Get the latest Manchester City vs Arsenal prediction, odds, projected lineups and best bets. Includes team news, player props and betting analysis for this Premier League clash.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)

Manchester City host Arsenal on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium in a title-defining Premier League Gameweek 33 clash between the league's top two sides.

City enter the match six points behind Arsenal with a game in hand, while Arsenal hold a narrow edge in goal difference as they continue their push for a first Premier League title since the 2003/04 season.

Looking for a Manchester City vs Arsenal prediction?

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, betting odds and a score prediction for Sunday's Premier League showdown.

When & Where to Watch (USA/UK)

Sunday, April 19 at 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. local

US Coverage:

TV Channels: NBC, USA Network, Telemundo.

NBC, USA Network, Telemundo. Streaming: FuboTV, Peacock.

UK Coverage:

TV Channels: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Ultra HD.

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Ultra HD. Streaming: NOW TV, Sky Go, and Sky Go Extra.

NOW TV, Sky Go, and Sky Go Extra. Radio: BBC Radio 5 Live.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head Record

Arsenal and Manchester City have met on 214 occasions, dating back to 1893 when Arsenal, then known as Woolwich Arsenal, defeated Manchester City, then known as Ardwick, 1-0 in a League Division Two clash.

The clubs played to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, and City claimed the first hardware of the season in March with a 2-0 League Cup Final victory over Arsenal.

Arsenal lead the all-time series, having won 101 times and drawn on 48 occasions.

Fixture Trivia

Question: In the Mikel Arteta managerial era, which current Arsenal player has scored the most goals versus Manchester City?

Gameweek 32 Trivia: How many goals has Erling Haaland scored versus Chelsea?

Haaland has scored four goals across eight Premier League appearances (seven starts).

Manchester City vs Arsenal Odds & Prediction

Manchester City enter this matchup as home favorites, with most sportsbooks pricing them as heavy favorites despite Arsenal being top of the table.

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: Manchester City -120, Draw +270, Arsenal +330

FanDuel: Manchester City -135, Draw +270, Arsenal +330

BetMGM: Manchester City -120, Draw +260, Arsenal +333

Bet365: Manchester City -120, Draw +270, Arsenal +333

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Recent Form

Manchester City (WWWLD) have defeated Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea across their last three fixtures (all competitions) by an aggregate score of 9-0. The Cityzens have earned 11 points from the last five Premier League matches.

Arsenal (DLWLL) edged past Sporting CP with a 1-0 aggregate victory to advance to the Champions League Semifinals by virtue of a scoreless midweek draw. The Gunners fell to Bournemouth 2-1 in their most recent Premier League fixture, setting the stage for Sunday's consequential clash.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manchester City are most likely to line up in a 4-3-3 or 4-5-1 shape. When City control possession, look for Pep Guardiola's tactical nuances to take shape as a full-back will move into the midfield, allowing the likes of Bernardo Silva or Phil Foden to take up a position further up the pitch.

Arsenal continue to deploy their high-possession system, built around midfield control and sustained possession. Expect manager Mikel Arteta to use a base 4-2-3-1 formation, giving his team the ability to control the ball and push forward in front of goalkeeper David Raya.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Lineups & Injury News

Premier League Predicted & Confirmed Lineups

Manchester City Injury News & Lineup Notes

Guardiola will have a near full complement of players from which to select his starting XI Sunday, but questions remain throughout the City defensive unit.

Ruben Dias (hamstring) is the most consequential name on City's injury report. The central defender has missed three successive fixtures and is set for a prematch fitness test Sunday. If Dias is unable to play, expect either Nathan Ake or Abdukodir Khusanov to line up alongside Marc Guehi at center-back.

Fellow central-defender and key City depth-option John Stones (calf) is also a question mark ahead of Sunday's tilt. Stones has not appeared since Manchester City's 3-1 win over Newcastle in the FA Cup Round of 16 in early March but will test his calf ahead of the fixture. If deemed fit, anticipate Stones beginning the fixture amongst the substitutes.

Additionally, Nico O'Reilly (hamstring) limped off in the 64th minute of City's 3-0 win over Chelsea with apparent muscle discomfort. However, the versatile full-back and midfielder has trained with the team this week and is expected to be available for selection.

Lastly, after suffering a fracture early in the campaign, Josko Gvardiol (tibia) is nearing a return to physical activity, but the clash will come much too soon.

Arsenal Injury News & Lineup Notes

Arteta must consider a laundry list of knocks and strains as he determines the optimum starting XI to produce a famous road result.

In defense, Riccardo Calafiori (undisclosed) and Jurrien Timber (undisclosed) are question marks ahead of the tilt. Calafiori has not featured since Arsenal's 1-0 First Leg victory over Sporting CP, and Timber has not featured since limping off of the field in the 37th minute in a mid-March clash versus Everton. If either are deemed fit for Sunday's matchup versus City, expect them to make an impact from the bench as their respective fitness levels will be limited.

On the flanks, Bukayo Saka (achilles) and Noni Madueke (knee) are each questionable for Sunday. Madueke was forced off after 64 minutes of play Wednesday with Arteta commenting, "I don't know, it was something in his knee, so we had to take him off, so I don't know." Saka has missed four straight matches and did not appear on the team sheet in Arsenal's midweek Champions League win. If neither are deemed fit to start versus City, look for Gabriel Martinelli to attack from the left and Leandro Trossard to patrol the right-attacking channel.

Lastly, club captain Martin Odegaard has made just four appearances (two starts) across Arsenal's last 15 fixtures (all competitions). If Odegaard absence persists, look for Kai Havertz to assume the creative role as a central-attacking midfielder.

Key Matchups

Havertz and Rodri offer an intriguing matchup Sunday as the former Chelsea forward is likely to take up positions in the same spaces Rodri will intend to defend.

When Arsenal experience sustained possession, expect Guardiola to use Rodri and a second, teammate to swarm the space around Havertz. Expecting Manchester City to boss possession in front of the home crowd, look for Rodri to be the on-field assistant manager as he commands City's build-up play.

Any team facing Arsenal must defend set pieces effectively under pressure. Gabriel is the foremost Arsenal target for Declan Rice balls into the box, alongside Saliba. The Gunners lead the Premier League with 19 set-piece goals which account for a whopping 31% of their total goal tally.

Look or Guehi & Khusanov to be the City duo tasked with containing the physicality of Gabriel and Saliba when they take up residence in the opponent's six-yard box. The City defensive unit has conceded nine goals from set pieces, accounting for 32% of their total goal concessions throughout the campaign.

Whether City are able to force Arsenal to make their impact in open play or the Gunners are able to disturb the peace in and around Gianluigi Donnarumma on corner routines will have an outsized impact in determining the fixture's result.

Man of the Match

Antoine Semenyo has been a difficult chore for opposing defenders since swapping his Bournemouth shirt for the sky blue of Manchester City during the January transfer window. Across his last five league appearances (five starts), the attacker has scored two goals and created five chances. With City likely to earn the lion's share of possession at home, expect Semenyo to assume a more central role in the attacking third of the pitch when Arsenal are under sustained duress.

As the Arsenal defensive attention rightfully goes to the reigning Golden Boot winner, Erling Haaland, look for Semenyo to play off of the striker's shoulder to create space and score his most impactful goal since joining Manchester City.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction

City's home advantage and attacking depth should prove decisive against an injury-hit Arsenal side.

Manchester City 3 - Arsenal 1

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Manchester City: April 22 at Burnley

Arsenal: April 25 vs Newcastle