Netherlands vs Japan Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group F

This is the best Matchday 1 fixture nobody outside of hardcore fans is circling, and the betting market knows it. Netherlands are favorites, but barely, and that tells you everything about how seriously the books take this Japan side. The seeding says one of these is a heavyweight and the other is a plucky qualifier. The odds say it is close to a coin flip.

I am with the market here. Japan have quietly become one of the most coherent teams in the world, and the Netherlands, for all their talent, have a habit of being less than the sum of their parts in tournaments. Manager Ronald Koeman's side should have enough, but if you are looking for a favorite to get a real scare in the group stage, start here.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Sunday's Group F opener.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Sunday, June 14 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Netherlands vs Japan Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Japan vs Netherlands Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Japan JPN vs Netherlands NED Japan Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Netherlands Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Netherlands predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen (GK); Micky van de Ven, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries (DEF); Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch (DM); Cody Gakpo, Tijjani Reijnders, Donyell Malen (AM); Memphis Depay (FW).

Japan predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Zion Suzuki (GK); Hiroki Ito, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura (DEF); Ritsu Doan, Ao Tanaka, Daichi Kamada, Keito Nakamura (MID); Takefusa Kubo, Junya Ito (AM); Ayase Ueda (FW).

Netherlands Lineup Notes

Only one player appears on the World Cup injury table heading into the opener and it's a big one since Bart Verbruggen (hip) is considered day-to-day for the game. Check RotoWire's World Cup player news for any late updates.

Manager Koeman is expected to go with a 4-2-3-1. Bart Verbruggen (hip) starts in goal if fit, with Mark Flekken as his backup behind Micky van de Ven, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk and Denzel Dumfries. Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch anchor the midfield, which on paper is one of the better double pivots in the tournament. The front four is where it gets interesting: Tijjani Reijnders is projected centrally as the 10 with Cody Gakpo off the left and Donyell Malen off the right, feeding Memphis Depay up top. That leaves the question of how the coach manages his attacking depth as the tournament goes on, but for the opener this is a strong, balanced side.

Japan Lineup Notes

Wataru Endo is the name to watch. He resumed team training this week but still listed as a game-time decision on the World Cup injury table, but he is not projected to start until being fully fit, so his status is more of a depth question than a starting-XI one. Check RotoWire's World Cup player news for confirmation.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu's predicted XI is the 3-4-2-1 that has become Japan's calling card. Zion Suzuki starts in goal behind a back three of Hiroki Ito, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ko Itakura. Ritsu Doan and Keito Nakamura are the wing-backs, with Ao Tanaka and Daichi Kamada in central midfield. Takefusa Kubo and Junya Ito play as the two off Ayase Ueda. The obvious absence from the projected lineup is Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) due to injury, who would be most teams' first-choice winger. This is a fluid, technically excellent team that can hurt you in transition, and the wing-back setup is built to exploit exactly the kind of space the Dutch full-backs tend to leave.

Netherlands vs Japan Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met three times, with the Netherlands winning twice and one draw, and Japan yet to win the fixture. The most relevant meeting is the 2010 World Cup group stage, when the Dutch edged it 1-0 on a Wesley Sneijder strike. That was a very different Japan, though, and a very different gap between the sides. The history favors the Netherlands, but I would not read much into results from a decade and a half ago when projecting this one.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

This is a genuine tactical chess match, which is what makes it the pick of the day. Manager Koeman's 4-2-3-1 wants to control the game through de Jong and Gravenberch and use the quality of Depay, Gakpo and Reijnders in the final third. The Dutch are at their best when they can dictate tempo and let their technical players find pockets. The vulnerability is the same one it has been for years: their full-backs, Dumfries especially, push high, and the spaces they vacate are inviting.

That is precisely what Japan are built to attack. Coach Moriyasu's 3-4-2-1 gives him a back three that is comfortable defending wide areas and wing-backs in Doan and Nakamura who can fly forward the moment Japan win possession. When Kubo and Ito drift into the half-spaces and Japan break at speed, they will look to get in behind Dumfries and van de Ven before the Dutch midfield can recover. The Netherlands' double pivot has to be disciplined about not both jumping forward, because Japan's whole transition game is designed to punish that.

The flip side is that Japan's back three can be got at if the Netherlands move the ball quickly and pin the wing-backs deep. If Doan and Nakamura are stuck defending Gakpo and Malen all game, Japan lose their best attacking weapon. Whoever wins the wing-back battle, on both sides, probably wins the match.

Netherlands vs Japan Odds

This is the tell. The Netherlands are favored, but only just, and Japan's price is short enough that the market clearly rates them as a live underdog rather than a long shot. The spread sits at a half-goal, which is the books' way of saying they expect a tight, low-margin game.

Sportsbook Netherlands Draw Japan BetMGM +100 +250 +250 DraftKings +100 +245 +260 FanDuel +100 +250 +270 bet365 +100 +260 +260 Kalshi -103 +251 +265

Odds as of June 11, with more books to come online as kickoff nears. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Japan's Wing-Backs vs the Dutch Full-Backs

This is the game inside the game. Doan and Nakamura are most dangerous breaking into the space behind Dumfries and van de Ven, and if Japan can win the ball and release them quickly, they will create chances. But it cuts both ways: when the Netherlands have the ball, those same wing-backs have to track Malen and Gakpo, and that is a heavy defensive workload. Whichever team forces the other's wide players to defend more than they attack will control the flow.

Frenkie de Jong vs Japan's Press

Japan press with intelligence and coordination, and the way they squeeze central midfield will test whether de Jong can still be the Netherlands' escape valve under pressure. If he gets time to turn and pick passes, the Dutch attack hums. If Japan's front three and Kamada can cut off his angles and force the Netherlands to go long, Depay gets isolated and the game tilts toward Japan. De Jong's ability to beat the first line of pressure is the single most important individual factor for the Netherlands.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Netherlands

Japan

Netherlands vs Japan Prediction

I expect a tight, high-quality game that could genuinely go either way, which is exactly what the odds are telling you. The Netherlands have the slightly higher ceiling and enough individual quality to find a goal in a tight match, but Japan are good enough to make them sweat and entirely capable of nicking a result. I will land on a narrow Dutch win, with the caveat that a Japan draw or upset would not surprise me in the slightest.

Score Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Japan

Upcoming Fixtures

Netherlands: June 20 vs Sweden, NRG Stadium (Houston)

Japan: June 20 vs Tunisia, Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

For the full Group F tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.