Norway vs England Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal

Erling Haaland has seven goals at this World Cup and just eliminated Brazil with a brace in the final 11 minutes. England beat Mexico 3-2 at the Azteca with 10 men for 36 minutes and Jude Bellingham wrote his signature tournament moment with two goals in three minutes. This quarterfinal in Miami is the one neutral fans wanted and the one the market has struggled to price cleanly ever since the bracket confirmed it. Norway are a bigger team than their history suggests. England are a more resilient team than their reputation implies. Both teams score. The card for Saturday is built around that fact.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Norway vs England Picks & Odds

Market Odds Norway win (90 min) +330 Draw (90 min) +280 England win (90 min) -113 Both Teams to Score -141 Over 2.5 Goals -135 England to Qualify -215 Harry Kane Anytime Goalscorer -105 Jude Bellingham Anytime Goalscorer +275

Norway vs England Team News

Norway's injury picture is clean after the Brazil win. Julian Ryerson started at right back having battled a thigh issue through the group stage, and no new concerns have been flagged for any player. England's only enforced change is at right back, where Jarell Quansah serves a one-game suspension following his VAR-reviewed red card in the 54th minute against Mexico. Djed Spence is the most likely replacement with Reece James still a doubt. Jordan Henderson is ruled out for the rest of the competition with a wrist fracture. Marc Guehi is dealing with a hamstring issue and is a doubt, so as Declan Rice dealing with an illness. Confirm the final XI via RotoWire's player news before kickoff.

The Quansah suspension matters for this card specifically. England's right back is now their most exposed defensive position against a Norway side where Haaland's movement is supported by Sorloth's hold-up play and Nusa's diagonal runs. Three of Haaland's seven goals this tournament have come from deliveries into the left channel, and Spence defending that space is a different proposition than Konsa or Guehi dealing with him centrally.

Norway vs England Best Bets

Both Teams to Score -141

Norway have scored in every game at this tournament and just put two past Brazil's defense, which conceded only two goals before the Round of 16. England put three past a Mexico side that had not conceded once in the tournament before Sunday. The -141 price reflects how widely expected goals are from both sides, but this is not a case where the market is pricing out value entirely. Backing BTTS in a knockout game where one team has Haaland and the other has Bellingham and Kane is the right read at this number.

The main counter is that England could go 1-0 up early, sit deep behind Rice and Anderson, and manage the game without allowing Norway the space to find Haaland one-on-one. It is a legitimate game plan from manager Tuchel and it nearly worked at the Azteca. Against this Norway attack though, defending a lead is a different proposition from defending a tie, and Haaland does not need many opportunities to convert once he gets one.

Over 2.5 Goals -135

This pairs with the BTTS read and is the more efficiently priced version of the same argument. Norway have averaged over two goals per game in this tournament including their two knockout wins. England have scored 11 goals across five matches and both defenses have shown they can be breached by quality opponents: Brazil missed a penalty and hit the post before Haaland won it, and England's back line was exposed repeatedly by Mexico even with the advantage of playing against 10 men for the final third of that game.

Getting the over at -135 in a quarterfinal between two teams that each have a credible route to multiple goals is straightforward value. If both teams score, the path to three goals in a game with Haaland, Kane and Bellingham on the pitch is considerably shorter than the path to one. This is the best-priced bet on the card.

England to Qualify -215

Norway are a legitimate quarterfinal team and this is the number that reflects England's individual depth rather than the match being a foregone conclusion. England's squad contains more options at every level of the pitch except center forward, where Haaland has no equivalent, and the tournament-hardened mentality from surviving the Azteca with 10 men gives manager Tuchel something to point to that no formation or lineup can produce on its own.

The -215 is not value hunting. It is the highest-confidence qualifier on the card built around a team with Bellingham, Kane, Saka and Rice at full availability against a Norway side that is in uncharted quarterfinal territory. The argument for taking this is that Norway's path to a win runs almost entirely through Haaland, and England's two best centerbacks have been among the best defensive partnerships of the tournament. Even if Norway score, England have enough to outscore them over 90 minutes or extra time.

Harry Kane Anytime Goalscorer -105

Kane has scored in three consecutive games going back through the knockout rounds, and all four of his World Cup headers this tournament make him a sustained aerial threat from corners, free kicks and Kane-style movement in behind the defensive line. At -105 as the starting striker for one of the tournament favorites in a game projected to see goals from both sides, this represents the best pure value bet on the card.

His penalty in the 60th minute against Mexico was the goal that ultimately separated the sides. Manager Tuchel's system runs through Kane's link play and his aerial dominance at set pieces, and Norway will give away dead-ball situations in dangerous areas. Odegaard and Berge both pick up tactical fouls in the midfield zone when Norway's press breaks down, and England's delivery from Saka's right side into Kane's runs is one of the most reliable combinations at this tournament. Getting a starter at -105 in a high-scoring game environment with multiple penalty and set-piece route possibilities is where this card earns its risk.

Jude Bellingham Anytime Goalscorer +275

+275 for the player who just scored twice in three minutes at the Azteca is where this card gets genuinely interesting. Bellingham operates as a late-arriving midfielder with the license to enter the box from deep, which means Norway's defensive shape has to track a runner who is not in the penalty area at the start of most sequences and is suddenly inside it by the time the ball arrives. Berg and Berge are disciplined, but Bellingham's timing has beaten more organized midfields than Norway's across this tournament.

The price is long for a player of his form because he is not a traditional striker and will not get eight or nine touches inside the box the way Kane does. But in a game projected to go to extra time with England pushing for a winner, his pattern of arriving late and finishing clinically is exactly the profile that produces goals at this stage of a tournament. The value relative to his recent output is the best number on the card.

Norway vs England Score Prediction

Haaland gives Norway a path to any result in any game and the right-back exposure England carry into this match is real. But England's depth, their penalty-taking reliability, and the tournament character they showed at the Azteca all point toward a side that finds a way through in extra time even when the 90 minutes does not fully go their way. Bellingham is the difference-maker in that extra period, and Kane's penalty record removes the shootout as a genuine fear for manager Tuchel's squad.

Score Prediction: Norway 2-3 England (AET)

Norway vs England Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Both Teams to Score -141 Best bet Over 2.5 Goals -135 Strong lean England to Qualify -215 Lean Harry Kane Anytime Goalscorer -105 Scorer lean Jude Bellingham Anytime Goalscorer +275 Value Scorer

Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for exclusive betting picks and our daily betting articles. Betting apps vary on their lines, so use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and others. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.