Norway vs France Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group I

Kickoff: Friday, June 26, 3:00 p.m. ET.

France and Norway arrive level on six points, both already through to the knockouts, and meet on the final group matchday to settle top spot in Group I. Both have won their opening two games while scoring freely, so neither defense has been tested and neither side has been forced to sit back. The one caveat is that two qualified teams can afford to rotate, so the lineups matter here, but the projected XIs have France close to full strength. France are the better team by a clear margin, with a front line that should overwhelm a Norway defense that has to push up and play, and this projects as a 3-1. The card is built around goals and a France side that wins by a couple rather than laying the short moneyline.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Norway vs France Odds

Market Odds France win -150 Draw +360 Norway win +400 Over 2.5 goals -150 France -1.5 +165 Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer +105 Over 9.5 corners -110 SGP: France to win and over 2.5 goals +140

Norway vs France Team News

Both teams are already through, so rotation is the thing to watch, but the projected XIs have France close to full strength with top spot still to play for: Kylian Mbappe leads the attack with Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki in support and Desire Doue providing width. Norway, also on six points, project to start Jorgen Strand Larsen through the middle with Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup either side, notably, Erling Haaland is not in the current projected XI, with some reporting suggesting Norway may rotate their front line given both sides are already qualified. Both managers have leaned into their attacking talent all tournament, and neither has shown any appetite for sitting deep. No major injury is flagged for either side, but confirm the lineups hold before kickoff, especially given the rotation risk around Haaland's status.

Norway vs France Best Bets

Over 2.5 Goals -150

This is the best bet, and the matchup sets it up. France carry too much firepower for a Norway side that will not sit in, and Norway have enough going forward to trade blows rather than absorb pressure. Both teams arrived here by scoring freely, and two attacking sides with a group to win is the recipe for an open game. This projects as a 3-1, which clears this number, and plus money on four or more goals is the value when the market is sitting it at -150. Backing the goals is the better play over laying the short French price.

France -1.5 +165

A 3-1 also covers this line, and at +165 it pays plus money on France simply being the better team. They have the individual quality to pull away from a Norway defense that has to push up and play, and laying a goal and a half is a cleaner way to back French control than the -150 moneyline that returns very little. This is the bet for anyone who trusts France to win by a couple.

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer +105

At a plus-money price, Kylian Mbappe is the value play of the card. He leads the line in a game France should control against a Norway back line that will leave space chasing the result, and +105 on the best forward on the pitch finding the net is a gift. For a longer look from the same attack, Michael Olise at +260 is the alternative.

SGP: France to Win and Over 2.5 Goals +140

This is the bet that pins down the exact read: France win, and the game produces goals, which lands on the 3-1 or 3-2 projected from two attacking sides. Stacking the result with over 2.5 goals pays a far better number than the short moneyline alone.

Norway vs France Score Prediction

France have the better attack and a group to win, and Norway will not sit back, so an open game is expected, one France should control through their forward line without keeping a clean sheet.

Score Prediction: Norway 1-3 France

Norway vs France Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Over 2.5 goals -150 Best bet France -1.5 +165 Strong lean Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer +105 Value scorer SGP: France to win and over 2.5 goals +140 Value

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