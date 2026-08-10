Learn how to play and win at FPL in 2026/27 with beginner tips on squad building, captaincy, transfers, fixtures, chips and common mistakes to avoid.

From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

How to Win at FPL: Fantasy Premier League Beginner's Guide 2026/27

Fantasy Premier League looks simple: pick 15 players, stay under budget and score as many points as possible. Winning consistently is much harder. The best FPL managers understand fixtures, captaincy, transfers, chips and when not to react to one bad Gameweek.

This beginner's guide covers the fundamentals that matter most throughout the 2026/27 season, from building a squad and choosing captains to managing transfers and avoiding the mistakes that derail new managers.

More FPL 2026/27 Resources

Premier League Predicted Lineups (updated all season)

RWSOCCER for 35% off all RotoWire Subscriptions

How FPL Scoring Works

Before anything else, understand what actually scores points. Goals, assists, clean sheets, bonus points, appearance points and defensive contributions all shape FPL scoring. Build your squad around players who have multiple routes to points rather than those who rely purely on scoring goals. A midfielder who takes penalties, wins bonus points regularly and contributes to clean sheets will often outperform a more glamorous name who only shows up occasionally.

How to Build Your First FPL Squad

You have £100m to build a 15-player squad: two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards. Start with the premium players you want most, then fill around them with cheaper starters. Don't overspend on your bench, but make sure those players actually get minutes. Prioritize secure roles over big names, and focus on the opening fixtures rather than trying to build a team for all 38 Gameweeks.

Why FPL Fixtures Matter

One of the most common mistakes beginners make is picking great players regardless of who they are playing. A world class forward facing three tough away games in a row can easily be outscored by a cheaper asset with a run of favourable home fixtures. Get into the habit of checking the fixture difficulty rankings before making any decision, especially around transfers and captaincy.

How to Choose Your FPL Captain

Captaincy is one of the highest-leverage decisions you make in FPL. The captain scores double points, which means a single captaincy decision can define your entire week. You can have 10 players underperform and still post a strong score if your captain delivers. On the flip side, 10 returns from the rest of your squad can feel hollow if your captain blanks while a popular alternative hauls. Spend serious time on the captaincy decision every single week.

Common FPL Mistakes Beginners Should Avoid

Chasing last week's points

Taking unnecessary hits

Ignoring minutes security

Overloading the bench

Picking players based only on reputation

Making transfers too early

Ignoring fixtures

Captaining differentials just to be different

Be Patient With Your FPL Process

This is where most managers go wrong. A slow start doesn't mean your strategy is broken. It's not uncommon to sit around six million overall rank after Gameweek 5 and still finish the season inside the top 1,000 if you stay patient and trust the process. Panic transfers, abandoned strategies and knee-jerk reactions are the fastest routes to a disappointing final rank.

Luck Plays a Bigger Role Than Anyone Likes to Admit

A goalkeeper pulling off a last-minute save to preserve a clean sheet, a striker hitting the post instead of scoring, a captain getting injured in the first minute. Luck is woven into every FPL season whether you like it or not. The encouraging thing is that over 38 Gameweeks, good process gives you more opportunities to overcome short-term variance. The managers who stay consistent, trust their process and avoid knee-jerk reactions are the ones who benefit most when fortune finally swings their way.

How to Use FPL Chips

Every manager gets a set of chips across the season, including the Wildcard, Free Hit, Bench Boost and Triple Captain. These should not be wasted on a whim. The best managers plan their chip usage weeks in advance. Double Gameweeks are often strong chip opportunities, but fixture quality, player availability and squad structure matter more than simply waiting for a double. A well-timed Wildcard or Triple Captain at the right moment can catapult you up the rankings almost overnight.

How to Use FPL Transfers

The temptation to make multiple transfers every week is real, especially after a bad gameweek. But each additional transfer beyond your free allocation costs four points, and those deductions add up quickly over a season. The best managers are disciplined, making one or two targeted moves rather than chasing last week's points. Think ahead, plan for the next two or three gameweeks rather than reacting purely to what just happened.

Price changes can tempt managers into early moves, but waiting for press conferences and injury news is often worth more than catching a £0.1m rise.

The FPL Winning Formula

Buy players who play regularly. Target favorable fixtures. Captain elite players in good spots. Avoid unnecessary transfers. Use chips when the upside is meaningful. React to new information, not one bad result.

Final Thoughts

You don't need to predict every breakout player or nail every captain to have a strong FPL season. The biggest advantage is simply making fewer bad decisions than the managers around you.

Prioritize minutes, fixtures and roles. Avoid chasing last week's score. Save hits for situations where they genuinely improve your team, and use your chips when the upside is clear rather than because everyone else is doing it.

There will still be bad weeks. That's FPL. The goal is to make decisions you would be comfortable making again even when the points don't immediately follow.

Use the Top 400 FPL rankings, predicted lineups and fixture tools throughout the season to keep those decisions grounded in the latest information.

For the latest Premier League team news, injuries and predicted lineups heading into 2026/27, visit RotoWire's soccer hub and check the Premier League injury report throughout pre-season.