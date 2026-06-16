Mexico vs South Korea Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group A

Two winners meet at Estadio Guadalajara with first place in 2026 World Cup Group A on the line. Mexico opened with a 2-0 win over South Africa, and South Korea rallied from a goal down to beat Czechia 2-1, leaving both sides on three points. Win this and you are all but through to the knockout rounds and likely topping the group.

The market makes Mexico a marginal favorite, playing at altitude in Guadalajara with the crowd fully behind them, but this is as close to a coin flip as the group stage offers. The one piece of fallout from the opener: Cesar Montes was sent off against South Africa and is suspended, though Mexico have the depth to absorb it. This has the makings of the most consequential Group A game of the round.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Thursday night's Group A clash.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Thursday, June 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara (Mexico)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Mexico vs South Korea Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups South Korea vs Mexico Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. South Korea KOR vs Mexico MEX South Korea Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Mexico Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Mexico predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Jose Rangel (GK); Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Edson Alvarez, Jorge Sanchez (DEF); Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Alvaro Fidalgo (MID); Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado (AM); Raul Jimenez (FW).

South Korea predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Kim Seung-gyu (GK); Lee Gi-Hyuk, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Han-Beom (DEF); Lee Tae-Seok, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-beom, Seol Young-Woo (MID); Lee Kang-in, Jae-Sung Lee (AM); Son Heung-Min (FW).

Mexico Lineup Notes

Cesar Montes is suspended after his red card in the opener, and Edson Alvarez is expected to replace him for that clash. Julian Quinones limped off in the opener but should be available to start this game. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Javier Aguirre is expected to shift Edson Alvarez back into central defense alongside Johan Vasquez, with the 17-year-old Gilberto Mora getting a start in midfield, a sign of how highly Mexico rate the teenager. Jose Rangel keeps the gloves, Raul Jimenez leads the line off the back of his goal contribution in the opener, and Julian Quinones and Roberto Alvarado provide the width. Mexico looked the better side against South Africa even before the red cards, and at altitude with the crowd behind them, they will fancy this.

South Korea Lineup Notes

Two South Korea players appear on the World Cup injury table after their comeback win over Czechia. Kim Tae-Hyeon and Bae Jun-Ho both resumed team training and could be options for this clash. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Coach Hong Myung-bo is expected to stick with the 3-4-2-1 that worked against Czechia, with Kim Seung-gyu in goal and Kim Min-Jae marshaling the back three. The team is built around its attacking talent: Jae-Sung Lee and Lee Kang-in operate just behind Son Heung-Min, and that trio carries the creativity and finishing to trouble any defense. Hwang In-beom, who scored the equalizer against Czechia, anchors the midfield. South Korea showed real character to come from behind in the opener, and they arrive full of confidence.

Mexico vs South Korea Head-to-Head Record

The most notable meeting came at the 2018 World Cup, when Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 in the group stage on the way to the round of 16. The sides have also met in friendlies over the years, with the record competitive and fairly even, which fits a matchup the market sees as nearly a coin flip.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

This is a genuinely balanced tactical battle. Mexico will look to control possession through manager Aguirre's 4-3-3, use the altitude to their advantage, and get Jimenez and the wide players into the box. The presence of Mora in midfield gives them another progressive passer, and at home Mexico will want to dictate the tempo and impose themselves from the first whistle.

South Korea are comfortable in a more reactive role, defending in a compact block and springing Son and Lee Kang-in in transition. That counter-attacking threat is real, and if Mexico over-commit chasing an early goal, South Korea have the pace and quality to punish them. The altitude is a factor South Korea will need to manage, but their opener showed they can absorb pressure and strike late when it matters.

Mexico get the marginal edge for the venue and the crowd, but this is the kind of game that could easily end level, and a draw would not surprise at all. The margins are thin, and one moment from Son or Jimenez could decide the whole thing.

Mexico vs South Korea Odds

Mexico are marginal favorites at home and at altitude, but the prices are tight, with South Korea a live underdog and the draw very much in play. The market sees this as close to a pick'em.

Sportsbook Mexico Draw South Korea BetMGM +100 +225 +290 DraftKings +100 +235 +310 FanDuel -105 +230 +300 bet365 -106 +230 +310 Kalshi -108 +228 +295

Odds as of June 16 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Son Heung-Min vs Mexico's Reshuffled Defense

With Montes suspended and Edson Alvarez dropping into central defense, Mexico's back line is slightly reconfigured, and Son is exactly the kind of player to test it. His movement and ability to strike in transition from either side is South Korea's clearest path to a goal. If Mexico's defenders are caught pushing up at altitude, Son will find the space behind them and the quality to punish it.

Gilberto Mora vs South Korea's Midfield

Mexico handing a start to the 17-year-old Mora says a great deal, and how he handles the physical, experienced South Korean midfield will shape Mexico's control of the game. If he can dictate alongside Fidalgo and Lira, Mexico will boss possession and push the tempo. If South Korea press him into mistakes, the game tilts toward the counter-attacking Koreans.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Mexico

South Korea

Mexico vs South Korea Prediction

This is the toughest game to call in Group A, and rightly so, two in-form sides, both on three points, separated by very little. Mexico get the slight edge for the altitude and the home crowd, and Jimenez or one of the wide men looks the most likely to find a winning goal. But South Korea's counter-attacking quality through Son means this could just as easily end level, and a draw would not be a surprise.

Score Prediction: Mexico 1-1 South Korea

Upcoming Fixtures

Mexico: June 24 vs Czechia, Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

South Korea: June 24 vs South Africa, Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

For the full Group A tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.