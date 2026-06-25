New Zealand vs Belgium clash at BC Place in Vancouver for their 2026 World Cup Group G finale. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

New Zealand vs Belgium Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group G

Belgium arrive in Vancouver with a problem of their own making. Two draws have left them on two points and they must beat New Zealand at BC Place on June 26 to be sure of advancing from 2026 World Cup Group G. New Zealand sit bottom on one point after a 3-1 defeat to Egypt and need a win to have any chance of survival.

The story here is Belgium's misfiring. The celebrated golden generation that finished third in 2018 has largely retired, and this refreshed side built around Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku has underwhelmed badly. New Zealand, built around Chris Wood, have shown they can compete, but beating Belgium is a tall order. This is exactly the kind of spot where an upset brews.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday's Group G finale in Vancouver.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, June 26 at 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

New Zealand vs Belgium Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Belgium vs New Zealand Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: New Zealand are projected in a 4-2-3-1 under coach Darren Bazeley, with Chris Wood up top and Sarpreet Singh pulling the strings behind him. Belgium set up in a 4-2-3-1 under coach Rudi Garcia, with Romelu Lukaku leading the line and Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Alexis Saelemaekers in support. New Zealand have a clean bill of health, while Belgium are without the suspended Nathan Ngoy, though Jeremy Doku could return to the XI.

New Zealand predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Maxime Teremoana Crocombe (GK); Tim Payne, Michael Boxall, Finn Surman, Liberato Cacace (DEF); Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic (DM); Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh, Elijah Just (AM); Chris Wood (FW).

Belgium predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Thomas Meunier, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper (DEF); Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans (DM); Alexis Saelemaekers, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard (AM); Romelu Lukaku (FW).

New Zealand Lineup Notes

New Zealand have a clean bill of health on the World Cup injury table. Manager Darren Bazeley leans on the experience of Chris Wood up top, with Sarpreet Singh the creative hub and Liberato Cacace pushing on from left-back. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

New Zealand have been competitive, taking a point off Iran before losing to Egypt, and they will fancy their chances against a Belgium side that has not clicked. They have to win, so expect them to be brave and lean on Wood's aerial threat.

Belgium Lineup Notes

Belgium are without the suspended Nathan Ngoy, and Jeremy Doku and Zeno Koen Debast are both listed as doubtful on the World Cup injury table. Coach Rudi Garcia is projected to lean on his stars, with Kevin De Bruyne behind Romelu Lukaku and Leandro Trossard and Alexis Saelemaekers wide. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

The addition of Doku to the XI again should work wonders after he returned to training following the birth of his child. The issue has been turning possession into goals, and with a knockout place on the line, De Bruyne and Lukaku have to finally deliver.

New Zealand vs Belgium Head-to-Head Record

The teams have never met in a competitive game, with a 0-0 friendly in Brussels in 2020 their only previous encounter, so this is effectively a first meeting. With no real history to lean on, the gulf in pedigree and Belgium's need for a win shape the matchup far more than any record.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

New Zealand will sit in a compact block, stay organized and look to hit Belgium with Wood's hold-up play and set pieces, where they carry a real threat. Coach Darren Bazeley's side has to win, but they will not abandon their structure, trusting that frustrating Belgium and nicking a goal is their best path.

Belgium will dominate the ball and try to prise New Zealand open through De Bruyne's passing and the movement of Trossard and Saelemaekers around Lukaku. The concern is the same one that has dogged them all group: breaking down a deep block. Without Doku's dribbling to unbalance defenses, patience and quality from De Bruyne are the tools, and Belgium need to be sharper than they have been.

I lean Belgium, but with less confidence than the names suggest. They have the quality to win this and have to, but their failure to score in open play is a genuine worry against a well-drilled New Zealand side. I expect Belgium to find a way, though an upset would not stun me given their form.

New Zealand vs Belgium Odds

Belgium are clear favorites with a knockout place on the line, while New Zealand are priced as underdogs who must win. Given Belgium's struggles to score and New Zealand's organization, the market will weigh a Belgium win against the value in a tight, low-scoring game.

Sportsbook New Zealand Draw Belgium BetMGM +1250 +650 -550 DraftKings +1400 +650 -525 FanDuel +1300 +600 -550 bet365 +1100 +700 -550 Kalshi +1240 +625 -455

Odds as of June 24 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Kevin De Bruyne vs New Zealand's Block

Belgium's best route through a packed defense is Kevin De Bruyne's passing range. Against a deep New Zealand block, his ability to thread a ball through or whip in a dangerous delivery is exactly what Belgium have lacked, and if anyone unlocks this, it is him. New Zealand keeping him quiet is their blueprint for an upset.

Chris Wood vs Belgium's Center-Backs

New Zealand's clearest threat is Chris Wood's aerial presence against Koni De Winter and Brandon Mechele. On crosses and set pieces, Wood is a handful, and if New Zealand are to spring a shock, his ability to win and convert those moments is likely at the center of it.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

New Zealand

Belgium

New Zealand vs Belgium Prediction

Belgium have the quality to win this and the motivation of a must-win, but their inability to score in open play is a real concern against an organized New Zealand side. I expect De Bruyne and Lukaku to finally make the difference, but it would not shock me if New Zealand frustrated them into a nervy finish. I will back Belgium to edge it.

Score Prediction: New Zealand 1-2 Belgium

Upcoming Fixtures

Group G concludes after this match, with Egypt vs Iran kicking off simultaneously in Seattle. Belgium need a win to be sure of advancing; New Zealand must win and hope Iran drop points against Egypt. Egypt, already on four points, are on the verge of qualification regardless of this result.

For the full Group G tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.