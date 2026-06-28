Netherlands vs Morocco Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Kickoff: Monday, June 29, 9:00 p.m. ET.

This is the pick of the Round of 32, and it is far closer than the market's modest Netherlands favorite suggests. The Dutch have the more dangerous attack on paper through Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo, but Morocco are organized, carry real quality through Ismael Saibari and Brahim Diaz, and are exactly the kind of disciplined side that drags a favorite into a long, tense night. This projects as a 1-1 after 90 minutes, with Morocco then finding a way through in extra time, so the card is built around a tight regulation game and Morocco to advance rather than laying a price on the Dutch.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Netherlands vs Morocco Odds

Market Odds Netherlands win (90 min) +116 Draw (90 min) +230 Morocco win (90 min) +275 Both teams to score +100 Under 2.5 goals -150 Morocco to advance (incl. extra time) +135

Netherlands vs Morocco Team News

Both sides project strong attacks, which is part of why a cancel-out effect is the expectation rather than a free-trading game. The Netherlands lead with Brian Brobbey through the middle and Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen wide, a front line that has bullied weaker back lines but can be slowed by an organized block. Morocco counter with Ismael Saibari, Brahim Diaz and Bilal El Khannouss feeding off their structure, and they defend as a unit better than most sides left in the draw. That combination, two good attacks against two disciplined defenses, is how a cagey 1-1 happens. No major injury is flagged for either side, but confirm the lineups before kickoff.

Netherlands vs Morocco Best Bets

Draw +230 (90 Minutes)

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money on a read the market is underrating. The Netherlands are only a modest favorite at +116, which already tells you this is close, and a level scoreline after 90 minutes is the projection here. Two well-organized sides with quality but no need to chase early tend to settle into a tight, low-event game, and at +230 the regulation draw is generous for the most likely 90-minute result. This is the bet on the tense night projected here before extra time decides it.

Both Teams to Score +100

A 1-1 has both teams finding the net, and at even money it is a clean way to back the shape without picking a side. The Netherlands carry enough through Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo to score once, and Morocco have the quality through Ismael Saibari and Brahim Diaz to answer. Two attacks of this level both getting on the board is the most likely version of a close game.

Under 2.5 Goals -150

The same 1-1 lands under this number, and the market's low total backs it. Two disciplined sides in a knockout neither can afford to lose tend to keep it tight through 90 minutes, and the goals that decide it often come in extra time, which does not count toward this regulation total. The price is short, but it is the most trusted read on a cagey night.

Morocco to Advance +135

This is the play that captures the whole read: level after 90, then Morocco through. They are the more battle-tested tournament side, comfortable in a grind, and finding the decisive goal in extra time or holding their nerve in a shootout fits their profile. The to-qualify market includes extra time and penalties, so it is the right vehicle for a Morocco side expected to survive and advance even as the regulation underdog.

Netherlands vs Morocco Score Prediction

Two organized sides with quality cancel out through 90 minutes, with the more battle-tested Morocco finding a way through once the game opens up in extra time.

Score Prediction: Netherlands 1-1 Morocco (Morocco to advance in extra time)

Netherlands vs Morocco Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Draw (90 minutes) +230 Best bet Both teams to score +100 Strong lean Under 2.5 goals -150 Lean Morocco to advance (incl. extra time) +135 Value

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