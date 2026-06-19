Netherlands vs Sweden Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group F

Kickoff: Saturday, June 20, 1:00 p.m. ET.

Group F has flipped. Sweden sit top after thrashing Tunisia 5-1, the Netherlands were held 2-2 by Japan, and the market still makes the Dutch the favorite at -138. That read matches the books, because squad depth wins this kind of game over a two-match sample, and the Netherlands edge it at 2-1. Where the obvious play falls short is treating this as a clean, low-scoring favorite hold. With Sweden's strikers in the form they are and the way the Dutch back line has looked, the value sits in the goals and the exact shape of the game, not the bare result.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Netherlands vs Sweden Odds

Market Odds Netherlands win -138 Draw +295 Sweden win +390 Over 2.5 goals -111 Under 2.5 goals +100 Donyell Malen anytime scorer +178 Viktor Gyokeres anytime scorer +250 SGP: Netherlands win and both teams to score TK (build in slip)

Netherlands vs Sweden Team News

The Netherlands build around Donyell Malen, with Cody Gakpo and the creative midfield of Tijjani Reijnders feeding the attack. The reason this game is live, though, is the back line that conceded twice to Japan. Sweden arrive as the surprise group leaders after a five-goal demolition of Tunisia, and the pairing of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres is the most in-form strike duo in the tournament so far. Neither side carries a significant injury concern, though both managers may weigh rotation with the group still wide open, so confirm the lineups when they land.

Netherlands vs Sweden Best Bets

Netherlands Moneyline -138

Everything else here is built on this leg. Two matches have turned the table on its head, but the Netherlands are the deeper and more talented side over 90 minutes, and a team needing a win to reassert itself at the top of the group usually finds one. Sweden have ridden a hot finish from their strikers. The Dutch quality is still trusted to win this outright, and -138 is a fair price for the most likely result.

Over 2.5 Goals -111

With this projected to end 2-1, the over is the natural read. Sweden are scoring freely, Isak and Gyokeres will get their looks against a Dutch defense that just shipped two to Japan, and the Netherlands carry plenty going forward to add to whatever Sweden manage. Two evenly matched attacking sides who both want to win the group rarely close up. At -111 the over is close to even money on a game expected to open out rather than grind to a stalemate.

Donyell Malen Anytime Goalscorer +178

Donyell Malen is the focal point of the Dutch attack if the Netherlands score the couple of goals projected here, he is the most likely man to be involved. He drifts into the box, strikes from distance, and will be in position to score. Getting plus money at +178 on a player this central to score in a game his team should win is one of the better scorer values on the slate.

Viktor Gyokeres Anytime Goalscorer +250

Sweden are projected to get one back, and Viktor Gyokeres is the pick to supply it. He spearheads the attack that just put five past Tunisia, and against a Dutch back line short on confidence he should get a clear chance or two. For a striker in this kind of form, +250 looks generous, and it is the cleanest way to back the Sweden goal inside the projected 2-1.

SGP: Netherlands to Win and Both Teams to Score +266

This is the bet that pins down the exact read. A 2-1 Netherlands win needs the Dutch to take it and Sweden to score, and stacking those two legs returns a much better number than the flat moneyline. The Netherlands should have enough to win, Sweden have the strikers to break a shaky defense at least once, and the combination backs the precise shape of the game rather than just the result.

Netherlands vs Sweden Score Prediction

Two attacking sides with the top of Group F on the line. The Dutch quality should tell over 90 minutes, but the back line is unlikely to keep Sweden quiet. A 2-1 Netherlands win, with Donyell Malen involved and the Swedish strikers grabbing one, is the expected outcome.

Score Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Sweden

Netherlands vs Sweden Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Netherlands moneyline -138 Best bet Over 2.5 goals -111 Strong lean Donyell Malen anytime scorer +178 Value scorer Viktor Gyokeres anytime scorer +250 Value scorer SGP: Netherlands win and both teams to score +266 Value

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