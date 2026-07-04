Mexico vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 16

England's path through the draw looked manageable right up until it landed them at the Estadio Azteca for a knockout game at 2,200 meters above sea level, in front of 87,000 Mexicans who have not lost a competitive home match in 13 years. Manager Thomas Tuchel's side is good enough to win this. Whether they are built for what the altitude demands over 90 minutes in the heat of a Mexican summer night is a different question, and one that has defined every visiting side that has ever come here for a World Cup match.

Mexico is the better team on home turf than they are anywhere else on earth, full stop. Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez were electric against Ecuador. The press under coach Javier Aguirre has been relentless. And this is a group that has not conceded a goal across four tournament games. Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have the individual quality to change any knockout game, but they will be doing it with burning lungs and burning legs by the final quarter.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Sunday's Round of 16 clash at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Sunday, July 6 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Mexico vs England Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups England vs Mexico Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Coach Aguirre should keep his strongest defensive setup against England, with Cesar Montes and Johan Vasquez at center back, although Edson Alvarez could start as well. Jose Rangel keeps goal behind a back four of Israel Reyes, Montes, Vasquez and Jesus Gallardo, with Gilberto Mora, Erik Lira and Luis Romo in midfield and Julian Quinones, Raul Jimenez and Roberto Alvarado forming the attacking three. England's lineup against DR Congo came from a position of need at right back, with both Reece James and Jarell Quansah ruled out by injury. Djed Spence started at right back with Nico O'Reilly on the left, Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi in the middle and Jordan Pickford in goal. Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson sat in front of them with Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham and Noni Madueke behind Harry Kane. There is no reason to expect manager Tuchel to change that setup here unless James or Quansah recover in time. Confirm both via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff.

Mexico predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Jose Rangel (GK); Israel Reyes, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo (DEF); Gilberto Mora, Erik Lira, Luis Romo (MID); Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones (FWD).

England predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford (GK); Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly (DEF); Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice (DM); Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford (AM); Harry Kane (FWD).

Mexico Lineup Notes

Mexico have no injury concerns to navigate and carry a clean bill of health into the Round of 16. The only selection story heading into this one is coach Aguirre's decision at center back. Montes seems to have an edge to start over Edson Alvarez but confirm the final decision via RotoWire's injury report and player news.

Quinones has been the standout name of this tournament for Mexico, scoring in the 21st minute against Ecuador with a powerful solo run and setting the platform for a dominant performance. Romo and Mora have given coach Aguirre control of the midfield in every game so far, and the high press has worked because Mexico can recover the ball in dangerous areas and transition quickly through the front three. The question against England is whether the same midfield energy is sustainable across 90 minutes at altitude when the opponent has more individual quality to absorb and punish the press.

England Lineup Notes

Reece James and Jarell Quansah are both questionable for the game. James has been unavailable since picking up a knock in the group stage, and Quansah suffered an ankle injury against Panama. Those two doubts have forced manager Tuchel into an unconventional right-back solution with Spence, and there is no indication either player will be cleared in time for this match. Confirm both via RotoWire's injury report and player news.

The bigger concern heading into Mexico City is not the lineup, it is fitness. Kane scored twice late in the DR Congo game and Bellingham has been England's most complete player at the tournament, but both were visibly working hard in the altitude of Atlanta in the Round of 32, and the Azteca takes that physical test to another level entirely. Manager Tuchel confirmed that both Saka and Rice trained fully in the days before the DR Congo game, which is the best news England could have had ahead of this new knockout game where every substitution and every sprint counts more than it would at sea level.

Mexico vs England Head-to-Head Record

Mexico and England have met twice at the World Cup in the modern era, with England winning both group-stage encounters, 2-0 at the 1966 tournament in London and 1-0 at the 1970 tournament in Mexico. Neither nation has beaten the other in a knockout setting. Their most recent significant meeting was a 3-1 England friendly win in 2010. England is playing a World Cup match in Mexico for the first time since 1986, when the tournament was hosted here. The broader historical record between these nations is limited and concentrated in the early tournament era, so there is no recent competitive head-to-head trend to lean on.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Coach Aguirre's Mexico sits in a high press in the middle third, recovers the ball quickly and relies on Quinones and Alvarado's movement and pace to punish transitions before the opposing defense has time to organize. Against Ecuador and the earlier group opponents, that system produced clean sheets and consistent chances. The test against England is that Bellingham, Rice and Kane are all capable of absorbing a press and playing through it rather than being forced backwards, which is what gave Mexico the transition opportunities against Ecuador's more static midfield.

Manager Tuchel wants England to build from Pickford through Rice and Anderson in double pivot, then release Bellingham to drive at the defense. The issue at altitude is that the double pivot has less pressing range than it would normally, and if Mexico's front three win the first press consistently, England will be playing with more depth than they want. Kane has to hold the ball and link, which means he needs service and he needs the midfield to arrive on time. At 2,200 meters, the line between arriving on time and arriving a second late gets much blurrier after 60 minutes.

England's superior individual quality should be enough to create one or two clear looks across 90 minutes regardless of the altitude challenge. The risk is that Mexico's defensive record holds until extra time, and at that point the home advantage, the crowd and the thin air could tilt the game toward coach Aguirre's side.

Mexico vs England Odds

England are slight favorites on paper given the quality of their squad, but Mexico's clean defensive record, home advantage and the altitude factor keep this closer than a straight talent comparison would suggest. The draw is very much live in a game that could easily go to extra time. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Mexico Draw England BetMGM +200 +220 +140 DraftKings +200 +225 +145 FanDuel +210 +210 +145 bet365 +210 +220 +140 Kalshi +197 +217 +145

Odds as of July 4 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Jude Bellingham vs Mexico's Midfield Block

Bellingham's ability to arrive late into the box and receive in tight spaces between the lines is England's primary creative mechanism. How Mora and Lira read his movement and deny him room to turn will go a long way toward deciding whether England creates chances through the block or is forced to play around it all night.

Quinones has been the most direct and dangerous wide forward in Mexico's tournament, and Spence is England's least experienced defensive option at right back. That matchup in the wide right channel is where Mexico is most likely to find the transition moments that their whole system is designed to create.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Mexico

England

Mexico vs England Prediction

England's quality should be enough to find a goal at some point across 90 minutes, but Mexico's defensive record, the Azteca crowd and the altitude make this significantly harder than the head-to-head rankings suggest. It should go to the wire, with Kane or Bellingham finding the moment that decides it rather than England winning it comfortably.

Score Prediction: Mexico 0-1 England

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the quarterfinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 11 to face the winner of Brazil vs Norway.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.