Iran vs New Zealand clash at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for their 2026 World Cup Group G opener. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

Iran vs New Zealand Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group G

This is the kind of 2026 World Cup game that decides who finishes third in Group G and who has a realistic shot at second. Iran and New Zealand both know Belgium are the class of the group, which makes this opener, the winnable one, enormously important to both sides at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Iran are the favorites and rightly so. They are organized, experienced at this level, and have a genuine star striker in Mehdi Taremi. New Zealand are physical, well-drilled and dangerous from set pieces through Chris Wood, but they are a clear step below in technical quality. A low-event, cagey game that Iran are better equipped to win is the likely shape of the night.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Monday night's Group G clash in Los Angeles.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Monday, June 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood (Los Angeles)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Iran vs New Zealand Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups New Zealand vs Iran Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Iran predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Alireza Beiranvand (GK); Milad Mohammadi, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, Aria Yousefi (DEF); Saeid Ezatolahi, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Mohebi (MID); Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Mehdi Taremi, Mehdi Ghayedi (FW).

New Zealand predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Maxime Teremoana Crocombe (GK); Liberato Cacace, Michael Boxall, Finn Surman, Tim Payne (DEF); Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic (DM); Elijah Just, Sarpreet Singh, Matthew Garbett (AM); Chris Wood (FW).

Iran Lineup Notes

Good news on the fitness front: per RotoWire's player news, midfielders Roozbeh Cheshmi (hamstring) and Mehdi Torabi (calf) returned to full training this week after being managed for various issues. Both are expected to provide depth and none are a concern for the opener.

Coach Amir Ghalenoei is expected to set up in a 4-3-3 with Alireza Beiranvand in goal behind Milad Mohammadi, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati and Aria Yousefi. The midfield trio of Saeid Ezatolahi, Saman Ghoddos and Mohammad Mohebi gives Iran a solid, experienced spine. Up top, everything is built around Mehdi Taremi, comfortably the best forward on the pitch, flanked by Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh and Mehdi Ghayedi. Iran are at their best defending in a block and using Taremi's quality to win tight games, which is exactly the script here.

New Zealand Lineup Notes

Only one New Zealand player appear on the World Cup injury table heading into the opener, Ryan Thomas (hamstring) who didn't feature in the friendlies due to injury and is managed ahead of the opener. Captain and talisman Chris Wood is fit and set to lead the line as the team's primary attacking threat and designated penalty taker.

Manager Darren Bazeley is expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Maxime Teremoana Crocombe in goal behind Liberato Cacace, Michael Boxall, Finn Surman and Tim Payne. Joe Bell and Marko Stamenic anchor the midfield, with Sarpreet Singh providing the creativity behind Wood. New Zealand's identity is physicality and set-piece threat, and almost everything good they do flows toward getting service to Wood in the box. If this game is decided by a single moment, it is most likely a New Zealand set piece or a Taremi finish.

Iran vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

These teams have rarely crossed paths, with no competitive history and only occasional friendly meetings on record. There is no meaningful head-to-head to draw on here, which is fitting for two sides from different confederations who simply do not see each other often.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

This has all the makings of a tight, low-scoring game between two well-organized teams that defend first. Iran are comfortable sitting in a compact shape, conceding possession, and relying on Taremi to make something happen at the other end. Coach Ghalenoei's side is disciplined and hard to break down, and they have the individual edge in attack that New Zealand lack.

New Zealand will not mind a scrappy game either. Manager Bazeley's team is built on physical defending and set pieces, and they will be happy to keep this tight and try to win it from a dead ball or a Wood knockdown. The problem is creation: against an organized Iran block, New Zealand can struggle to manufacture clear chances from open play, which puts even more emphasis on set pieces.

The margins here are small. Few clear-cut chances, a lot of midfield congestion, and a game that hinges on one piece of quality or one set-piece delivery. Iran have the better individual talent to provide that moment, and they are the more likely side to nick it.

Iran vs New Zealand Odds

Iran are favorites in a game the market expects to be tight and low-scoring. The draw is short, which tells you the books see this as a cagey, one-goal type of match rather than a comfortable favorite's win.

Sportsbook Iran Draw New Zealand BetMGM -120 +240 +340 DraftKings -120 +250 +370 FanDuel -120 +240 +370 bet365 -120 +240 +375 Kalshi -126 +239 +350

Odds as of June 12 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Mehdi Taremi vs New Zealand's Center-Backs

Taremi against Boxall and Surman is the matchup most likely to decide the game. He is a class above any forward New Zealand will face in the group stage, and his movement and link play give Iran a focal point the Kiwis cannot match. New Zealand's center-backs are physical and will not be bullied easily, but if Taremi gets a half-chance in the box, he is the most likely player on the pitch to take it.

Chris Wood vs Iran's Back Line

New Zealand's entire attacking plan runs through getting the ball to Wood, whether from set pieces or direct play. Wood against Khalilzadeh and Nemati is a battle of physicality, and it is realistically New Zealand's clearest path to a goal. If Iran's defenders win the aerial duels and deny Wood service, New Zealand's attack runs dry. If Wood gets on the end of one good delivery, the underdog has its moment.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Iran

New Zealand

Iran vs New Zealand Prediction

This should be a tight, low-scoring game, and in those games the team with the better individual quality usually finds a way. Iran are more organized, more experienced at this level, and have the one genuine difference-maker on the pitch in Taremi. New Zealand will make it awkward and could nick a point from a set piece, but Iran should control the game and grind out a win.

Score Prediction: Iran 2-0 New Zealand

Upcoming Fixtures

Iran: June 21 vs Belgium, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

New Zealand: June 21 vs Egypt, BC Place (Vancouver)

For the full Group G tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.