Jordan vs Algeria Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group J

Two sides reeling from opening defeats meet at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in a game that already feels close to must-win. Algeria were beaten 3-0 by Argentina, on the wrong end of a Lionel Messi hat-trick, while Jordan lost 3-1 to Austria on their World Cup debut, though they can take heart from Ali Olwan's strike, the nation's first-ever World Cup goal. Both sit on zero points, and the loser here is all but out.

Algeria are favorites on talent, but a team that mustered little against Argentina has questions to answer, and Jordan showed enough going forward to believe they can hurt people. This has the makings of a tense, high-stakes night at Levi's Stadium, with a tournament on the line for both.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Monday's Group J clash in Santa Clara.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Monday, June 22 at 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Jordan vs Algeria Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Algeria vs Jordan Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Jordan are projected in a 3-4-2-1 built around Mousa Tamari, with Ali Olwan and Odeh Fakhoury supporting him and a back three in front of goalkeeper Yazeed Mo'ien Hasan Abulaila. Algeria line up in a 4-3-3 under manager Vladimir Petkovic, with Amine Gouiri leading the line between Riyad Mahrez and Fares Chaibi and a midfield of Nabil Bentaleb, Hicham Boudaoui and Ramiz Zerrouki. Neither side has a player on the World Cup injury table.

Jordan predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Yazeed Mo'ien Hasan Abulaila (GK); Mohammad Abualnadi, Yazan Al-Arab, Abdallah Mousa Musallam Nasib (DEF); Ehsan Haddad, Nizar Mahmoud Ahmed Al Rashdan, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Mohannad Abu Taha (MID); Ali Olwan, Odeh Fakhoury (AM); Mousa Tamari (FW).

Algeria predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Luca Zidane (GK); Rafik Belghali, Ramy Bensebaini, Aissa Mandi, Rayan Ait-Nouri (DEF); Nabil Bentaleb, Hicham Boudaoui, Ramiz Zerrouki (MID); Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri, Fares Chaibi (FW).

Jordan Lineup Notes

No Jordan players appear on the World Cup injury table after the 3-1 loss to Austria. Mousa Tamari, the team's standout, leads the attack with Ali Olwan, who scored that historic goal, alongside him. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Coach Jamal Sellami is expected to keep a compact back-three system that lets the wing-backs support the attack and frees Tamari to roam. Jordan defended for long spells against Austria and were undone by a set piece and an own goal as much as anything, so the structure is sound. The challenge is generating enough at the other end against a more talented Algeria side, with Tamari the man they will look to for a moment of quality.

Algeria Lineup Notes

No Algeria players appear on the World Cup injury table after the 3-0 loss to Argentina. The projected front three is Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri and Fares Chaibi. Check RotoWire's player news for confirmation.

Manager Vladimir Petkovic has the talent to bounce back, with Ait-Nouri and Belghali providing width from full-back and Bentaleb and Boudaoui controlling midfield. Algeria created little against Argentina, but that is a different proposition to breaking down a Jordan side that will likely sit deeper. Manager Petkovic will want his attackers to be sharper and more direct, because this is a game Algeria are expected to win and effectively cannot afford to lose.

Jordan vs Algeria Head-to-Head Record

The teams have faced each other three times, most recently a 1-1 friendly draw in 2004. The history is thin and competitive, which fits a meeting between two sides separated more by reputation than by what they showed in the opening round.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Algeria will have the ball and need to break down a Jordan side that is comfortable defending deep and in numbers. Manager Petkovic's full-backs push high to provide width, and the creativity of Mahrez and Chaibi either side of Gouiri is meant to unlock packed defenses. The concern is the same one that showed against Argentina: if the final ball is not sharp, Algeria can dominate possession without creating much, and a low block is exactly the kind of test that exposes that.

Jordan will sit in, stay organized, and look to spring Tamari on the counter, where his pace and quality are a genuine threat. Sellami's side will be happy to make this a low-event, frustrating game and pinch something from a set piece or a transition, much as Austria profited against them. If Jordan can keep it level deep into the second half, the pressure shifts onto an Algeria team that has to win.

Algeria get the edge because the individual quality is higher and they should eventually create chances, but this is far from a formality. Jordan are organized and carry a real threat in Tamari, and a nervy Algeria side that just misfired is vulnerable to exactly this kind of night.

Jordan vs Algeria Odds

Algeria are favorites, but the flat showing against Argentina and Jordan's counter-attacking threat should keep the price honest, and the draw is live in a game both teams are desperate not to lose. Worth watching how the market moves on the confirmed lineups.

Sportsbook Jordan Draw Algeria BetMGM +450 +300 -175 DraftKings +500 +320 -175 FanDuel +500 +310 -175 bet365 +450 +310 -175 Kalshi +488 +312 -175

Odds as of June 20 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Mousa Tamari vs Algeria's Full-Backs

Jordan's clearest route to a goal is Mousa Tamari running at and beyond Algeria's advancing full-backs. When Ait-Nouri and Belghali push forward, there is space in behind to exploit, and Tamari has the pace and finishing to punish a turnover. If Jordan can win the ball and release him quickly, they have their moments, and he is the player most capable of dragging them back into the group.

Amine Gouiri vs Jordan's Back Three

Algeria need Amine Gouiri to be the difference against a deep Jordan block. His movement and link play are central to breaking down a packed defense, and how Jordan's three center-backs handle him, and the runners arriving around him, will go a long way toward deciding whether Algeria turn possession into goals.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Jordan

Algeria

Jordan vs Algeria Prediction

Algeria have the better players and, after a flat opener, the greater motivation to put things right. Jordan will defend well and carry a counter threat through Tamari, which makes a nervy night likely, but Algeria's quality should eventually tell in a game they cannot afford to drop. A narrow Algeria win, with Jordan staying dangerous to the end.

Score Prediction: Jordan 1-2 Algeria

Upcoming Fixtures

Jordan: June 27 vs Argentina, Dallas Stadium

Algeria: June 27 vs Austria, Kansas City Stadium

For the full Group J tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.