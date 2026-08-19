Ligue 1 Gameweek 1 Preview: PSG vs Rennes Best Bets & Sorare Picks

The 2026/27 Ligue 1 season kicks off Friday, Aug. 21, with PSG vs Rennes headlining the opening matchweek on Sunday. This Ligue 1 Gameweek 1 preview breaks down the best bets for PSG-Rennes and five Sorare picks to target across the opening slate.

PSG enter as five-time defending French champions, while Rennes bring reigning Ligue 1 top scorer Esteban Lepaul into one of the weekend's biggest matchups. Elsewhere, Lens face Auxerre, Paris FC visit Troyes, Monaco travel to Le Havre and Lille face Angers, creating several attractive Sorare spots.

PSG vs Stade Rennais: Match Preview

Sunday, August 23, 2:45 PM ET / 8:45 PM CET| Roazhon Park

PSG enter the new season with the kind of momentum that should worry every club in Europe, not just France. Manager Luis Enrique's side wrapped up last season as champions of both France and the continent, and with Fabian Ruiz granted additional recovery time following Spain's World Cup triumph, the squad has managed the summer well despite the tournament interruption. PSG hammered Rennais 5-0 in their last home meeting in December 2025, which tells you something about the gap in a neutral venue, even accounting for Stade Rennais being a genuinely stronger side than their mid-table periods last season suggested.

The Bretons arrive having qualified for the Europa League, which cuts both ways heading into GW1. The scheduling this August is brutal for coach Franck Haise's squad, PSG away on Matchday 1, followed by a home game against Le Mans FC, one away clash in Angers before another test away in the Velodrome against Marseille. The form question in those circumstances is not whether Rennes can win, the answer is almost certainly no, but whether they can make the game uncomfortable enough to stay in it.

The reason they might is standing at nine number: Esteban Lepaul scored 21 Ligue 1 goals last season, the highest individual tally in France, and he goes into this campaign with nothing to prove and everything to attack. PSG's defense, while elite in the aggregate, has conceded in almost every high-tempo game against quality opposition. Rennes will create chances. Whether Lepaul converts one is the central question of the afternoon.

Predicted score: PSG 3-1 Stade Rennais

Betting Picks: PSG vs Stade Rennais

Over 3.5 Goals (-106)

PSG averaged more than two goals per home game in 2025/26, and Rennes, despite their defensive improvements, concede when they are forced to chase the game. A PSG lead inside 20 minutes is the most likely game state, which opens up the space Esteban Lepaul and the Rennais attack thrive in on the counter. 14 goals in their last three meetings talk by themselves, with both managers sending their best attacking resources out, is a conservative estimate. Near even money on the over reflects a line that has not fully accounted for PSG's attacking ambition against a side that will need to chase.

Esteban Lepaul Anytime Scorer (+235)

The top scorer in France last season faces an PSG defense he will want to make a statement against on the biggest stage available in GW1. Lepaul's numbers are not the product of soft opposition, 21 goals across a full Ligue 1 campaign includes contributions in genuine road games and tight fixtures. He finishes well, he makes intelligent runs off the shoulder, and Stade Rennais generate enough of the ball in transition to give him chances even in games they are losing.

Both Teams to Score (-174)

Heavy juice for a reason: PSG are the best defensive unit in the country. But Lepaul scoring at least once in this fixture is a genuine probability given his form and the transition opportunities Rennes generate, and if the over 3.5 read is correct, it necessarily implies Rennais get on the scoreboard. The -174 price makes this most efficient as the anchor of a same-game parlay with the over rather than a standalone play. If you back both, the combined odds work out to significantly better value than either taken separately.

Top 5 Sorare Picks: Ligue 1 GW1

All five picks are selected for their Sorare scoring potential based on expected minutes, attacking or defensive output and fixture matchup. Sorare scores reward goals, assists, shots, key passes, dribbles and defensive actions.

Player Club Position GW1 Fixture Why Target? Esteban Lepaul Rennes FWD vs PSG Goal upside Alexsandro Lille DEF at Angers Clean sheet + defensive floor Florian Thauvin Lens MID vs Auxerre Goal/assist involvement Pablo Pagis Paris FC FWD at Troyes Favorable matchup Mathys Detourbet Monaco MID at Le Havre Dribbles + creation

1. Esteban Lepaul - Stade Rennais (FWD) vs PSG

The best forward in France last season starts GW1 against the strongest opponent available on the fixture list. The fixture is tough on paper but Lepaul's output against elite opposition was consistent last season, he did not save his goals for the bottom half, and his shot volume, movement and finishing quality are the attributes Sorare scoring rewards most directly. PSG's pace defensively invites the kind of ball-in-behind that suits his profile. A goal, a high shot count, or both are realistic outcomes here even in a likely PSG win.

2. Alexsandro - LOSC Lille (DEF) at Angers

The Brazilian center back has spent the better part of 2025/26 managing a recurring physical issue and returns to what looks like full fitness ahead of GW1. Angers finished 12th last season with one of the weaker attacking records in the division, which is precisely where Alexsandro operates when he is fit. If he starts, confirm before deadline, he provides Sorare defensive contribution points from tackles and interceptions as well as real prospect of a decisive score on set-pieces. A healthy Alexsandro against this opposition in GW1 is a high-upside selection.

3. Florian Thauvin - RC Lens (MID) vs AJ Auxerre

Thauvin scored 14 goals in all competitions for Lens last season in his debut year back in France after returning from abroad, and enters 2026/27 under a new manager in Dino Toppmoller who has made clear during pre-season that Thauvin is central to everything Lens will do this season. The 33-year-old has reportedly trained with exceptional intensity through the summer and was the standout name in Lens' pre-season polling by supporters. Auxerre concede on average more than Lens score per home game, and the Bollaert atmosphere in a first home game of the season under a new manager gives Thauvin the stage he tends to perform on. A goal or an assist is the base expectation from a man who led Lens in production last season.

4. Pablo Pagis - Paris FC (FWD) at ESTAC Troyes

Pagis left Lorient for Paris FC this summer in a move that speaks to ambition on both sides. He is a natural scorer who knows Ligue 1 intimately and joins a Paris FC side that has been quietly building a competitive project in the capital. The fixture is ideal for a debut: Troyes were promoted from Ligue 2 and their defensive setup against a striker who does not need an adaptation period represents the kind of mismatch Sorare managers should target in the opening round. If the transfer rumors of additional signings around him prove accurate before the deadline, the context only improves. Pagis carries none of the risk of a foreign import adjusting to the league. He arrives ready.

5. Mathys Detourbet - AS Monaco (MID) at Le Havre

Detourbet spent last season at ESTAC Troyes where he was the best dribbler in Ligue 2 with 109 dribble attempts, 44 completed, contributing four goals and seven assists as Troyes won the championship. Manchester City identified and signed him this summer before immediately loaning him to Monaco, where he replaces the energy vacated by Aladji Bamba's departure to Newcastle. Sorare scores heavily reward completed dribbles, chances created and open-play contribution, which is precisely Detourbet's profile. His first Ligue 1 game away at Le Havre, against a side that conceded more than most in 2025/26, gives him the space to take opponents on and create. He is the value pick of the week: a player Sorare users are still pricing at unproven levels while the underlying data from last season says something very different.

For the full GW1 fixture list, team news and predicted lineups across Ligue 1, visit RotoWire's soccer hub. Check back every Friday for the weekly Ligue 1 preview, betting picks and Sorare selections throughout the 2026/27 season.