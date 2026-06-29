Ivory Coast vs Norway Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Ivory Coast vs Norway picks, odds and best bets for the 2026 World Cup knockout, including Norway to advance, under 2.5 goals and Erling Haaland anytime scorer predictions.
June 29, 2026
Ivory Coast vs Norway Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32
June 29, 2026
World Cup

Ivory Coast vs Norway Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Kickoff: Tuesday, June 30, 1:00 p.m. ET.

This is a tight Round of 32 tie, but the read lines up with the modest Norway favorite at +105. Erling Haaland leads a Norway attack that has occasionally leaned on opponent errors this tournament, and their defense has not faced much sustained pressure. Ivory Coast have real attacking talent and can hurt anyone on their day, but their finishing has been the problem all tournament, not their chance creation. This projects as a tight, even game that stays level through 90 minutes before Norway find the breakthrough late or in extra time, something like a 1-2. The card is built around a close regulation game and Norway to advance rather than laying a heavy price.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Ivory Coast vs Norway Odds

MarketOdds
Norway win (90 min)+105
Draw (90 min)+260
Ivory Coast win (90 min)+285
Under 2.5 goals+106
Norway to advance (incl. extra time)-175
Both teams to score-145

Ivory Coast vs Norway Team News

Norway project Erling Haaland up top with Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa around him, a dangerous attack fronting a defense that has yet to face a truly elite attacking unit. Ivory Coast carry their threat through Nicolas Pepe and a quick, direct attack that can hurt anyone in transition; their issue all tournament has been converting the chances they create, not making them. That sets up a tight, even game between two sides who can both score but neither of whom controls comfortably, which is exactly the kind of knockout that can drift into extra time if neither side breaks through in regulation. Wilfried Singo for Ivory Coast and Julian Ryerson for Norway are doubftul for the game but not projected to start, confirm the lineups before kickoff.

Ivory Coast vs Norway Best Bets

Under 2.5 Goals +106 (90 Minutes)

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money on the cagey regulation game projected here. Two evenly matched sides in a knockout neither can afford to lose tend to keep it tight through 90 minutes, and the goals that decide it can come late or in extra time. A 90-minute read of something like 1-1 is in play, and at +106 under 2.5 goals is plus money on the controlled regulation game before the tie is potentially settled.

Norway to Advance -175

Norway have the one player capable of deciding a tight knockout on a single moment, and Erling Haaland's profile fits this matchup well. Ivory Coast's finishing issues all tournament make it harder to trust them to convert enough chances against a defense that, while untested, has conceded little. The to-advance market includes extra time and penalties, which is the right vehicle for backing Norway in what should be a close tie rather than a rout.

Both Teams to Score -145

A tight game between two sides who can both score, decided in the margins, usually features both teams getting on the board. Norway have Erling Haaland and Ivory Coast carry enough through Nicolas Pepe and their transition game to answer. Confirm the both-teams-to-score price once the board is back up and build it in your slip as the leg that backs the end-to-end shape I expect.

Ivory Coast vs Norway Score Prediction

Two sides who can both score but neither of whom dominates should produce a tight, level 90 minutes, with Norway's edge in game-deciding quality through Haaland the most likely difference-maker once the contest is on a knife's edge.

Score Prediction: Ivory Coast 1-2 Norway

Ivory Coast vs Norway Betting Picks

BetOddsConfidence
Under 2.5 goals (90 minutes)+106Best bet
Norway to advance (incl. extra time)-175Value
Both teams to score-145Lean

Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for exclusive betting picks and our daily betting articles. Betting apps vary on their lines, so use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and others. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Pierre Courtin
Born with a Marseille scarf around my neck and a deep passion for the beautiful game, I apply my love for soccer to stats and data analysis. When I'm not breaking down matches, you can find me cheering on Olympique Marseille, with a soft spot for Real Madrid, or watching Formula 1 races.
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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