Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction, Odds, Lineups & Best Bets (GW34)

Get the latest Manchester United vs Brentford prediction, odds, lineups and best bets. Includes team news and betting analysis for this Premier League clash.

Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW34)

Manchester United host Brentford on Monday at Old Trafford as United look to secure their place in next season's Champions League while Brentford chase a historic first qualification for European football.

United enter the match needing five points from their final five fixtures to confirm a top-four finish, while Brentford sit just one point behind seventh-place Bournemouth in the race for European qualification.

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This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, betting odds and a score prediction for Monday's Premier League showdown.

When & Where to Watch (USA/UK)

Monday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. local

US Coverage:

TV Channels: USA Network, Universo.

USA Network, Universo. Streaming: NBC Sports App

UK Coverage:

TV Channels: Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event Streaming: Sky Go App

Sky Go App Radio: BBC Radio 5 Live.

Manchester United vs Brentford Head-to-Head Record

Manchester United and Brentford have met on 22 occasions, dating back to 1928 when United, trounced Brentford 7-0 in an FA Cup 3rd Round matchup at Old Trafford.

The Bees earned a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture behind a first half brace from star striker Igor Thiago.

Manchester United lead the all-time series, having won 11 times and drawn on three occasions.

Fixture Trivia

Question: In the Premier League era, who are the two Manchester United managers who have registered a win over Brentford?

Gameweek 33 Trivia: In the Mikel Arteta managerial era, which current Arsenal player has scored the most goals versus Manchester City?

Under Mikel Arteta, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz have each scored twice versus Manchester City across all competitions.

Manchester United vs Brentford Odds & Prediction

Manchester United enter this matchup as home favorites, with most sportsbooks pricing Brentford with long odds to pull the upset.

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: Manchester United -120, Draw +285, Brentford +290

FanDuel: Manchester United -125, Draw +290, Brentford +290

BetMGM: Manchester United -120, Draw +290, Brentford +300

Bet365: Manchester United -118, Draw +280, Brentford +300

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.

Manchester United vs Brentford Recent Form

Manchester United (WLDWL) have earned seven points from their last five Premier League fixtures, sealing victories over Chelsea and Aston Villa and falling prey to 10-man Newcastle United and Leeds United.

Brentford (DDDDL) have rattled off four successive league draws after falling to West Ham United on penalties in an early March FA Cup 5th Round matchup.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Carrick has positioned his squad in a 4-2-3-1, as he did during his time as the Middlesbrough manager. Look for United to opt for solidity in their double-pivot while allowing Bruno Fernandes to play in the pocket as a traditional No. 10.

Brentford most often line up in a 4-2-3-1 shape under Head Coach Andrews. Expect the Bees to unleash their energetic press upon an undermanned team. When the press is broken, look for Brentford to sit deep in a 4-4-2 shape. When possession changes, anticipate Andrews's men to quickly work the ball into the attacking half to exploit space in behind on counter attacks.

Manchester United vs Brentford Lineups & Injury News

Premier League Predicted & Confirmed Lineups

Manchester United Injury News & Lineup Notes

Carrick's squad enter Monday's fixture nursing injuries and absences across their backline and with one key attacker's availability in question.

Selection in central defense will be of paramount importance as Lisandro Martinez (suspension) remains sidelined after receiving a straight red card and Matthijs De Ligt (back) has only just resumed running on grass as he rehabilitates a back injury. Adding insult to injury, Leny Yoro (undisclosed) has not trained or featured since the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Leeds United.

Given the attrition across their defensive ranks, expect Manchester United to depend upon Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven to contain the Bees' attack.

On the flank, Carrick is hopeful for the return of Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) who has not featured since January, missing 10 league matches. Michael Carrick stated, "Patrick's working his way to being back. He's certainly making good progress and is back closer to training with us, which is positive, so that's good news."

Lastly, Matheus Cunha (groin) is likely to be a game-time decision Monday. The attacker scored the game-winning goal over Chelsea but subsequently limped off in discomfort. If the injury sidelines the attacker, expect Amad Diallo and Joshua Zirkzee to receive minutes in his stead.

Brentford Injury News & Lineup Notes

Keith Andrews has a host of long-term injuries through which he's needed to manage, as well as two question marks ahead of Monday's marquee matchup.

Each of Jordan Henderson (undisclosed), Rico Henry (hamstring) and Vitaly Janelt (foot) have resumed training on grass following protracted absences. However, Monday's action is likely to come too soon for the trio. Antoni Milambo (knee) and Fabio Carvalho (knee) each are not expected to return this season.

Kaye Furo (groin), who joined the Bees from Club Brugge during the winter transfer window, is questionable for the fixture. The forward has yet to make his Premier League debut. Additionally, midfielder Josh Dasilva (knee) has resumed training with the team and has a chance to claim his first minutes since suffering a significant knee injury in 2024.

Key Matchups

Manchester United Center-backs versus Igor Thiago

The Red Devils' presumed central defensive pairing of Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven will need to raise their level Monday to contend with the Premier League's second leading goalscorer, Igor Thiago. Across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, the striker has scored five times from 11 shots (five on goal).

With United expected to boss possession in front of the home crowd, anticipate Andrews positioning Brentford in a manner advantageous to striking their opponent on the counter-attack. If United are able to stunt the physical striker's downhill momentum, the Bees could find it hard to generate goal-scoring opportunities elsewhere. Of the eight league matches in which Thiago has failed to attempt a single shot, Brentford have won just once.

Michael Kayode Long Throws

Packing the box to create chaos from set piece opportunities has narrowed the competitive gap between the Premier League's haves and have-nots, and Brentford are likely to lineup with the League's preeminent long thrower in Kayode.

According to a November 2025 report from BBC, Kayode's average 33.2-meter throw-in distance led the Premier League and his throw-ins have led directly to goals versus Arsenal, Newcastle and Liverpool.

In a difficult away fixture where Brentford will need to make the most of their opportunities to claim at least a share of the points, how Brentford execute and United defend Kayode's long-throw opportunities will have an outsized impact on the fixture's result.

Man of the Match

Bruno Fernandes has notched a goal contribution across six successive appearances (six starts), scoring twice and supplying six assists. The central-attacking midfielder has experienced a renaissance after United retreated to a 4-2-3-1 under Carrick, correcting the woes of the Amorim era's rigid 3-4-3.

If Brentford are to pinch a result at Old Trafford, Yehor Yarmolyuk and Mathias Jensen will have played a role in pinching the space surrounding focal point of United's attack.

I back Fernandes to wriggle free from Brentford's defensive constraints and bring is goal contribution streak to seven consecutive appearances.

Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction

United's attacking quality at Old Trafford should be enough, but Brentford's counterattacking threat keeps this competitive.

Manchester United 2 - Brentford 1

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Manchester United: May 3 vs Liverpool

Brentford: May 2 vs West Ham United