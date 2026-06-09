Mexico vs South Africa Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Opener

16 years ago, Bafana Bafana walked into Johannesburg and held Mexico to a 1-1 draw to open the 2010 World Cup. Now the same two teams meet again to open the 2026 FIFA World Cup, same stage, completely different pressure.

Mexico are the hosts this time, playing at altitude in front of a sold-out Estadio Azteca, carrying the weight of a nation that has spent a generation trying to break past the round of 16.

For South Africa, back at the World Cup for the first time since they hosted it, surviving 90 minutes at the Azteca without being blown apart would already feel like a victory.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, tactical matchup and a score prediction for Thursday's World Cup opener.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Thursday, June 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: Peacock

Mexico vs South Africa Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

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Mexico Lineup Notes

No Mexico players appear on the World Cup injury table heading into Thursday's opener. Check RotoWire's World Cup player news for any late-breaking updates.

Jose Rangel starts in goal for Mexico. Edson Alvarez anchors the midfield with Erik Lira as another option, and Alvaro Fidalgo and Brian Gutierrez complete the three-man unit. Jorge Sanchez starts at right-back, with the experienced Jesus Gallardo, over 100 caps, on the left.

Raul Jimenez leads the line at 34, arriving in form off a solid Fulham season. Mexico's most reliable finisher through the Nations League final stages, he remains the focal point of El Tri's attack. Roberto Alvarado should start on the right wing, with a coin flip still ongoing between Alexis Vega and Julian Quinones on the left.

One position to monitor: Guillermo Ochoa is in the squad and on the verge of a sixth World Cup appearance, a Mexican national record. Rangel started the March friendlies, but Ochoa's presence creates a genuine selection question for manager Aguirre. Check predicted lineups closer to kickoff for the confirmed Mexico starting XI.

South Africa Lineup Notes

No South Africa players appear on the World Cup injury table heading into Thursday. Check RotoWire's World Cup player news for any late-breaking updates.

The main talking point for Bafana is the same structural concern they have carried all spring: what happens when Lyle Foster is not converting? The Burnley striker is the clear starter but had a rough March window against Panama, wasting several chances that a player of his profile should be putting away. He remains the first-choice forward by some distance, which means Bafana's ceiling is largely determined by whether he shows up on Thursday.

Ronwen Hayden Williams is one of the more underrated goalkeepers in this tournament. His penalty-saving heroics at the 2023 AFCON, stopping four Cape Verde spot-kicks in the quarterfinal, are well-documented. At the Azteca, he will need to be at that level.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi at center-back scored a stunning long-range goal against Panama in the March window, which is a reminder that South Africa's set-piece and shooting threat does not stop with the forwards. Oswin Appollis is the most dangerous attacking player on this squad with eight international goals, and Relebohile Mofokeng at 21 is the one who will test Mexico's full-backs in transition.

Mexico vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

These sides have met four times, with Mexico holding a 2-1-1 record overall. The most relevant result is the most recent one: a 1-1 draw at the 2010 World Cup opener in Johannesburg, when South Africa equalized through Siphiwe Tshabalala's iconic strike to steal a point. Mexico had the better of the chances but couldn't hold the lead, and the result defined the pressure that has followed El Tri ever since.

That South Africa side was far better equipped at home than this one is on the road in altitude at the Azteca. But the memory of that day is not irrelevant to either squad's psyche heading into Thursday.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manager Javier Aguirre has settled Mexico into a clear 4-3-3 identity over two years in the job, built around defensive discipline, rapid transitions, and the home crowd as a tactical weapon. Edson Alvarez as the holding midfielder is the linchpin of that structure, screening the back four and allowing Alvaro Fidalgo and Brian Gutierrez to operate higher up the pitch.

Manager Hugo Broos has built South Africa into a compact 4-3-2-1, a system designed to limit space, absorb pressure and hit on the counter when the opportunity arises. Teboho Mokoena as the midfield anchor gives them the base to do that, and the presence of Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng on the flanks means South Africa have genuine counter-attacking pace when they do win the ball. The question for Broos is whether the altitude and the Azteca crowd affect their defensive discipline in the way it affected Iran, Japan, and other organized sides that traveled there over the years.

Mexico's altitude advantage at the Azteca is real and historically significant against European and African opponents. South Africa have not prepared for anything resembling these conditions in their recent March window, which came against Panama in Cape Town and Johannesburg at much lower elevation.

Mexico vs South Africa Odds

Mexico are heavy favorites at home. The draw is priced generously given how compact South Africa tend to set up, and South Africa's outright win sits well into plus territory.

Sportsbook Mexico Draw South Africa DraftKings -225 +340 +700 FanDuel -225 +360 +700 Bet365 -225 +320 +650 Hard Rock -240 +350 +800

Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Raul Jimenez vs South Africa's Center-Back Pairing

This match lives and dies on whether Jimenez can hold the ball and occupy Mbokazi and Ime Okon long enough to get Mexico's wide players into space. At 34 he is not the explosive force he once was, but his movement and link play give Mexico the focal point the attack needs. South Africa's center-backs held their own against Panama's forwards, but Panama is not Mexico. The altitude and Azteca noise change the physical demands considerably.

South Africa's best moments under manager Broos come in transition. When Mokoena wins the ball centrally and releases Appollis or Mofokeng quickly, they have the pace and directness to get at tired or flat-footed defenders before the defensive shape is set. Gallardo at left-back has over 100 caps and knows what he is doing. Sanchez at right-back logged the most minutes in that role across camp and gets the start. That right channel could be a matchup worth watching if Appollis lines up on that side of South Africa's attack.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Mexico

South Africa

Mexico vs South Africa Prediction

Mexico are the better team and the home-field advantage at the Azteca is real. I think they win this, probably 2-0, though South Africa will make it harder than the odds suggest for the first 30-40 minutes. Williams in goal and manager Broos's defensive structure will keep it tight early. Once the altitude starts to tell and Mexico settle in, the quality difference takes over. Foster not being clinical enough is the thing most likely to prevent South Africa from making it interesting at the end.

Score Prediction: Mexico 2-0 South Africa

Upcoming Fixtures

Mexico: June 18 vs South Korea, Estadio Guadalajara

South Africa: June 18 vs Czechia, Atlanta Stadium

For the full Group A tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Group A Preview.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.