Mexico vs South Africa opens the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 11 at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, and the betting market has El Tri as clear favorites. Rather than laying the moneyline, my Mexico vs South Africa best bets target a fast Mexico start, Raul Jimenez in the anytime goalscorer market and a corner spread angle.

Mexico vs South Africa Picks & Odds

Market Odds Mexico to lead at halftime -103 Raul Jimenez anytime goalscorer +150 Mexico -2.5 corner spread -103 Correct score prediction Mexico 2-0 South Africa

Mexico vs South Africa Best Bets

Mexico First-Half Moneyline (-103)

Mexico will have several advantages in this World Cup opener that aren't just tied to their tactical and technical supremacy over South Africa. The support in the stands in the home opener could play a role in rattling an inexperienced Bafana Bafana side, but there's also an altitude factor that can't be overlooked.

This match will be played at over 7,000 feet above sea level, and that'll be a daunting task for a South Africa side not used to the conditions. While most of the Mexican squad play in Europe, they've played in Mexico City before and have the fans backing them.

Altitude and motivation factors aside, the sporting factor plays a role for Mexico as well, as they're likely to control the pace of the game from the start. South Africa have struggled against CONCACAF-based opponents and are winless in their last four (D1, L3), so it's hard to imagine them putting up much of a challenge. Plus, Mexico have led at half-time in their last five matches in which they've scored at least once. Don't expect that streak to end here.

Raul Jimenez to score anytime +150

There hasn't been much debate about who will be the starting forward for Mexico in Javier Aguirre's 4-3-3 approach. Santiago Gimenez had an underwhelming season with AC Milan in 2025/26 and seems to be on his way out of the Rossoneri club, while Raul Jimenez, who scored nine goals in 36 Premier League appearances with Fulham last season, has delivered the goods for Mexico. The 35-year-old striker found the back of the net in the previous friendly against Serbia and seems to have earned the starting nod for this World Cup opener.

Form aside, Jimenez should have a favourable matchup against an inexperienced South African defence that might struggle with his physicality. As the team's lone nominal striker in a 4-3-3 system, he will be among the favorites to get on the scoresheet as long as Mexico can translate their superiority into consistent scoring opportunities. Mexico are slated to feature Roberto Alvarado, Julian Quinones, Brian Gutierrez and Alvaro Fidalgo behind Jimenez, so the latter should have tons of playmakers setting him up nicely.

Mexico to cover -2.5 corner spread -103

Under normal circumstances, it'd be odd to count friendly matches as realistic preparation for a World Cup, but that's almost everything Mexico have played throughout the last 22 months as one of the co-host nations. El Tri are in good form ahead of this opener, with three straight wins and eight straight without a loss (W6, D2), often dominating the competition during that stretch.

One area in which Mexico have managed to establish a difference is their ability to create corner kicks due to the width they often generate with the overlapping of their full-backs, Jorge Sanchez and Jesus Gallardo, as well as Quinones' pace on the left flank.

That has translated directly into the corner numbers. Over Mexico's eight-game undefeated run, they've had at least five corners five times. If excluding the two friendlies against top-10 ranked nations, Belgium and Portugal, they've averaged 6.83 corner kicks and have covered the -2.5 corner spread four times. If they dominate possession and manage to play inside South Africa's final third as expected, Mexico could be in line to dominate the corner kick department once again.

Mexico vs South Africa Betting Picks

Mexico First-Half Moneyline (-103)

Mexico vs. South Africa Anytime Goalscorer (Best Bet): Raul Jimenez to score anytime: +150

Mexico vs. South Africa Corner Spread (Best Bet): Mexico to cover -2.5 corner spread: -103

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