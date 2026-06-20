New Zealand vs Egypt Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group G

New Zealand announced themselves with an Elijah Just brace in a 2-2 draw with Iran, a result that proved the All Whites can hurt teams at this level and not just survive. Egypt, with Mohamed Salah quiet by his standards, drew 1-1 with Belgium thanks to an Emam Ashour strike. Both sit on a point in a Group G where every team does, and both will view a trip to BC Place in Vancouver as a real chance to seize the initiative.

The market makes Egypt favorites on the strength of Salah and their top-end talent, but New Zealand just showed they can score twice against a well-organized side, and they will not fear this. Why such a gap in the odds when both opened with the same scoreline against tougher opponents? That is the question this game asks.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Sunday's Group G clash in Vancouver.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Sunday, June 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

New Zealand vs Egypt Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Egypt vs New Zealand Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: New Zealand line up in a 4-2-3-1 built around captain Chris Wood, with Elijah Just, who scored twice against Iran, in the band behind him and Joe Bell and Marko Stamenic screening the defense. Egypt counter in a 4-2-3-1 with Mohamed Salah central behind Omar Marmoush and Marwan Ateya and Mohanad Lasheen as the double pivot. Neither side has a player on the World Cup injury table.

New Zealand predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Max Teremoana Crocombe (GK); Tim Payne, Michael Boxall, Finn Surman, Liberato Cacace (DEF); Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic (DM); Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh, Elijah Just (AM); Chris Wood (FW).

Egypt predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mostafa Shobeir (GK); Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdy Fathy, Ahmed El Fotouh (DEF); Marwan Ateya, Mohanad Lasheen (DM); Mostafa Ziko, Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour (AM); Omar Marmoush (FW).

New Zealand Lineup Notes

No New Zealand players appear on the World Cup injury table after the 2-2 draw with Iran. Elijah Just, who scored twice in the opener, keeps his place in the attacking band behind captain Chris Wood. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Coach Darren Bazeley is expected to stick with the setup that troubled Iran, with Joe Bell and Marko Stamenic screening the defense and Wood as the focal point. New Zealand are organized and physical, dangerous on set pieces and in transition, and the Just brace showed they carry more attacking threat than their ranking suggests. They will be comfortable defending and looking to spring Wood and the runners from midfield.

Egypt Lineup Notes

No Egypt players appear on the World Cup injury table after the 1-1 draw with Belgium. Mohamed Salah is the focal point, with Mostafa Ziko and Emam Ashour either side and Omar Marmoush leading the line. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Hossam Hassan will want more from his attack after a flat showing against Belgium, where Salah was largely contained. Marwan Ateya and Mohanad Lasheen give Egypt a solid double pivot, and the threat is obvious if Salah and Marmoush click. Egypt have the quality to win this group, but the opener was a reminder that they need their stars firing rather than peripheral.

New Zealand vs Egypt Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met three times, most recently a 1-0 Egypt win at the 2024 FIFA Series. The history is limited and competitive enough that it offers little to separate them, which fits a game the form lines suggest is closer than the odds.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Egypt will have the ball and try to break New Zealand down through Salah drifting inside and Marmoush stretching the line, with Ashour and Ziko supporting from wide. The challenge is patience against a side that defends deep and in numbers, and care in transition, because New Zealand showed against Iran that they can counter with purpose and that Wood is a genuine handful in the air and on the shoulder.

New Zealand will sit in a compact block, frustrate Egypt, and look to hit on the break and from set pieces, where their size is an advantage. Just and the runners from midfield give them more going forward than people expect, and if they can keep it level and make Egypt anxious, the pressure builds on a favorite that already underwhelmed once. This is a classic favorite-versus-stubborn-underdog game, and New Zealand have just proved they belong.

Egypt get a slight edge because Salah and Marmoush are a cut above, and eventually that quality should tell. But New Zealand are well organized, dangerous on set pieces, and coming off a performance that will give them belief, so a draw would not be a surprise.

New Zealand vs Egypt Odds

Egypt are favorites on the back of Salah and Marmoush, but New Zealand scored twice against Iran and will not be the pushovers the price implies. The draw looks live, and the under is worth a look given how deep New Zealand will sit.

Sportsbook New Zealand Draw Egypt BetMGM +450 +280 -165 DraftKings +450 +320 -165 FanDuel +490 +300 -170 bet365 +450 +300 -167 Kalshi +454 +295 -168

Odds as of June 19 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Mohamed Salah vs New Zealand's Block

Egypt's game runs through Mohamed Salah finding space to drift inside and create. New Zealand contained better attackers than expected against Iran by staying compact and disciplined, and they will try to crowd Salah and force him wide or deep. If he gets room to turn and run at the back line, Egypt's afternoon opens up. If New Zealand smother him the way Belgium largely did, Egypt could be in for another frustrating night.

Chris Wood vs Egypt's Center-Backs

New Zealand's most reliable route to a goal is getting service to Chris Wood. Yasser Ibrahim and Hamdy Fathy will have to handle his aerial presence and his movement, especially on set pieces and crosses, where New Zealand are at their most dangerous. If Wood wins his duels, the All Whites have a path to another result.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

New Zealand

Egypt

New Zealand vs Egypt Prediction

Egypt have the better individuals and should eventually find a way through, especially if Salah and Marmoush combine the way they did not against Belgium. But New Zealand are organized, dangerous from set pieces, and full of belief after the Just brace, so a tidy upset or a draw is a live possibility. Egypt take it narrowly, but this is closer than the odds suggest.

Score Prediction: New Zealand 1-2 Egypt

Upcoming Fixtures

New Zealand: June 26 vs Belgium, BC Place (Vancouver)

Egypt: June 26 vs Iran, Lumen Field (Seattle)

For the full Group G tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.