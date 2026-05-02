Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction, Odds, Lineups & Best Bets (GW35)

Get the latest Manchester United vs Liverpool prediction, odds, lineups and best bets. Includes team news and betting analysis for this Premier League clash.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW35)

Manchester United host Liverpool on Sunday at Old Trafford in a high-stakes Premier League Gameweek 35 clash, with both sides pushing to secure Champions League qualification.

United need just two points from their final four matches to confirm a top-four finish, while Liverpool require five points from their remaining fixtures to lock in a Champions League place.

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This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, betting odds and a score prediction for Sunday's Premier League showdown.

When & Where to Watch (USA/UK)

Sunday, May 3 at 10:30 a.m. ET/3:30 p.m. local

US Coverage:

TV Channels: Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: Peacock

UK Coverage:

TV Channels: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Streaming: Sky Go App or NOW TV

Sky Go App or NOW TV Radio: BBC Radio 5 Live.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head Record

Manchester United and Liverpool have met on 245 occasions, dating back to 1894 when Liverpool defeated United, then known as Newton Heath, 2-0 in a Test Match at Ewood Park.

The Red Devils earned a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture and lead the all-time series, winning 92 times and drawing on 71 occasions.

If United are able to secure a second league victory over Liverpool, it will be their first time completing the double over the Reds since the 2015/16 season.

Fixture Trivia

Question: Across 33 appearances for Manchester United versus Liverpool, how many goal contributions did Michael Carrick provide?

Gameweek 33 Trivia: In the Premier League era, who are the two Manchester United managers who have registered a win over Brentford?

Erik ten Hag & Ralf Rangnick (and Michael Carrick as of April 27, 2026)

Manchester United vs Liverpool Odds & Prediction

Manchester United enter this matchup as slight home favorites in an evenly matched contest.

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: Manchester United +130, Draw +280, Liverpool +190

FanDuel: Manchester United +130, Draw +300, Liverpool +175

BetMGM: Manchester United +120, Draw +290, Liverpool +185

Bet365: Manchester United +125, Draw +280, Liverpool +187

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Recent Form

Manchester United (WWLDW) have earned 10 points from their last five Premier League fixtures, sealing victories over Brentford, Chelsea and Aston Villa and dropping points in the two fixtures in which they were brandished a red card.

Liverpool (WWLWL) have won three straight league matches since a March loss to Brighton. The Reds were eliminated from the FA Cup via a Quarterfinals defeat to Manchester City and eliminated from the Champions League in a 4-0 aggregate score versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Carrick has positioned his squad in a 4-2-3-1, as he did during his time as the Middlesbrough manager. Look for United to opt for solidity in their double-pivot while allowing Bruno Fernandes to play in the pocket as a traditional No. 10.

Liverpool are most accustomed to lining up in a 4-2-3-1. The double-pivot is intended to shield a Liverpool backline that has underperformed at times throughout the season. When operating optimally, the double-pivot provides the Liverpool full-backs license to make overlapping runs into the attacking half of the pitch.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Lineups & Injury News

Premier League Predicted & Confirmed Lineups

Manchester United Injury News & Lineup Notes

Carrick's squad enter Sunday's fixture nursing injuries and absences across their backline and with one key attacker's availability in question.

Selection in central defense will be of paramount importance as Lisandro Martinez (suspension) remains sidelined after receiving a straight red card and Matthijs De Ligt (back) has only just resumed running on grass as he rehabilitates a back injury.

With De Ligt and Martinez still sidelined, expect Manchester United to continue to depend upon Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven to hold the line in central defense.

On the flank, Carrick is hopeful for the return of Luke Shaw, who has been named to the starting XI in each Premier League fixture this season, after he was forced off early in United's win over Brentford. If Shaw is forced to the bench for the first time, expect Patrick Dorgu or Noussair Mazraoui to feature in his stead.

Lastly, Matheus Cunha (groin) is likely to be a game-time decision Sunday but early signs for his inclusion are positive. The attacker trained with the team on Thursday, with Carrick stating, "Matheus has done a little bit of work, so we're hopeful. We're not sure, but we're hopeful." If Cunha is limited, expect Amad Diallo to assume the attacking responsibility.

Liverpool Injury News & Lineup Notes

Liverpool enter the fixture contending with a host of long-term injuries and a key question mark between the sticks.

Hugo Ekitike (achilles), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Conor Bradley (knee) each remain long-term absences as they work to recover from significant injuries.

Wataru Endo (foot) is in the beginning stages of rehabilitation following a February injury. Mohamed Salah (hamstring) remains weeks away from a return, but Slot has not ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

In defense, Milos Kerkez (undisclosed) left training early Tuesday, but the manager brushed aside concerns stating, "Milos has had some niggles, left the training pitch not yesterday but the day before. But I expect him to either train today or tomorrow." If Kerkez is limited, look for Andy Robertson to play a role at left-back.

In net, Giorgi Mamardashvili (knee) has been ruled out for multiple weeks following an injury in the match versus Everton. Adding insult to injury, Alisson (undisclosed) has not resumed training with the team and is a doubt for the clash versus United. In the absence of their two top goalkeepers, look for Freddie Woodman to make his seventh career Premier League appearance (sixth start).

Key Matchups

A physical battle will be on full display Sunday as United's 6'5" striker Sesko faces Liverpool's central defensive pairing of Konate and van Dijk.

Expect United to boss possession at home and force the ball into their in-form striker who has bagged five goals from 17 shots (12 on goal) Across his last 10 appearances (five starts).

van Dijk and Konate's ability to limit Sesko's shot attempts Sunday will have an outsized impact on the fixture's result as they seek to protect their inexperienced keeper from the Premier League's upper-echelon.

Bruno Fernandes versus Liverpool Double-Pivot

If Liverpool are able to pinch a result on the road, the presumed midfield duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch must stymie Manchester United's playmaker, Bruno Fernandes, who has notched a goal contribution across seven successive league appearances (seven starts).

With United expected to control possession in front of the home crowd, Gravenberch and Mac Allister will be under pressure to pinch the space surrounding the Premier League's preeminent playmaker.

Fernandes has supplied at least one goal contribution (two goals, seven assists) in each of Manchester United's last seven league fixtures (seven starts). Fernandes is one assist shy of 20 on the campaign, which would tie him with Kevin de Bruyne and Thierry Henry for the most in a single Premier League season.

Man of the Match

Bryan Mbeumo should be the Manchester United attacker most relishing his potential matchup ahead of Sunday's scintillating showdown. With Liverpool expected to deploy a limited Kerkez or the veteran Andrew Robertson on their defensive-left, anticipate Carrick to deploy a game plan by which Mbeumo is able to leverage his pace and strength in behind the backline.

I back Mbeumo to break his seven appearance (six start) stretch without a goal contribution and notch at least one goal or assist Sunday in a United victory.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction

United's home advantage and Liverpool's goalkeeping issues give the hosts a slight edge.

Manchester United 2 - Liverpool 1

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Manchester United: May 9 at Sunderland

Liverpool: May 9 vs Chelsea