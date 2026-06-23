Morocco vs Haiti clash in Atlanta for their decisive 2026 World Cup Group C finale. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

Morocco vs Haiti Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group C

The Group C finale is a study in contrasts. Morocco sit on four points, in control of their own destiny and chasing top spot, while Haiti are already eliminated after two defeats and playing only for pride and a first World Cup point. The gap in quality and motivation is wide, and Morocco will expect to take care of business at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Morocco, semifinalists in 2022, carry a deep and talented squad led by Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz, and a strong result here could secure first place in the group. Haiti, with nothing left to chase, are projected to play two strikers and have a go, which at least makes them more open than a side defending for its life.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Wednesday's Group C clash in Atlanta.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Wednesday, June 24 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Morocco vs Haiti Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Haiti vs Morocco Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Morocco line up in a 4-2-3-1 under manager Mohamed Ouahbi, with Ismael Saibari leading the line and Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi and Bilal El Khannouss behind him, Achraf Hakimi driving from right-back. Haiti, already eliminated, are projected in a more attacking 4-4-2 under coach Sebastien Migne, with Wilson Isidor and Frantzdy Pierrot paired up top. Neither side has a player on the World Cup injury table.

Morocco predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Bono (GK); Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui (DEF); Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui (DM); Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss (AM); Ismael Saibari (FW).

Haiti predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Johnny Placide (GK); Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience (DEF); Louicius Deedson, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques, Ruben Providence (MID); Wilson Isidor, Frantzdy Pierrot (FW).

Morocco Lineup Notes

No Morocco players appear on the World Cup injury table. Achraf Hakimi drives forward from right-back, with the creativity of Brahim Diaz, Ounahi and El Khannouss behind Ismael Saibari. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Mohamed Ouahbi has the quality to control this and the incentive to chase top spot, which would shape a kinder route through the knockouts. Morocco are excellent in possession and carry threats all over the front line, and against an eliminated Haiti side they will expect to dominate the ball and create chances at will.

Haiti Lineup Notes

No Haiti players appear on the World Cup injury table. With nothing left to play for in terms of qualification, the projected XI is more attacking, pairing Wilson Isidor and Frantzdy Pierrot up top. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Sebastien Migne's side can play with freedom now that the pressure of qualification is gone, and chasing a first World Cup point may suit a more open approach. Isidor is the most accomplished attacker, and Haiti will hope to spring him and Pierrot on the counter, though keeping Morocco's array of attackers quiet for ninety minutes is a tall order.

Morocco vs Haiti Head-to-Head Record

The two nations have never met before. There is no history to draw on, which only underlines the mismatch in pedigree between a 2022 semifinalist and a side making just its second World Cup appearance.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Morocco will dominate possession and look to break Haiti down through the creativity of Brahim Diaz and Ounahi and the overlapping runs of Hakimi and Mazraoui. Manager Ouahbi's side has so many ways to hurt an opponent, and with Haiti more open than a typical underdog, the chances should flow. Patience is rarely an issue for a team this technically gifted.

Haiti, freed from the weight of needing a result, will try to be brave and spring Isidor and Pierrot on the break. Coach Migne's side has little to lose, and a more attacking setup could produce a more entertaining game, but the trade-off is the space it leaves for Morocco's forwards. Realistically, survival is not the priority anymore, so expect Haiti to take some risks.

This should be comfortable for Morocco. Haiti will have moments going forward, and they may even grab the goal that earns a first World Cup point, but Morocco's quality should tell decisively. The only real questions are the margin and whether Ouahbi rests anyone with the knockouts in mind.

Morocco vs Haiti Odds

Morocco are heavy favorites against an eliminated Haiti side, and the line reflects it. With both teams likely to attack, the total and Morocco's winning margin are the more interesting markets than the result.

Sportsbook Morocco Draw Haiti BetMGM -550 +600 +1450 DraftKings -550 +650 +1600 FanDuel -550 +600 +1500 bet365 -550 +600 +1400 Kalshi -525 +682 +1457

Odds as of June 22 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Achraf Hakimi vs Haiti's Left Side

Morocco's most dangerous outlet is Achraf Hakimi bombing forward from right-back. With Haiti committing men forward in a two-striker setup, the space for Hakimi to attack should be there in abundance, and his crossing and overlap with Brahim Diaz is a constant threat. Haiti's left side will have a long evening.

Wilson Isidor vs Morocco's Center-Backs

Haiti's hopes of a goal rest largely on Wilson Isidor making the most of the rare chances that come on the counter. Issa Diop and Chadi Riad are physical defenders, but Isidor's movement and finishing could punish a moment of complacency from a Morocco side expected to win at a canter.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Morocco

Haiti

Morocco vs Haiti Prediction

Morocco are a class apart and motivated to chase top spot, while Haiti, already out, will play with freedom but little to lose. Morocco should control the ball and score multiple goals, with Haiti perhaps grabbing a consolation that earns a first World Cup point. A comfortable Morocco win.

Score Prediction: Morocco 3-0 Haiti

Upcoming Fixtures

Group C concludes after this match. Morocco are chasing top spot and a place in the round of 32; Haiti are eliminated.

For the full Group C tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.