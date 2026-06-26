Jordan vs Argentina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group J

Argentina have already won Group J and sewn up top spot, which turns this into a free hit for the holders and a last roll of the dice for Jordan at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The debutants sit on zero points and are all but out: even a win over Argentina would lift them only to three points and a poor goal difference, leaving them needing a great deal of help to sneak a best-third place. Still, on their World Cup bow, a result against Argentina would be the story of their tournament.

The big unknown is Argentina's lineup. With first place secured, manager Lionel Scaloni is set to rotate heavily, and the projected XI is genuinely a guess. The likes of Lionel Messi may be rested, handed a cameo, or started and pulled at halftime, and the same uncertainty applies across the side. Whatever XI takes the field, Argentina will carry far more quality than Jordan, but exactly who plays and for how long is anyone's call.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Saturday's Group J finale in Texas.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, June 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Jordan vs Argentina Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Argentina vs Jordan Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Jordan are projected in a 3-4-2-1 under coach Jamal Sellami, with Mousa Tamari up top and Ali Olwan, the scorer of the nation's first World Cup goal, in support. Argentina, already through as group winners, are expected to rotate heavily under manager Lionel Scaloni, so their projected XI is a rough guess rather than a settled side. Jordan have a clean bill of health, Argentina are without the injured Cristian Romero, though that barely matters given the wholesale changes likely.

Jordan predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Yazeed Mo'ien Hasan Abulaila (GK); Husam Ali Mohammad Abu Dahab, Yazan Al-Arab, Abdallah Mousa Musallam Nasib (DEF); Ehsan Haddad, Nizar Mahmoud Ahmed Al Rashdan, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Mohannad Abu Taha (MID); Mahmoud Al Mardi, Ali Olwan (AM); Mousa Tamari (FW).

Argentina predicted starting XI (4-4-2, heavily rotated and far from certain): Emiliano Martinez (GK); Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico (DEF); Giuliano Simeone, Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Gonzalez (MID); Julian Alvarez, Jose Lopez (FW).

Jordan Lineup Notes

No Jordan players appear on the World Cup injury table. Coach Jamal Sellami leans on Mousa Tamari, their most dangerous attacker, with Ali Olwan alongside him and a back three trying to weather the storm. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Jordan have been competitive in patches on their debut without getting a result, and facing a rotated Argentina is probably their best chance to spring a surprise. Realistically, though, they are heavy underdogs whose tournament is all but over, and a memorable performance is the most they can hope for.

Argentina Lineup Notes

Argentina are without the injured Cristian Romero on the World Cup injury table, but with top spot already secured, the bigger factor is rotation. Manager Lionel Scaloni is expected to make wholesale changes, so the projected XI, built around squad players like Jose Lopez and Giuliano Simeone, should be treated as a guess. Whether Lionel Messi and the other regulars start, feature off the bench, or sit out entirely is genuinely hard to call, so check RotoWire's player news closer to kickoff.

Even a much-changed Argentina is loaded with quality, and the depth manager Scaloni can call on is the envy of the tournament. The risk in heavy rotation is a lack of rhythm, but the individual talent on show should still be far too much for Jordan.

Jordan vs Argentina Head-to-Head Record

The teams have never met, with this fixture marking Jordan's World Cup debut against the reigning champions. There is no history to lean on, and the gulf in pedigree could hardly be wider, so the only real variable is how strong a side Argentina choose to field.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Jordan will sit deep in a back three, stay compact and try to frustrate, looking to spring Tamari on the counter. Coach Sellami's side has to defend for long spells and take whatever rare chance comes, because trading blows with Argentina, even a rotated one, is not an option.

Argentina will dominate the ball whatever XI plays, and the quality of their squad players is still high enough to break Jordan down. The question is sharpness and cohesion with so many changes, but their individual ability in the final third should create chances regardless. If Jordan commit too many forward chasing a goal, Argentina's pace in transition will punish them.

Argentina get the comfortable edge. Top spot is secured and the lineup is uncertain, but even a second-string Argentina is a level above Jordan. The debutants may make it competitive for a while, but Argentina's quality should tell in the end.

Jordan vs Argentina Odds

Argentina are heavy favorites even with wholesale changes expected, and Jordan are long underdogs on their World Cup debut. The rotation makes the margin less predictable than usual, so Argentina's winning margin and the total are the more interesting markets than the result.

Sportsbook Jordan Draw Argentina BetMGM +1150 +600 -500 DraftKings +1400 +650 -525 FanDuel +1500 +650 -600 bet365 +1400 +700 -600 Kalshi +1457 +682 -565

Odds as of June 25 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Mousa Tamari vs Argentina's Defense

Jordan's clearest hope of a moment is Mousa Tamari running at a rotated Argentina back line. His pace and directness are their main outlet, and if Jordan are to spring a shock or grab a consolation, it likely comes through him exploiting any lack of cohesion in a much-changed defense.

Julian Alvarez vs Jordan's Back Three

One of the few regulars expected to feature, Julian Alvarez gives Argentina a focal point with the movement and finishing to punish a deep block. Against Jordan's back three, his quality should shine through, and he is the most likely man to settle it for the champions.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Jordan

Argentina

Jordan vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina have top spot in hand and will rotate heavily, but even a much-changed side has far too much quality for a Jordan team still chasing its first World Cup point. The debutants will battle and may make it competitive for spells, but Argentina's depth should tell and see them home. Exactly who scores depends on manager Scaloni's selection, but the result should not be in doubt.

Score Prediction: Jordan 0-2 Argentina

Upcoming Fixtures

Group J concludes after this match. Argentina have won the group, Jordan are all but out, with even a win leaving them reliant on results elsewhere.

For the full Group J tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.