Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds (Premier League GW30)

Manchester United and Aston Villa meet Sunday at Old Trafford as Premier League Gameweek 30 delivers a key clash with Champions League implications.

Manchester United and Aston Villa are level on 51 points with United ahead of Villa on goal difference and sitting third in the table. Each side will be looking to stave off challenges from Chelsea and Liverpool, who sit fifth and sixth in the table on 48 points and are aiming to displace United and Villa from the top-five in their quest to finish in the Champions League places.

Looking for a Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction and betting odds? Here is our full Manchester United vs Aston Villa preview, prediction and betting odds for Sunday's Premier League Gameweek 30 clash.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, betting odds and a score prediction for Sunday's Manchester United vs Aston Villa match.

When & Where to Watch (USA/UK)

Sunday, March 15 at 9:00 a.m. ET/2:00 p.m. local

US schedule (English)

Streaming: NBC Sports app

NBC Sports app TV Channels: USA Network

USA Network Spanish Language: Telemundo

UK schedule

Streaming: Now TV & Sky Go.

Now TV & Sky Go. TV Channels: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head Record

Aston Villa and Manchester United have met on 201 occasions, dating back to 1892 when Manchester United, then known as Newton Heath, defeated Aston Villa 2-0 in a League Division One matchup.

Manchester United lead the all-time series, winning 107 times and drawing 42 times.

Over the last 10 Premier League showdowns, Manchester United hold the edge over Aston Villa, winning five times and drawing twice.

Fixture Trivia

Question: How many goal contributions has Bruno Fernandes amassed in 11 career Premier League appearances (11 starts) versus Aston Villa?

Gameweek 28 Trivia: Across 18 career appearances (18 starts), how many Premier League goals did Harry Kane score versus Crystal Palace?

11 goals.

Betting Odds and Predictions for Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Manchester United enter as home favorites, with moneyline prices reflecting their recent strong form.

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: MUN -135, Draw +310, AVL +330

FanDuel: MUN -145, Draw +300, AVL +340

BetMGM: MUN -135, Draw +300, AVL +333

Bet365: MUN -138, Draw +300, AVL +350

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RECENT FORM

Manchester United (LWWDW) have scored at least once in 18 successive fixtures. The Red Devils have out scored their opponents 7-4 across their last five league fixtures, while their opponents finished with 10 men in three of those five matches.

Aston Villa (WLLDL) outlasted Lille 1-0 in their midweek Europa League tilt. The Villains were winless across their previous four fixtures (all competitions) that included a 2-0 loss to bottom of the table Wolverhampton.

FORMATIONS

Manchester United will likely continue with their new shape under caretaker manager Michael Carrick. Carrick has positioned his squad in a 4-2-3-1, as he did during his time as the Middlesbrough manager. Look for United to opt for solidity in their double-pivot while allowing Bruno Fernandes to play in the pocket as a traditional No. 10.

Aston Villa are well-drilled in Emery's 4-2-3-1 formation and the nuances the head coach incorporates. Emery will play his midfielders deeper when absorbing the press in an effort to create vertical passing lanes. When the Villains are in the attacking third, expect to see the ball move centrally as they seek to create spaces for Ollie Watkins via quick passes. As Villa transition to defense, look for an aggressive press while their midfield attempts to disrupt the rhythm of the opponent build-up.

CONFIRMED LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Premier League Predicted & Confirmed Lineups

Manchester United Injury News & Lineup Notes

Michael Carrick must sort through a bevy of game-time-decisions and absences across his backline as he searches for the optimal starting XI to thwart Aston Villa.

Imperious central defender Matthijs De Ligt (back) and versatile full-back Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) each remain out without specific timetables for their respective returns. Fellow defender Lisandro Martinez (calf) is expected to miss his fourth successive fixture after suffering an injury setback in late February. Lastly, according to the Manchester Evening News, Noussair Mazraoui (foot) was spotted back in training this week and is expected to be available Sunday for selection.

With question marks abound across the backline, expect Carrick to select Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro to the central defensive partnership for the fourth successive match, flanked by Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot.

In the attacking-midfield ranks, Mason Mount (undisclosed) has missed seven consecutive league matches due to injury. Mount did return to training with the team this week, according to the Independent, and has a chance to make the bench Sunday.

Aston Villa Injury News & Lineup Notes

Unai Emery will have to weather key absences in the midfield as he seeks a formula to contend with Manchester United's potent double-pivot duo in the center of the park.

Youri Tielemans (ankle) remains out for an extended period with early April being a target for his return. Fellow midfielder Boubacar Kamara (knee) suffered a knee injury in January that will likely keep him sidelined through the end of the campaign. Adding insult to injury, wide-midfielder Jadon Sancho will be unavailable for selection as he is loan-locked versus his parent club. Despite the absences, Emery will be buoyed by the John McGinn's return to fitness and the January return of Douglas Luiz to Aston Villa, on loan from Juventus.

Defender Matty Cash (calf) was forced off early in Villa's 4-1 home defeat versus Chelsea and did not travel with the squad for their midweek tilt versus Lille. If Cash remains out through the weekend, expect Lamare Bogarde to deputize at right-back.

KEY MATCHUPS

An old-school physical battle is in the offing Sunday as United's 6'5" No. 9 collides with the physical Aston VIlla's presumed central defensive pairing known for their physicality and distribution. With Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha expected to support the attack from the flanks, Sesko should have no shortage of opportunities to make his mark on the match. Look for the ability of the Villa defensive unit to clear incoming crosses to prove consequential to Sunday's result as the in-form striker has bagged three goals across his last four appearances (two starts).

Any successful game plan versus Aston Villa is predicated upon slowing the progress of their star attacker, Morgan Rogers. With Rogers likely to lineup on Villa's attacking left, United's Diogo Dalot is likely to draw the difficult marking assignment. Rogers has rattled off 17 shots (four on goal) across six appearances (six starts) in all competitions since he last found the back of the net. Expect Dalot to receive assistance from the United midfield or attackers tracking back as he seeks to keep Rogers from cutting inside on his favorite right foot.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Bruno Fernandes is the straw that stirs the drink for the Red Devils, and he has reclaimed his luster in the traditional No. 10 role under caretaker manager Carrick. Across his last five appearances (five starts), Fernandes has scored twice, assisted twice and created a whopping 24 chances.

Expecting Emery to bring a smash-and-grab approach to Old Trafford, Fernandes is likely to be the player pulling the strings for United as they enjoy sustained possession in the attacking third of the pitch. I back Fernandes to create at least three chances and supply his 22nd goal contribution of the Premier League campaign.

RESULT

Manchester United 2 - Aston Villa 0

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Manchester United: March 20 at Bournemouth

Aston Villa: March 19 vs Lille