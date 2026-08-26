Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Prediction, Predicted Lineups & Team News

Manchester United host Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Sunday having lost their opener 2-0 at newly promoted Hull City. Our Manchester United vs Ipswich Town prediction still favors Michael Carrick's side, who finished third last season and had 71 percent of the ball and 21 shots at the MKM Stadium without scoring any of them.

Ipswich are the ones arriving with momentum. Gary O'Neil won his first league game in charge 2-1 against Sunderland, with club-record signing Emersonn scoring on his Premier League debut and Jack Clarke settling it in the 90th minute against his former club. They then beat Leicester City 3-1 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday while resting nine of that XI.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Sunday's Premier League game at Old Trafford.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Sunday, Aug. 30 at 4:30 PM BST / 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

English TV: USA Network

USA Network Spanish TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Lineups & Injury News

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Predicted Lineups

Predicted lineups: United are projected in a 4-2-3-1 with three changes from Hull, as Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford all come into a side they started on the bench. Ipswich are projected to name the same XI that beat Sunderland, with Dara O'Shea again at right back and Emersonn leading the line.

RotoWire Premier League Lineups Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Manchester United MUN vs Ipswich Town IPS Manchester United Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Ipswich Town Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

Manchester United predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1):Senne Lammens; Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Matheus Cunha

Ipswich Town predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1):Kjell Scherpen; Dara O'Shea, Issa Diop, Jacob Greaves, Leif Davis; Sasa Lukic, Marcelino Nunez; Abdul Fatawu, Julio Enciso, Daizen Maeda; Emersonn

Check the Premier League injury table and the player news feed before kickoff because there are still some questions.

Manchester United Team News & Injuries

Carlos Baleba will not play. United announced the 22-year-old from Brighton on Tuesday on a five-year deal, but he is carrying an ankle ligament problem from Brighton's preseason and will train individually before joining in, with reporting pointing to the middle of September at the earliest. Manuel Ugarte is out until around April with a knee injury and Matthijs de Ligt is still working back from November's back surgery, so United's midfield is thinner than a 70 million pound signing suggests.

Amad Diallo is the muddled one. He picked up an ankle injury in training before the Hull game, initial scans were reported as up to six weeks, and Carrick would only say he had "picked up a niggle right at the end of the week." One outlet has since suggested a faster return. He is not expected to feature.

Mason Mount could make his season debut. He failed a late fitness test before Hull with a foot problem and has since trained with the squad. Benjamin Sesko is available and came off the bench at the MKM Stadium.

Three players who started on the bench at Hull are projected to start here, and that is the more interesting story than the injury list. Lisandro Martinez and Mainoo were both being managed after late World Cup returns, and Rashford's cameo at Hull was his first competitive United appearance in 618 days.

Ipswich Town Team News & Injuries

Jack Taylor is out with a knee problem and Azor Matusiwa is unavailable, the two O'Neil named as his only absences before the Leicester tie. Jaden Philogene is also out with ankle ligament damage picked up in a preseason friendly.

Florentino Luis is the doubt. The 16 million pound midfielder felt his calf after the Rayo Vallecano friendly, missed both the opener and the cup game, and O'Neil said he expected him available for this one. Julio Enciso is fine after coming off with cramp against Sunderland.

The bigger point is that Tuesday's cup tie costs Ipswich nothing. O'Neil made nine changes for Leicester, and only O'Shea and Marcelino Nunez kept their places from the Sunderland XI. Scherpen, Diop, Greaves, Davis, Lukic, Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda and Emersonn were all rested or unused.

Ipswich arrive at Old Trafford with their first-choice team fresh.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head Record

These clubs have met 59 times, with United winning 30 to Ipswich's 19 and 10 drawn. United have won four of the last five, and Ipswich have not beaten them since a League Cup tie in October 1997.

The two league meetings in Ipswich's last top-flight season split the difference. Ipswich drew 1-1 at Portman Road in November 2024, which was Ruben Amorim's first match in charge of United, and lost 3-2 at Old Trafford in February 2025 to goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire plus a Sam Morsy own goal.

This is also the fixture that produced the joint-record Premier League scoreline. United beat Ipswich 9-0 here in March 1995, Andy Cole scoring five.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Tactical Analysis

Both goals United conceded at Hull came from set pieces, and both were created by the same player. That is the sentence O'Neil will have started from.

He has already shown he is willing to build a back four around dead balls. He picked O'Shea at right back against Sunderland specifically to get a third center-half type into the line, saying it "helps us from set pieces, size-wise," and with Diop and Jacob Greaves inside him that is a genuinely awkward unit to attack in the air. Ipswich also carry a threat going the other way, with Leif Davis and Nunez on corners and Nunez arriving off a two-goal midweek that included a lob from inside the centre circle.

United's problem at Hull was not creating. It was that 21 shots, 34 open-play crosses and 1.81 expected goals produced nothing, and the crossing volume was their highest in a Premier League game in almost eight years. Bryan Mbeumo alone put in 10 crosses and Bruno Fernandes six. Against a low block containing three central defenders, more crosses is the least promising idea available, which is why Martinez and Mainoo coming into the side matters. It gives Carrick players who can move the ball through the middle instead of around it.

Carrick's public line was that it was one game and it does not change the direction. His more revealing one was that he might be talking calmly but was not calm inside. United finished third last season and are back in the Champions League, so a home game against a promoted side in week two is exactly the fixture where that gets tested.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Odds

United are heavy home favorites at around -240 and Ipswich are out past +550, with the draw near +380. The price has barely moved off the opening-day defeat, which tells you the market read Hull as a bad afternoon rather than a level-setter.

Sportsbook Manchester United Draw Ipswich Town BetMGM -250 +350 +500 DraftKings -235 +380 +550 FanDuel -260 +380 +600 bet365 -239 +350 +600 Kalshi -240 +396 +571

Odds from OddsJam. For more markets and the rest of the matchweek, see RotoWire's soccer betting page and the best sportsbook promos.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Key Matchups

Cunha played 80 minutes at Hull, took three shots, got one on target and created two chances, which is a reasonable afternoon in a team that could not turn 21 attempts into a goal. He now faces the pairing that kept Sunderland to 0.76 expected goals, and Ipswich's shape is built to make his life airless. Diop and Greaves defend the box well enough that Cunha's better work will come dropping off it, and whether he does that rather than waiting on crosses is close to the whole game for United's attack.

Fernandes created three chances at Hull and had six crosses, and he is United's set-piece taker on everything. Lukic and Nunez are the two Ipswich ask to protect the space in front of that back four, and both are in form, with Lukic supplying an assist against Sunderland and Nunez scoring twice midweek. If Ipswich can push Fernandes wide and keep him crossing, they will be doing what Hull did. If Mainoo and Martinez give him a way to receive it centrally instead, Ipswich have a much harder night.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Set-Piece Takers

Set-piece responsibility for both clubs comes from RotoWire's Premier League set-piece takers guide, which covers all 20 teams for 2026-27.

Manchester United

Ipswich Town

Fernandes is first up on everything for United without argument. Ipswich's order is the one to watch, because Philogene is injured and George Hirst has been sold. Corners figure to be a mix of players after Lukic, Fatawu and Nunez took in the opener. PKs are unclear with Enciso possibly the leading candidate.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Ipswich are set up to make this uncomfortable. They have three center backs in a back four, a manager who has already targeted the exact weakness United showed at Hull, and a first-choice team that sat out midweek. The counter is that United created 1.81 expected goals against a side that defended deeper than this one will and only lost because of two set pieces, and that Martinez, Mainoo and Rashford coming in gives them a way to play through a low block rather than lob it. Old Trafford in week two after that result is not a place Carrick can afford another flat afternoon, and I think the response arrives.

Score Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Ipswich Town

Upcoming Fixtures

United travel to Everton next weekend, while Ipswich go to Liverpool on Friday night.

For the rest of the matchweek, see RotoWire's Premier League predicted and confirmed lineups, the injury table, team stats and the EPL draft kit.