Mexico vs South Africa, South Korea vs Czechia: Results, Scores & Recap | 2026 World Cup June 11

Thursday marked the opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with four nations across two Group A matches delivering drama, comebacks and a record three red cards in the tournament opener. Mexico and South Korea both claimed three points, but neither win came without incident.

Mexico vs South Africa Result: 2-0 | Three Red Cards, Two Goals and a Record-Breaking Opener

Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener in a match that made history for all the wrong reasons, with three red cards shown across 90 minutes, a record for an opening game at a World Cup. Julian Quinones struck low through the legs of South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Hayden Williams with less than nine minutes gone, giving El Tri an early lead in front of a sell-out Azteca crowd. Raul Jimenez doubled the advantage in the 67th minute, nodding home a trademark header from a pinpoint Roberto Alvarado cross to the far post.

South Africa's hopes of getting back into the game were ended when midfielder Sphephelo Sithole was shown a straight red card early in the second half after bringing down Brian Gutierrez on the edge of the box when through on goal. Themba Zwane followed him down the tunnel after a VAR review judged he had committed violent conduct when his hand caught Roberto Alvarado's face. Mexico's Cesar Montes was then dismissed in the stoppage time for denying a goalscoring opportunity, meaning neither team finished with 11 men.

Key Stats

Player of the match

Julian Quinones. His goal after nine minutes was the earliest to open a World Cup since Philipp Lahm netted for Germany against Costa Rica after six minutes in 2006. He was Mexico's most dangerous attacking player throughout the game, combining with Alvaro Fidalgo and Brian Gutierrez to consistently pull South Africa's defensive shape apart.

What It Means

Mexico have all but secured their place in the knockout stage. Cesar Montes is suspended for matchday 2. South Africa must now face South Korea without Sithole and Zwane, a significant blow to a squad already short on depth in key positions.

South Korea vs Czechia Result: 2-1 | Late Winner Completes Second-Half Comeback

South Korea came from behind to win 2-1 in the night's second Group A fixture, joining Mexico at the top of the standings. Czechia broke the deadlock in the 59th minute when captain Ladislav Krejci headed in directly from a throw-in, the first World Cup goal to be scored directly off a throw-in since Zanka netted for Denmark against Croatia in 2018. South Korea responded through Hwang In-beom in the 67th minute before Oh Hyun-Gyu settled the contest with the winner in the last 10 minutes of the game.

South Korea dominated the match statistically and Lee Kang-in was particularly influential, completing all 37 of his passes, winning 10 of his 14 duels and creating three chances. A late Kim Seung-gyu save denied Michal Sadilek what would have been a stunning equalizer in the closing minutes and preserved the win.

Key Stats

South Korea 2, Czechia 1 Goals 59' Czechia: Ladislav Krejci

Ladislav Krejci 67' South Korea: Hwang In-beom

Hwang In-beom 80' South Korea: Oh Hyeon-gyu Cards 90+6' YC South Korea: Lee Gi-hyuk Team Stats Stat South Korea Czechia Possession 62% 38% Goals 2 1 Shots 15 7 Shots on Target 6 4 Corners 4 5

Player of the Match

Hwang In-beom. A goal and an assist made him the third South Korea player to achieve that in a World Cup match, after Choi Soon-ho against Italy in 1986 and current head coach Hong Myung-bo against Spain in 1994.

What It Means

South Korea control their own destiny in Group A. A point against Mexico on matchday 2 puts them in a strong position to advance. Czechia, playing in their first World Cup in two decades, now face a must-win against South Africa on June 18.

Group A Standings After Matchday 1

Group A Standings — Matchday 1 Team GP W D L GF GA GD Pts Mexico 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 South Korea 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 Czechia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 South Africa 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

What Day 1 Means for the Group A Race

Mexico and South Korea are tied on three points with their direct matchup on June 18 now the defining fixture of the group. Czechia need a win against South Africa to stay in contention, while South Africa face that same must-win fixture without suspended players Sithole and Zwane. Group A is effectively already a two-horse race at the top, with a separate survival battle developing at the bottom.

For the full Group A tactical breakdown, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Group A Preview.

2026 World Cup Coverage Hub

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.