Ivory Coast vs Norway Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32

The Round of 32 serves up a genuine coin flip. Ivory Coast and Norway both advanced as group runners-up, and they could hardly be more different in how they got here. Ivory Coast leaned on organization, midfield control and tactical flexibility under coach Emerse Fae. Norway leaned on star power and set pieces, riding Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard. This is the first competitive meeting between the two nations.

Norway carry the bigger names and the scarier attack, but they were taken apart 4-1 by France in their final group game, and their defense is the open question heading into the knockouts. Ivory Coast are a tougher out than their profile suggests, hard to break down and dangerous in transition, though their finishing has been the recurring problem. Whoever fixes their flaw first is the one who goes through.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Tuesday's Round of 32 clash near Dallas.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Tuesday, June 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Ivory Coast vs Norway Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

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The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Ivory Coast are projected in a 4-3-3 under coach Emerse Fae, with Nicolas Pepe through the middle, Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande out wide, and a midfield of Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Christ Inao Oulai. Norway set up in a 4-3-3 under manager Stale Solbakken, with Erling Haaland leading the line, Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa on the flanks and Martin Odegaard advanced from midfield. Julian Ryerson is a regular starter and is carrying a thigh issue, so he is worth monitoring, while Ivory Coast have Wilfried Singo as doubtful as well due to a hamstring issue he suffered against Germany.

Ivory Coast predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Yahia Fofana (GK); Guela Doue, Ousmane Diomande, Odilon Kossounou, Ghislain Konan (DEF); Ibrahim Sangare, Franck Kessie, Christ Inao Oulai (MID); Amad Diallo, Nicolas Pepe, Yan Diomande (FWD).

Norway predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland (GK); Fredrik Aursnes, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe (DEF); Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Martin Odegaard (MID); Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa (FWD).

Ivory Coast Lineup Notes

Ivory Coast only have Wilfried Singo (hamstring) questionable for this game but he isn't in the projected XI. Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare give them physicality and control in midfield, Christ Inao Oulai adds dribbling to break pressure, and the front three of Amad Diallo, Nicolas Pepe and Yan Diomande carries real transition threat. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Emerse Fae has earned praise for his tactical flexibility and game management, and Ivory Coast have looked comfortable controlling matches through midfield. The questions are at the top of the box, where Nicolas Pepe and others have been wasteful, and at the back against quick, direct attacks.

Norway Lineup Notes

Julian Ryerson is listed with a thigh issue on the World Cup injury table but isn't in the projected XI although he is a regular start for Norway when fit, so monitor his status closer to kickoff. Otherwise Norway are at full strength, with Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth giving them two physical, aerial focal points and Martin Odegaard pulling the strings. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Stale Solbakken's side is built to counter and to punish set pieces, with Erling Haaland clinical when chances arrive and a genuine aerial threat from corners. The concern is defensive: they conceded four to France and have not faced many elite attacks, so how they handle Ivory Coast's transitions matters.

Ivory Coast vs Norway Head-to-Head Record

There is no head-to-head record to lean on. This is the first competitive meeting between Ivory Coast and Norway, so the game will be decided by current form, the clash of styles and which side handles the knockout pressure better. Both arrive as runners-up, and both will believe they can win it.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Norway will sit a little deeper, look to spring Erling Haaland and Antonio Nusa in behind, and lean on their set-piece height. With Haaland, Alexander Sorloth and tall defenders attacking the box, every corner and free kick is a threat, and that is a real edge in a tight knockout. Martin Odegaard is the man who turns defense into attack. The worry is the same one France exposed, that when teams move the ball quickly through midfield, Norway can be got at.

Ivory Coast will back themselves to win the midfield battle and control possession. Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare are a strong, physical pairing, and Christ Inao Oulai gives them a ball-carrier to break lines. If they can keep Norway's counters at arm's length and avoid soft set-piece concessions, the chances will come. Whether they take them is another matter, because finishing has been their weak spot all tournament.

This is close to a pick'em, and the same thing keeps standing out: Norway have the one player who settles tight games. Ivory Coast may well be the better side for long stretches, but if they do not finish their chances, Erling Haaland only needs one. Norway get a narrow edge, with a big caveat on their defense.

Ivory Coast vs Norway Odds

This one looks close to even, with Norway's star power balanced against questions about their defense and Ivory Coast's habit of dominating without scoring. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Ivory Coast Draw Norway BetMGM +260 +250 +100 DraftKings +265 +250 +105 FanDuel +280 +250 +100 bet365 +270 +250 +100 Kalshi +265 +251 -103

Odds as of June 29 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Ivory Coast's Midfield vs Martin Odegaard

The game's control runs through midfield, where Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare will try to win the physical battle and deny Martin Odegaard the space to create. If Ivory Coast own that zone, they dictate. If Odegaard gets time to turn and feed the runners, Norway's counter comes to life.

Erling Haaland vs the Ivory Coast Center-Backs

Everything for Norway points toward Erling Haaland. Ousmane Diomande and Odilon Kossounou are athletic and capable, and how they handle Haaland's movement and the service from set pieces will go a long way toward deciding this. Limit him and Ivory Coast are in great shape, because the rest of Norway's attack is less reliable.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Ivory Coast

Norway

Ivory Coast vs Norway Prediction

This is the hardest game on the board to call, and the read keeps landing narrowly on Norway. Ivory Coast are organized enough to frustrate them and good enough in midfield to control spells, but their finishing has cost them all tournament, and Norway have the one man who does not need many looks. Erling Haaland and a set piece should make the difference in a tight one, while Ivory Coast remain fully capable of winning this if they take their chances.

Score Prediction: Ivory Coast 1-2 Norway

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the Round of 16 to face the winner of another Round of 32 tie in the same half of the bracket. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.