Ligue 1 Gameweek 2: Monaco vs Marseille Best Bets & Sorare Picks

Ligue 1 Gameweek 2 delivers one of the season's marquee clashes straight away: Monaco hosting Olympique de Marseille at Stade Louis II on Sunday. Manager Bruno Genesio's Marseille arrive off the back of a dominant opening win over Strasbourg, while Monaco face a Thursday Conference League second leg against KS Gornik Zabrze before turning around for this one. Elsewhere, PSG travel to the Stade Pierre Mauroy to face LOSC, Lens travels to Strasbourg, and Lyon hosts Le Havre, all providing strong Sorare spots across the slate.

Last Week's Sorare Picks

Player Club Score Notes Esteban Lepaul Rennais 61 Good performance against PSG, clinical goal to the first post Florian Thauvin Lens 97 Named captain, two goals and one assist, elite level maintained Alexsandro Lille 76 Solid outing, clean sheet secured, fitness looks good Pablo Pagis Paris FC 39 Difficult debut against a resilient Troyes, late knock limited him Mathys Detourbet Monaco DNP Surprisingly benched for GW1, expected to start Thursday's Conference League second leg

Three of five picks delivered. Thauvin at 97 was the standout of the opening weekend. Detourbet's DNP is the one to monitor: if he plays Thursday at Gornik Zabrze, fatigue and rotation risk come into play for GW2.

Monaco vs Marseille Prediction & Match Preview

Sunday, August 30, 2:45 PM ET / 8:45 PM CET | Stade Louis II, Monaco

This is the best fixture of the weekend regardless of result. Monaco have the European credentials, Marseille have manager Bruno Genesio's attacking identity, and Amine Gouiri is entering the season hotter than almost any forward in the division after his two-goal display against Strasbourg in Gameweek 1.

The context that shapes everything here is Monaco's schedule. They play their Conference League second leg against KS Gornik Zabrze on Thursday night, which puts three days between European knockout football and a Sunday home game against one of Ligue 1's top-four contenders. Monaco's squad is deep enough to manage rotation but not so deep that Genesio's Marseille will not notice the fatigue differential in the final 20 minutes when legs start to go.

Monaco are a quality side on their own terms. Their attacking third is fast, direct and comfortable in transition. Neither manager defends first. Gouiri has the pace and the instinct to exploit the spaces Monaco's high defensive line leaves, and he is trusted by Genesio as both the attacking reference and the set-piece focal point from the spot.

Marseille have the better fixtures across the next four gameweeks. Monaco have the home advantage and the crowd. Sunday afternoon likely means goals from both sides.

Predicted score: Monaco 2-2 Olympique de Marseille

Monaco vs Marseille Best Bets

Over 3.5 Goals (+137)

Positive odds on a high-scoring game between two of the most attack-minded sides in France reflects the genuine uncertainty around Monaco's fitness level after a European game three days earlier. But this is the right side of the bet. Monaco's last three home games against Marseille produced at least three goals. Manager Genesio builds teams to press high and attack, Gouiri scored twice in the opening game, and Monaco's defensive record in European weeks historically shows a meaningful dip. At +137, the over is the best-priced bet on the board this weekend.

Both Teams to Score (-200)

Heavy juice, but both sides scoring in this fixture is close to a certainty given the head-to-head context and the individual quality on the pitch. Marseille have scored in six of their last seven meetings with Monaco. Monaco at home against a Genesio side with Gouiri and Igor Paixao in this form will find the net. The -200 standalone price is too expensive for me. If your sportsbook offers a reasonable same-game parlay price on BTTS with Over 3.5, it's worth comparing, but the over is the better standalone bet.

Amine Gouiri Anytime Scorer (+180)

Gouiri scored twice in GW1 and enters this game as Marseille's confirmed penalty taker and attacking focal point under manager Bruno Genesio. His movement off the shoulder of Monaco's center backs, his ability to receive between the lines, and his clinical conversion rate from inside the box make him the single most likely goalscorer across any Ligue 1 fixture this weekend. Pull the price when the market opens and assess value, but the underlying case for backing him is not price-dependent. He starts, he shoots, he scores.

Top 5 Sorare Picks: Ligue 1 Gameweek 2

All picks selected for expected minutes, goal or assist output, and fixture matchup. Sorare rewards goals, assists, shots, key passes, dribbles and defensive actions.

Player Club Position GW2 Fixture Why Target? Amine Gouiri Marseille FWD at Monaco Penalty taker, 2 goals in GW1, Monaco fatigued Florian Thauvin Lens MID at Strasbourg 97 Sorare score in GW1, Strasbourg lost 7 of last 8 Esteban Lepaul Rennais FWD vs Le Mans Clinical scorer, Le Mans newly promoted Lois Openda Lyon FWD vs Le Havre Relentless striker, easier fixture, Lyon motivated Ferran Torres PSG FWD at LOSC Two goals off bench in GW1, starting spot in play

1. Amine Gouiri - Olympique de Marseille (FWD) at Monaco

Gouiri scored twice against Strasbourg in GW1 and is the most in-form striker in Ligue 1 heading into the weekend. He is Marseille's confirmed penalty taker, which adds a goals route beyond his open-play threat, and manager Genesio trusts him as the attacking anchor of the entire system. Monaco playing Thursday's Conference League second leg at Gornik Zabrze before turning around for Sunday means their defensive legs will be shorter than usual in the final third of the game, which is precisely when Gouiri tends to punish tired defenders. He is one of the free picks of the weekend.

2. Florian Thauvin - RC Lens (MID) at Strasbourg

He scored 97 on Sorare in GW1, was named Lens captain by new coach Dino Toppmoller, and now faces a Strasbourg side that has lost seven of their last eight fixtures (including friendlies). There is no rationale for leaving Thauvin out of your GW2 lineup. He is fully fit, he is motivated, he is the attacking reference of a Lens side preparing for their Champions League return, and he is playing in La Meinau against a defense that cannot stop conceding. Two goals and an assist against Auxerre in GW1 was not an anomaly. Back him again.

3. Esteban Lepaul - Stade Rennais (FWD) vs Le Mans

He scored a clinical goal against PSG, the best defensive setup in France, in GW1 and posted a 61 Sorare score in a game where the Rennais dominated most of the game and deserved the win. Against Le Mans, a side playing their second Ligue 1 match in 16 years, Lepaul will get two or three genuine scoring opportunities rather than the one or two transition moments he had against PSG. The step down in opposition quality from the defending European champions to a promoted side from the Pays de la Loire region is the clearest fixture upgrade available to any returning pick this week. Trust him again.

4. Lois Openda - Olympique Lyonnais (FWD) at Le Havre

Openda joined Lyon this summer as the club's primary striker and brings a profile that Sorare managers should find immediately recognizable: relentless pressing, physical intensity in the air and on the floor, and a goal return rate built on volume rather than spectacular individual moments. Le Havre are one of the softer fixtures on the GW2 slate for any attacking player, finishing with one of the lower defensive records in the division last season. Openda in a Lyon side with European ambitions against this opposition is the easy pick of the weekend. He fights every ball and he scores in the process.

5. Ferran Torres - Paris Saint-Germain (FWD) at LOSC

Torres came off the bench against Stade Rennais and scored twice in GW1, registering an 85 Sorare score from a substitute appearance. Manager Luis Enrique now faces a genuine selection call at number nine: does Torres earn the starting berth on the back of that performance? If he starts at the Stade Pierre Mauroy against Lille, the Sorare ceiling climbs significantly compared with a 45-minute substitute appearance. The uncertainty around his starting status is the only risk in this pick. Monitor the team news through Thursday and Friday, and if confirmation comes that Torres starts, he becomes the top selection of the week. If he remains a substitute, manage his position accordingly and take the bet at a lower confidence level.

For the full GW2 fixture list, team news and predicted lineups across Ligue 1, visit RotoWire's soccer hub. Check back every Friday for the weekly Ligue 1 preview, betting picks and Sorare selections throughout the 2026/27 season.

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