Learn how to play DFS soccer on DraftKings and FanDuel for the 2026 World Cup. Scoring rules, roster construction, cash vs. GPP strategy and tips for your first lineup.

How to Play DFS Soccer: A Beginner's Guide for the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to North America for the first time since 1994. Matches start in June across the US, Canada and Mexico, with 48 teams instead of the usual 32. If you've ever watched the World Cup and thought you could make some money from your soccer knowledge, DFS soccer is worth your time.

DFS soccer doesn't require an analytics degree or years of fantasy experience. You need to understand the fundamentals, know how the scoring system works, and build lineups that don't blow up. If you're an NFL or NBA DFS player bored with the off-season, a serious soccer fan who's never tried fantasy, or just curious about the World Cup, this guide gets you started on your first slate.

What Is DFS Soccer? (DraftKings & FanDuel Explained)

DFS soccer on DraftKings and FanDuel works like NFL and NBA DFS with one big difference: you're not locked into one season. You can play the Premier League any week, Champions League matches in spring and fall, the World Cup, or domestic leagues from Spain, Italy, Germany, wherever. The global calendar keeps tournaments coming year-round.

The basic setup is simple. You pick players inside a salary cap and score points based on what they do in actual matches. More points win contests. The salary cap is the whole game. You can't load up on all the stars, you'll hit the cap halfway through. That's what forces actual decision-making.

For 2026, both DraftKings and FanDuel run daily tournaments around the World Cup schedule. Some days have up to five matches across different groups, while others have one or two. The specific contests offered each day get announced ahead of time, though the platforms tweak things if circumstances change.

Roster Construction: The Eight-Player Classic

DraftKings' Classic lineup has eight players: two forwards, two midfielders, two defenders, one utility, one goalkeeper. Eight spots, $50,000 salary cap. FanDuel's multi-game format uses seven players with a $100 cap. Both platforms offer multiple formats, Classic/single-game plus Showdown/captain formats.

Positions matter. Forwards score goals. Midfielders defend, pass, create, and sometimes score. Defenders get points from clean sheets (when their team doesn't concede) and tackle/interception counts, plus set-piece upside. The utility spot is any outfield player gives you flexibility. Goalkeepers earn points for saves and clean sheets but lose points for goals allowed.

Salary tiers are built on these roles at DraftKings. Top forwards run $9,000 to $12,000. Creative midfielders from strong teams? $8,000 to $11,000. Top defenders land around $4,500 to $6,500. Utility is where you find bargains or justify ceiling plays. The best goalkeepers will be priced up to $6,000 if the biggest favorite on the slate.

Let's say you're building for England-Croatia plus a couple other World Cup matches. Harry Kane as a forward: $10,800. Jude Bellingham at midfielder: $8,700. A defensive mid from a solid defensive team: $5,200. A second-division defender from a smaller nation: $3,000. A backup keeper on an underdog: $3,500. That's $31,900 spent, leaving $18,100 for a second forward, second mid, second defender and your utility. Do you upgrade one of those spots or spread the money across all four to diversify?

Every dollar you spend on one player is a dollar you don't have elsewhere. That's the tension in soccer DFS.

DFS Soccer Scoring Explained (DraftKings vs FanDuel)

Goals are 10 points. Assists are six points. That's the headline. But DFS soccer rewards way more than just those.

A shot attempt is one point. A shot on goal is one point. A shot-assisted is one point. Completed passes are 0.02 points each. Sounds tiny until a midfielder completes 75 passes in 90 minutes, which is 1.5 points just from passing. On DraftKings, crosses are worth 0.75 points. A midfielder taking eight corners in a match is generating real volume just from that.

Fouls suffered are one point. Fouls committed cost you 0.5. Yellow cards are -1.5 points. Red cards are -3 points on DraftKings. Interceptions are 0.5 points. Tackles won are 1 point. Penalty misses cost -5 points. For defenders, these add up fast. A solid defender who plays the full 90, doesn't hand out cheap set-piece chances, and lands five or six tackles with a few interceptions is sitting at 8-10 points before any clean sheet bonus.

Clean sheets are everything for defenders. Defenders get three points when the team doesn't concede, while goalkeepers get five. Goalkeepers also earn two points per save. A keeper facing eight shots with six saves made gets 12 points from saves alone, plus the five-point clean sheet bonus if the team doesn't concede. A goal conceded costs goalkeepers two points each. Win bonuses are five points.

The result: you can stack points without goals and assists. A midfielder playing 90 minutes, moving the ball, taking crosses and making tackles generates a real floor even with zero goals or assists. That's why midfielders are typically safer. Forwards are the opposite because either they score and stack points, or they get two points from shot attempts and nothing else. The ceiling-to-floor gap is massive, which is why forward selection decides contests.

DraftKings vs FanDuel: Scoring Differences

DraftKings and FanDuel score soccer differently, and the gap shapes lineup strategy. Here's what matters:

DraftKings values set pieces and volume. Crosses at 0.75 points mean a high-volume crosser from a team dominating possession racks points just from service. Completed passes at 0.02 each add up. Tackles (1) and interceptions (0.5) are foundation-builders for defenders. Goals are 10, assists are 6. Yellow cards hit for -1.5, red cards -3, penalty misses -5. Defenders earn 3 for a clean sheet; goalkeepers earn 5 plus 2 per save.

FanDuel pays way more for goals. A goal is 15 points (50% more than DK), assists are seven. FanDuel scores crosses at 0.5 points (vs 0.75 on DK), shots on goal at four points, and raw shots at one point. Tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots are all 1.6 points each, FanDuel standardizes defensive actions rather than weighting them differently like DK does. Yellow cards cost -1 (vs -1.5 on DK), red cards -3 (same as DK). Goalkeepers earn eight for a clean sheet and 2.5 per save. Defenders earn five points for a clean sheet.

The strategic hit: On DraftKings, set-piece takers who generate high volume are the foundation in cash games. That midfielder taking 10 corners? He's hitting real points even without goals. FanDuel also scores crosses, but at 0.5 instead of 0.75, it's still valuable, just less of a differentiator. Where FanDuel really separates is defensive stats: tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots are all 1.6 points, which makes defenders with high activity floors even more attractive. Forwards hit harder on FanDuel because goals are 50 percent more valuable. If you're building for both platforms in the same slate, the construct shifts slightly. DK lineups lean heavier on set-piece creators, while FanDuel lineups reward defensive volume and goal-scoring more aggressively.

Two Paths: Classic and Showdown Formats

Both DraftKings and FanDuel offer two formats: Classic (or Full Roster) and Showdown (DraftKings) / Single Game (FanDuel).

Classic is what we've been talking about, eight or seven players depending on platform, balanced positions. It's the standard format, what you'll see most at the World Cup.

Showdown/MVP formats are different. You build six players plus a "Captain" (DraftKings) or "MVP" (FanDuel). The Captain/MVP earns 1.5x his normal points. Score a goal as Captain? That's 15 points instead of 10 on DraftKings. Commit three fouls as Captain and lose 1.5 points? You lose 2.25. The Captain spot is your biggest leverage point. You might captain a high-ceiling forward expected to be all over the ball, or a midfielder from a team controlling possession and set pieces.

Showdown contests are cheaper buy-ins and messier since all your eggs are in fewer baskets. They work for players who want a single-match focus. The Captain decision is a real one: safe, high-floor guy or volatile, high-ceiling guy? During the World Cup, Showdowns will be available for the marquee knockout matches and the final.

Classic is friendlier for beginners. You're spread across eight positions, so one bad call doesn't sink you. Showdown needs stronger conviction.

Cash Games and Tournaments: Risk and Reward

Two contest types: cash games and GPPs.

Cash games are head-to-head matches (you versus one opponent) or double-ups (top 50 percent get paid). Entry fees can be cheap, sometimes two bucks for small stakes, so you can grind multiple lineups without blowing your roll.

Cash games reward consistency. You want steady touches, predictable minutes and low bust probability. On DraftKings, set-piece takers matter here, a midfielder taking eight or 10 corners is hitting meaningful points just from crosses at 0.75 each. On FanDuel, crosses still count at 0.5 each, but the real floor builders are tackles, interceptions, clearances and blocked shots at 1.6 each. A goalkeeper from a team expected to get a clean sheet is more valuable in cash than in tournaments. There's an upside ceiling, but the floor is solid.

GPPs (guaranteed prize pools) are different animals. The top 10-to 20 percent get paid. Bigger scores get bigger payouts.

Cash games are the move early on if you want to be safe. You're learning the sport, the scoring, the players. Blowing a formation read or missing an injury sucks less when you're in five-dollar double-ups than $25 GPPs. Once you get experience and start spotting real edges, GPPs make sense.

Getting Started: RotoWire's DFS Soccer Arsenal

RotoWire has tools built for DFS soccer at every level, covering both DraftKings and FanDuel. The DFS Soccer Cheat Sheet for each slate shows salary, projected points and recent performance in one place. Updated as injuries and lineups change. Check it an hour or so before lock at the World Cup, a late injury or lineup shift can blow up your whole game plan.

The RotoWire Optimizer builds mathematically efficient lineups from your projections and constraints. If you've used optimizers in other sports, it's the same idea: plug in your projections (or use built-in ones), add constraints if you want (like "max two players from Argentina"), and run optimized lineups. Even if you don't use it to lock your final lineups, running a few scenarios teaches you about salary allocation and value.

Our DFS Soccer Podcast goes into daily contests, player values, matchup breakdowns and strategy. For the World Cup, episodes focus on tournament angles like group dynamics, formations and who's out.

The RotoWire Discord is criminally underrated. There are not only channels for questions but also channels for updated lineups and injury news. Ask beginner questions, learn how experienced players think about value.

Why the World Cup Is Perfect Timing

The 2026 World Cup is the best entry point for DFS soccer newbies.

First, everyone pays attention. You know the stakes, the rivalries and the players. Soccer fans worldwide are reading about it, watching highlights, debating storylines. That context makes research fun instead of grinding homework.

Second, World Cup soccer is wide open. Defensive soccer isn't in vogue at the international level anymore, at least depending where you look. With 48 teams instead of 32, you'll see huge quality gaps that create lopsided matches with plenty of goals. More goals mean more assists, more involved attacking mids and forwards. That's what wins GPPs.

Third, the group stage is spread out. You're building one or two lineups per day, not drowning in slates. As things progress to the knockout rounds and finals, intensity picks up, but you'll have weeks of experience by then.

Fourth, it's more than a month long. You can take a bad result on June 15 and learn from it by June 18. Unlike season-long fantasy where you wait months for feedback, the World Cup's pace lets you iterate fast.

A Practical World Cup Primer

The 2026 format is 48 teams in 12 groups of four. Different from the old 32-team, eight-group setup. The top two from each group plus the eight best third-place teams advance to a 32-team knockout bracket.

For DFS, the expanded format means multiple matches daily. You'll usually see a single-game slate for every game and at least one multi-game slate per day. Ownership gets fragmented fast. You can't just load up on every obvious ceiling play when players like Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe could be priced at $12,000 on DraftKings for every game.

The tournament is in North America, so almost every match kicks off in North American evenings or midday. European players aren't jet-lagged. Mexican, Canadian and US players are at home. That geographic edge occasionally changes how teams perform. CONCACAF teams should be stronger than usual.

The World Cup is chaotic. Underdogs qualify, unlikely stars emerge, favorites flop. Conventional wisdom breaks down. Contrarian plays hit way more often at the World Cup than in club soccer. That's when deep research and trusting your own reads pays off.

How to Build Your First DFS Soccer Lineup (Step-by-Step)

Sketch out a skeleton before you lock. Pick a goalkeeper from a team you expect to win or at least draw with a clean sheet. That's a team bet, not a player bet. Your forwards should be high-involvement guys with real goal odds, typically the attacking focal point from stronger teams. Midfielders are your floor play, grab guys who rack passes, crosses, tackles and interceptions. A defender or two from clean sheet candidates. Use your utility spot for either your contrarian swing or a value guy that spreads exposure, depending on what contest you're in.

Pull up the RotoWire Cheat Sheet. Injuries? Late lineup changes? Salary moves? Adjust.

Build your cash game lineup safe. Floor above all else. If you feel good, build one GPP lineup that swings. Maybe it's an underdog forward whose team is a huge dog but facing a leaky defense. Maybe it's stacking set-piece takers from a team you expect to control the game.

Lock it. Watch. Learn. Every slate teaches you something. A few rounds in, DFS soccer stops feeling foreign.

The 2026 World Cup is coming. DraftKings and FanDuel soccer are ready. If you've thought about turning your soccer knowledge into an edge, this is the time.

FAQ: DFS Soccer for the 2026 World Cup

What is DFS soccer?

DFS soccer lets you draft a lineup of real players under a salary cap on DraftKings or FanDuel. You score points from what they do on the pitch: goals, assists, crosses, tackles, saves, all of it. Build the highest-scoring lineup in your contest and you win money.

How do you play DFS soccer for the World Cup?

Pick players from that day's World Cup matches, stay under the salary cap, and enter a contest. Your lineup scores based on real match stats. Some days you'll have five games to pull from, others just one or two. Lock your lineup before kickoff and let it ride.

What's the best DFS soccer strategy for beginners?

Target players who touch the ball a lot regardless of whether they score. Set-piece takers, midfielders who rack up crosses and passes, defenders on clean sheet teams. Goalscorers are volatile, the guys generating 8-12 points from volume stats are what keep your lineup alive.

How does DraftKings soccer scoring work?

Goals are 10 points, assists 6, crosses 0.75, completed passes 0.02 each. Tackles are 1 point, interceptions 0.5. Clean sheets pay 5 for keepers and 3 for defenders. The system rewards all-around volume, which is why set-piece takers and active midfielders are so valuable on DK.

How is FanDuel soccer scoring different from DraftKings?

FanDuel pays 15 points per goal and 7 per assist, way more than DK. Crosses score 0.5 instead of 0.75. Tackles, interceptions, clearances and blocked shots are all 1.6 points each. Goalkeepers get 8 for a clean sheet and 2.5 per save. FanDuel rewards goals and defensive activity more heavily.

What are cash games vs. GPPs in DFS soccer?

Cash games (head-to-heads, double-ups) pay out roughly the top half of the field. Build for floor and consistency. GPPs are tournaments where only the top 10-20% get paid, but the payouts are bigger. Beginners should grind cash games first before taking GPP swings.

Why is the World Cup good for DFS soccer beginners?

Casual players flood the contests, creating softer fields. The expanded 48-team format produces lopsided matchups with more goals. And you're only building one or two lineups a day instead of juggling massive slates. It's the easiest entry point on the DFS soccer calendar.

What's the biggest mistake beginners make in DFS soccer?

Loading up on forwards and hoping they score. Goals are volatile. The lineups that cash consistently are built on midfielders and defenders generating points from crosses, tackles, passes and set pieces, the stuff that happens every match whether goals show up or not.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.