Mexico vs South Korea Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group A

Kickoff: Thursday, June 18, 9:00 p.m. ET.

Mexico vs South Korea is one of the tightest matchups of matchday two. Mexico are a razor-thin favorite at +100, South Korea sit at +310, and the draw is short at +235. The market has this right. This is a low-event game between two sides that respect each other, and it ends 1-1. The mistake is laying the short under and calling it a day. The value is in building around the exact shape of the game, the draw, a parlay that prices the 1-1 directly, and a scorer who can settle a tight one.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Mexico vs South Korea Odds

Market Odds Mexico win +100 Draw +235 South Korea win +310 Over 2.5 goals +145 Under 2.5 goals -163 Heung-Min Son anytime scorer +340 SGP: both teams to score and under 2.5 TK (build in slip)

Mexico vs South Korea Team News

Mexico lean on Raul Jimenez through the middle with Julian Quinones and the creative group behind him, and they come in as the nominal favorite at home at altitude. South Korea are built around Son Heung-Min and Lee Kang-in. They defend in a compact block and look to spring the counter rather than dominate the ball. Neither team carries a significant injury concern into this one, but confirm the lineups when they drop, because both managers may rotate with an eye on the group.

Mexico vs South Korea Best Bets

Under 2.5 Goals -163

This is the foundation of the card. Both teams would rather be solid than spectacular, and South Korea in particular will sit deep and make Mexico work through a packed midfield. Tight matchday-two games between evenly matched sides tend to close up rather than open out. The price is steep at -163 and there is no pretending otherwise, but it is the most trusted read on this game, and a 1-1 or a 1-0 either way cashes it without drama.

Draw +235

If the game stays as tight as expected, the draw is where the real value sits. The market has these two separated by almost nothing, which usually points to a game that finishes level more often than the prices suggest. A stalemate is exactly what a cagey, mutually respectful matchday-two fixture tends to produce, and +235 on what is arguably the single most likely result looks generous.

1-1 Correct Score +550

This is the bet that pins down the read most exactly. Both teams to score combined with under 2.5 goals can only land on a 1-1, and that is the scoreline this card keeps coming back to. South Korea have the quality through Son Heung-min to nick one on the break, Mexico should manufacture a goal of their own, and neither defense looks likely to be carved open more than once. Stack those two legs and the number beats laying the flat under, because it backs the exact result rather than just the goal total.

Heung-Min Son Anytime Goalscorer +340

This game figures to be decided by one moment per side, so the best player on the pitch should provide one of them. Son Heung-Min is South Korea's main threat from open play and set pieces, and he is the one player here who can score against the run of play. The +340 reflects how few goals the market expects, not any doubt about Son, and in a 1-1 he is the pick to supply the Korean half of it.

Mexico vs South Korea Score Prediction

Two cautious, well-matched sides at altitude, both content to keep things tight in a game that means plenty for the group. A low-event night settled by a goal each, with Son Heung-Min on the scoresheet for South Korea.

Score Prediction: Mexico 1-1 South Korea

Mexico vs South Korea Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Under 2.5 goals -163 Best bet Draw +235 Strong lean 1-1 Correct Score +550 Value Heung-Min Son anytime scorer +340 Value scorer

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