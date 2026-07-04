Mexico vs England Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Kickoff: Sunday, July 6 at 8:00 PM ET

The Estadio Azteca at altitude, 87,000 Mexicans behind a side that has not conceded all tournament, and England without two defenders questionnable and a set-piece taker playing through pain. This has every hallmark of a low-scoring, grinding knockout where one moment decides it. The projection here is a 1-0 England win built on defensive discipline at both ends and a single moment of quality, most likely from Harry Kane. The card is built around the low total, Mexico failing to score and the man most likely to provide the decisive goal.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Mexico vs England Odds

Market Odds Mexico win (90 min) +215 Draw (90 min) +225 England win (90 min) +145 Under 1.5 goals +186 Both teams to score : No -120 Over 8.5 corners +105 Harry Kane anytime scorer +180

Mexico vs England Team News

England project Harry Kane leading the line with Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford behind him, both Reece James and Jarell Quansah are still doubtful at right back and forced to rely on Djed Spence in that position. Mexico project a settled, unchanged side under coach Javier Aguirre with the front three of Julian Quinones, Raul Jimenez and Roberto Alvarado primed to press high and fast from the opening whistle. Neither side has fresh injury concerns beyond those already flagged, but confirm both lineups before kickoff.

Mexico vs England Best Bets

Under 1.5 Goals +186

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money on the most logical shape for this fixture. Mexico have not conceded a single goal in four tournament games, and England, playing at 2,200 meters above sea level in front of 87,000 hostile fans, are unlikely to score freely even with the individual quality of Kane and Bellingham available. A 1-0 England win lands under this number, and so does a 0-0 that drifts to extra time. At +186, under 1.5 goals is strong plus-money value on a game that every contextual factor is pointing toward being decided by a single strike.

Both Teams To Score: No -120

Mexico have found the net in every game of this tournament, so the case for "BTTS: No" rests entirely on England's defensive discipline rather than any expectation that Mexico go quiet. England have kept clean sheets in two of their four games so far and manager Thomas Tuchel's side is organized enough to make Mexico work hard for anything. The altitude actually helps the home side here, since England will be less inclined to press high and leave space in behind, which is exactly how Mexico have created most of their goals. The read is that England's defensive structure holds just enough to keep it out, but this is the riskiest leg on the card and worth a smaller stake than the total or the scorer.

Over 8.5 Corners +105

Both teams generate corners at a high rate through wide play, and this game is set up for exactly that. England will probe Mexico's compact block from wide areas with Madueke and Rashford forcing blocks and delivering into the box, while Mexico's high press and direct approach through Quinones and Alvarado tends to produce defensive clearances that run behind the line. At +105, over 8.5 corners is plus money on a shape that both teams' styles naturally produce, and it does not require either side to score to cash.

Harry Kane Anytime Goalscorer +180

If England score the single goal projected here, Kane is the most likely source. He leads England in penalties, arrives into the box late and reliably, and has already scored five goals in this tournament. Against a Mexico defense that will be compact and well-organized, the most likely England goal comes from a set piece or a moment of individual quality in the box rather than an open play combination, and Kane is the focal point of both. At +180, plus money on the tournament's most consistent finisher in a game England are expected to win is strong value.

Mexico vs England Score Prediction

England's individual quality should be enough to find the one goal this game requires, and Mexico's attacking limitations make the clean sheet very much within reach. A tight, controlled England win built on patience and a single Kane moment is the expectation.

Score Prediction: Mexico 0-1 England

Mexico vs England Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Under 1.5 Goals +186 Best bet Both Teams To Score: No -120 Value Over 8.5 Corners +105 Lean Harry Kane Anytime Goalscorer +180 Scorer lean

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