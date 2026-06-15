Iraq vs Norway clash at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough for their 2026 World Cup Group I opener. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

Iraq vs Norway Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group I

Norway are back at a World Cup for the first time since 1998, and they have arrived with one of the most fearsome attacking trios in the 2026 World Cup. Iraq, making a rare World Cup appearance under coach Graham Arnold, have the much harder task: containing Erling Haaland and hoping to nick something at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

This is the game both teams in Group I circled as the one that shapes their chances of chasing France for a knockout spot. For Norway, three points here is close to essential given France await. For Iraq, even a draw against a side this talented would be a significant result. The gulf in attacking quality is large, and the odds reflect it.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Tuesday's Group I clash in Foxborough.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Tuesday, June 16 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough (Massachusetts)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Iraq vs Norway Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Norway vs Iraq Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Norway NOR vs Iraq IRQ Norway Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Iraq Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Iraq predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Jalal Hassan (GK); Merchas Doski, Zaid Tahseen, Rebin Sulaka, Hussein Ali (DEF); Ali Jasim, Amir Al-Ammari, Zidane Aamar Iqbal, Ibrahim Bayesh (MID); Ali Al Hamadi, Aymen Hussein (FW).

Norway predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland (GK); David Moller Wolfe, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, Julian Ryerson (DEF); Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes, Martin Odegaard (MID); Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth (FW).

Iraq Lineup Notes

No Iraq players appear on the World Cup injury table heading into the opener. Check RotoWire's player news for any late updates.

Coach Graham Arnold is expected to set up in a compact 4-4-2 with Jalal Hassan in goal behind Merchas Doski, Zaid Tahseen, Rebin Sulaka and Hussein Ali. The most intriguing name is Zidane Aamar Iqbal, the former Manchester United academy midfielder, who gives Iraq genuine technical quality in the center alongside Amir Al-Ammari. Up top, Aymen Hussein and Ali Al Hamadi lead the line. Iraq's plan will be to stay organized, frustrate Norway, and try to make the most of their counter-attacking moments and set pieces, because they will not see much of the ball.

Norway Lineup Notes

No Norway players appear on the World Cup injury table, and the headline acts are all fit. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Manager Stale Solbakken's 4-3-3 is built around an extraordinary front line. Orjan Nyland starts in goal behind David Moller Wolfe, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem and Julian Ryerson, with Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes and captain Martin Odegaard in midfield. Then comes the scary part: Erling Haaland through the middle, flanked by Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa. That is a striker tandem of Haaland and Sorloth, two of the most prolific finishers in Europe, with Odegaard pulling the strings behind them. Norway's challenge is not creating chances, it is converting them and not getting complacent.

Iraq vs Norway Head-to-Head Record

There is essentially no head-to-head history here. The teams have met no more than once in their histories and have no competitive record against each other, so this is a first meeting in all but name. For two sides from very different football worlds, that blank slate is no surprise.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

This is a classic favorite-versus-underdog setup. Norway will dominate possession and territory and look to get the ball wide and into the box for Haaland and Sorloth, both of whom thrive on crosses and cutbacks. Odegaard is the creative engine, drifting into pockets and threading the passes that unlock a deep block. With this much attacking firepower, Norway's main job is patience and precision against a team that will sit deep.

Iraq's blueprint is the one every underdog uses against a superior attack: defend in numbers, keep two banks of four compact, and deny Haaland service. Coach Arnold has his side well-drilled, and the presence of Iqbal gives them someone who can actually keep the ball under pressure and start the occasional counter. Set pieces are Iraq's most realistic source of a goal, given they will not create much from open play. If they can frustrate Norway and keep it level past the hour, the pressure starts to build on the favorites.

Realistically, though, the quality gap up front is enormous. It is hard to keep Haaland and Sorloth quiet for a full 90 minutes, and once Norway get the first goal, Iraq have to come out and chase, which only plays further into Norway's hands.

Iraq vs Norway Odds

Norway are heavy favorites, among the shortest-priced sides on the matchday, which tells you exactly how the market views the attacking mismatch. Iraq's outright win is a deep long shot.

Sportsbook Iraq Draw Norway BetMGM +1150 +575 -475 DraftKings +1300 +600 -500 FanDuel +1300 +600 -550 bet365 +1100 +600 -500 Kalshi +1236 +571 -458

Odds as of June 12 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Erling Haaland vs Iraq's Center-Backs

This is the matchup that defines the game. Haaland against Tahseen and Sulaka is a physical mismatch, and Iraq's center-backs will need a near-perfect night to keep him quiet. The key for Iraq is denying service rather than trying to win individual duels, because if the ball gets into the box with Haaland in it, the outcome usually favors the striker. Keeping him starved is the entire game plan, and it is a tall order.

Zidane Aamar Iqbal vs Norway's Midfield

If Iraq are going to do anything on the ball, it runs through Iqbal's ability to keep possession against the press of Berge and Aursnes and start the occasional counter. He is Iraq's most technically gifted player and the one most likely to relieve pressure and find Aymen Hussein or Ali Al Hamadi in transition. Whether he gets any time on the ball against a Norway midfield that will press to win it back quickly is one of the quieter but more important subplots of the night.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Iraq

Norway

Iraq vs Norway Prediction

Norway have far too much firepower for this to be a real contest, and Haaland and Sorloth should both get on the scoresheet against a team that will spend most of the night defending. Iraq will be organized and could keep it respectable for a while, but the gap in attacking quality is just too wide. Norway win comfortably.

Score Prediction: Iraq 0-3 Norway

Upcoming Fixtures

Iraq: June 22 vs France, Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Norway: June 22 vs Senegal, MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

For the full Group I tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.