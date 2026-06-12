Get the latest Haiti vs Scotland prediction, predicted lineups, team news and match preview for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C clash on June 13.

Haiti vs Scotland Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group C

Saturday, June 13, 2026 | 9:00 PM ET | Boston Stadium

Haiti are back at the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, and they drew Scotland in Group C. That's not the worst draw they could have gotten, but it's not an easy one either. Scotland are a -188 favorite, and I think that's about right. But this is a game where the tactical picture matters a lot, because Haiti's structure is going to make life uncomfortable if Scotland aren't disciplined early.

The Scots have a habit of letting opponents hang around too long at major tournaments. They convert chances inconsistently, and if Haiti get to halftime within one goal, this game will be a grind. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is a genuine quality player, and Wilson Isidor recently switched allegiance to Haiti and will bring Premier League experience from Sunderland this campaign.

Scotland's best weapon here is Scott McTominay arriving late into the box. If manager Steve Clarke can push him forward and get him into goalscoring positions early, Scotland should have enough to win this comfortably. But "should" is doing a lot of work with this Scotland side.

For the latest predicted and confirmed lineups and the full World Cup injury report, check RotoWire's tools ahead of kickoff.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, June 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Boston Stadium

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: Peacock

Haiti vs Scotland Lineups & Injury News

Check the RotoWire World Cup lineups page for the latest confirmed starting XIs closer to kickoff.

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Haiti vs Scotland Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

Haiti (4-4-2): GK: Johnny Placide | DL: M. Experience | DC: Hannes Delcroix | DC: Ricardo Ade | DR: C. Arcus | ML: Ruben Providence | MC: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde | MC: Leverton Pierre | MR: Josue Casimir | FW: Duckens Nazon | FW: Wilson Isidor

Scotland (4-2-3-1): GK: Angus Gunn | DL: Andrew Robertson | DC: Scott McKenna | DC: John Souttar | DR: Aaron Hickey | DMC: Lewis Ferguson | DMC: Ryan Christie | AML: John McGinn | AMC: Scott McTominay | AMR: Ben Doak | FW: Che Adams

Haiti team news: No injury concerns heading into this fixture. Manager Sebastien Migne has a fully fit squad available. The 4-4-2 is straightforward, built around defensive compactness and quick counters through Duckens Nazon and Isidor up front. Bellegarde is the fulcrum in midfield, the one player capable of unlocking things when Haiti have the ball. The back four will need to be organized and disciplined for a full 90 minutes.

Scotland team news: No injury concerns for manager Steve Clarke either. The 4-2-3-1 is Scotland's settled shape, with McTominay operating as a hybrid number 10 who presses from deep but arrives into the box. Lewis Ferguson and Ryan Christie screen behind him, giving Scotland some security in transition. Ben Gannon Doak on the right brings pace, and the combination with Aaron Hickey on that flank could be Scotland's most productive avenue against Haiti's defensive block.

Haiti vs Scotland Head-to-Head Record

These two nations have essentially no meaningful head-to-head history. Scotland operates in European qualifying, Haiti in CONCACAF. They come from completely different footballing worlds, and there is no relevant H2H record to draw conclusions from here.

What context does exist: Haiti's only prior World Cup was 1974 in West Germany. They scored first against Italy before losing 3-1 in the group stage. That 1974 appearance is a piece of history, not a tactical data point. Scotland have qualified for eight World Cups and have never advanced past the group stage. That is an extraordinary record of near-misses, and it defines how you have to approach any Scotland match at a major tournament.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Haiti's 4-4-2 under coach Sebastien Migne is designed to do one thing well: defend with structure and make the game as uncomfortable as possible for a technically superior opponent. They will sit in two compact banks of four, limit vertical passes into the channels, and try to force Scotland wide. The key to their defensive shape is Bellegarde in midfield. He isn't just a passer, he can carry the ball forward in tight spaces when Haiti win it back, which is how they'll initiate counters.

Nazon and Isidor up front are both physically powerful. Isidor, playing for the Black Cats, has the technical quality to hold up the ball and bring teammates into play. Haiti aren't going to park the bus and do nothing with the ball. If Scotland give them space on the break, these two forwards can cause real damage.

Scotland's 4-2-3-1 should create numerical advantages in the attacking third against Haiti's two banks. The problem is converting that possession into clean chances. The Doak and Hickey combination on the right could be Scotland's most direct route: Doak has pace, Hickey likes to overlap, and Haiti's left side (Martin Experience, Ruben Providence) will be tested. Andrew Robertson and John McGinn on the left offer the set-piece delivery and the technical quality in tight areas.

The McTominay question defines this game. His hybrid role means he can float between lines and arrive late into the box, which is exactly what you need against a disciplined low block. If manager Clarke pushes him forward early and gets him into the game before Haiti settle, Scotland should be able to break the structure down. If McTominay is stuck pressing from deep and Scotland become too patient, this becomes exactly the kind of frustrating 0-0 at halftime situation that Scotland keep finding themselves in at World Cups.

Scotland's historical weakness is letting inferior opponents stay in games, and Haiti are good enough to punish them if they do.

Haiti vs Scotland Odds

Scotland are the heavy favorites, which is accurate. Haiti's plus money is inflated enough to be interesting, but winning the match is a long shot.

Outcome DraftKings FanDuel Bet365 Hard Rock Scotland -190 -195 -188 -210 Draw +330 +340 +375 +325 Haiti +500 +500 +425 +600

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Key Matchups

Scott McTominay vs. Haiti's Double Pivot (Bellegarde & Pierre)

This is the central chess match. McTominay wants to ghost in behind the midfield line, and Bellegarde and Pierre will be tasked with tracking his runs. Bellegarde has the intelligence to read those movements, but he is also Haiti's primary ball-carrier in possession. If he spends all game tracking McTominay, Haiti lose their best outlet on the counter. One of these players wins this battle, the game probably follows accordingly.

Scotland's right side against Haiti's left is the most imbalanced matchup on the pitch. Doak's pace is a genuine problem for any full-back in the world at this stage of his development, and Hickey is an aggressive, attacking right back who loves to combine. Experience and Providence on that left side for Haiti have a long night ahead if Scotland commit to this channel. Crosses from the right, pull-backs for McTominay or McGinn arriving late, this is how Scotland should score.

Isidor is the most technically accomplished player Haiti have in the final third. His Premier League experience means he's used to holding the ball under pressure and linking play for runners. McKenna and Souttar are physical, but Isidor will test their ability to handle a mobile, intelligent center forward who drops deep to receive. If Isidor gets even one moment of quality service on the turn, Scotland's defense will be under pressure.

Set-Piece Takers

Set-piece data sourced from the RotoWire World Cup set-piece takers article.

Haiti

Penalties: Duckens Nazon, Wilson Isidor

Corners & Free Kicks: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Louicius Deedson, Josue Casimir, Ruben Providence, Leverton Pierre

Scotland

Penalties: Scott McTominay, John McGinn

Corners & Free Kicks: John McGinn, Lewis Ferguson, Andrew Robertson, Ryan Christie, Tyler Fletcher

Robertson's delivery from the left and McGinn's variety from set pieces are significant weapons for Scotland. Haiti can cause problems from dead balls too, with Bellegarde and multiple options in the queue.

Haiti vs Scotland Prediction

Scotland should win this, and the 4-2-3-1 gives them enough options in the final third to break a well-organized Haiti block. The worry is the first 45 minutes. If Haiti keep it tight to halftime, this gets nervy. Scotland's best version, McTominay in the box, Doak terrorizing the left channel, wins this by two goals. Their worst version finds a way to make a 0-0 at halftime feel inevitable.

I'll take Scotland to win, but not convincingly.

Score Prediction: Scotland 2-0 Haiti

Upcoming Fixtures

Haiti: June 19 vs Brazil, Philadelphia Stadium

Scotland: June 19 vs Morocco, Boston Stadium

For the full Group C breakdown including odds, tactics, and projected lineups for all four teams, see the 2026 World Cup Group C preview.