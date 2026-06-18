Netherlands vs Sweden Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group F

Group F has been turned on its head. Sweden, not the Netherlands, sit top after thrashing Tunisia 5-1, while the Dutch were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan in a result that exposed some defensive frailty. Now the two meet at NRG Stadium in Houston in a 2026 World Cup game the Netherlands need to win to reassert themselves, and that Sweden can use to take a commanding grip on the group.

The market still favors the Netherlands despite the table, a sign that the books trust their squad depth over Sweden's hot start. But Sweden have the tournament's most in-form strike pairing in Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, who feasted on Tunisia, and a Dutch back line that just conceded twice will be wary. This is a genuine swing game at the top of the group.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Saturday's Group F clash in Houston.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, June 20 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Netherlands vs Sweden Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Sweden vs Netherlands Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Netherlands predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Bart Verbruggen (GK); Micky van de Ven, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Denzel Dumfries (DEF); Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders (MID); Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville (FW).

Sweden predicted starting XI (3-5-2): Kristoffer Nordfeldt (GK); Isak Hien, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof (DEF); Gabriel Gudmundsson, Yasin Ayari, Jesper Karlstrom, Benjamin Nygren, Alexander Bernhardsson (MID); Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak (FW).

Netherlands Lineup Notes

No Netherlands players appear on the World Cup injury table, but manager Ronald Koeman might look set to shuffle his side after the Japan draw. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

The midfield trio of Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders remains the engine, and the Dutch will look to control possession and get their wide players at Sweden's back three. The concern is the back line, which looked shaky against Japan, against Isak and Gyokeres, the Netherlands cannot afford the same lapses.

Sweden Lineup Notes

Gabriel Gudmundsson is expected to start on the left flank after dealing with cramps following the opener. No Sweden players appear on the World Cup injury table. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Manager Graham Potter is expected to stick with the back-three system that worked so well, with Victor Lindelof anchoring the defense and Gyokeres and Isak paired up top. Benjamin Nygren operates just behind the strikers, and the wing-backs Gabriel Gudmundsson and Alexander Bernhardsson provide the width. Sweden are riding high and have the firepower to trouble any defense, the question is whether they can replicate that ruthlessness against a far better opponent than Tunisia.

Netherlands vs Sweden Head-to-Head Record

These nations have met a handful of times over the years, largely in qualifying and friendlies, with the Netherlands generally holding the upper hand. There is no recent competitive meeting of note, so the history is a footnote to a game that will be decided by current form. Both sides arrive in very different moods after the opening round.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

The Netherlands will dominate possession through their midfield and look to break down Sweden's back three with the movement of Gakpo, Malen and Summerville. Manager Koeman's side is at its best dictating tempo, and against a Sweden team that will sit a little deeper, the Dutch should see plenty of the ball. The key is finishing and, just as importantly, not getting caught on the counter.

Because that is exactly what Sweden do well. Coach Potter's side will be happy to cede possession, stay compact, and spring Isak and Gyokeres in transition. Those two are in scintillating form, and a Dutch defense that conceded twice to Japan is the kind of opponent they will fancy. If Sweden win the ball and release their strikers quickly, they have the quality to punish any hesitation at the back.

The Netherlands get the edge because the overall quality and squad depth are higher, and a wounded favorite tends to respond. But Sweden's strike pairing makes them genuinely dangerous, and if the Dutch back line repeats its Japan performance, this could swing. The first goal matters enormously given how both teams are set up.

Netherlands vs Sweden Odds

The Netherlands are favorites despite sitting behind Sweden in the table, a clear sign the market trusts their squad over Sweden's hot start. The draw is fairly priced for a game with this much riding on it.

Sportsbook Netherlands Draw Sweden BetMGM -140 +275 +375 DraftKings -140 +295 +390 FanDuel -140 +290 +380 bet365 -138 +280 +375 Kalshi -143 +295 +372

Odds as of June 18 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Isak & Gyokeres vs the Dutch Back Line

Sweden's two strikers against a Netherlands defense that just conceded twice is the matchup that could decide the game. Isak's movement and Gyokeres' physicality are a handful for any pairing, and van Dijk and van Hecke will have to be far sharper than the Dutch were against Japan. If Sweden get either striker running at that back line in transition, the danger is real.

Frenkie de Jong vs Sweden's Press

The Netherlands' control runs through de Jong's ability to dictate from deep. Sweden will try to disrupt him and force the Dutch wide, but if de Jong gets time to pick passes, the Netherlands' attack hums and Sweden are pinned back. Whether Sweden can limit his influence without overcommitting and exposing themselves on the counter is the central tactical question.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Netherlands

Sweden

Netherlands vs Sweden Prediction

The Netherlands have the better squad and a point to prove after dropping points to Japan, and a sharper, more focused performance is the expectation. Sweden are dangerous and their strikers are in form, so this will not be straightforward, but the Dutch should control the ball, tighten up at the back, and edge it. A Netherlands win, with Sweden's front two keeping it tense.

Score Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Sweden

Upcoming Fixtures

Netherlands: June 25 vs Tunisia

Sweden: June 25 vs Japan, AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

For the full Group F tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.