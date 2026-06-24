Norway take on France in the final match of Group I as both sides vie for the top spot. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

Norway vs France Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group I

Both teams are already through, so this is a fight for top spot and the friendlier knockout path. France lead Group I on six points and a better goal difference, Norway match them on points but trail on goals, so the Norwegians need a win to steal first while a draw is enough for France. With qualification secured, the interesting wrinkle is how each side approaches a game that decides seeding but not survival.

Here is the wrinkle for everyone hoping for the Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe show: as things stand, the projected lineups leave both Haaland and Martin Odegaard out of the Norway XI. That is far from confirmed, though, and with both teams already through, France could just as easily rotate themselves. If the projections hold it tilts toward France, but these are predicted lineups, not team sheets, so the rotation talk is worth treating with caution until the lineups land.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday's Group I finale in Foxborough.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, June 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Norway vs France Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Lineups update automatically.

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Norway are projected in a 4-3-3 under Stale Solbakken, and the headline is who is missing, with both Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard currently projected out, though that is not confirmed, and Jorgen Strand Larsen leading the line. France are projected in a 4-2-3-1 under Didier Deschamps at close to full strength, with Kylian Mbappe up top and Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki and Desire Doue behind him, though they too could rotate with qualification secured. Neither side has a player ruled out, with Norway's Julian Ryerson questionable and not in the projected XI.

Norway predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland (GK); Marcus Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Ostigard, David Moller Wolfe (DEF); Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Kristian Thorstvedt (MID); Oscar Bobb, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Andreas Schjelderup (FW).

France predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan (GK); Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez (DEF); Kouadio Kone, Aurelien Tchouameni (DM); Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki, Desire Doue (AM); Kylian Mbappe (FW).

Norway Lineup Notes

No Norway players are ruled out on the World Cup injury table, with Julian Ryerson the only name listed as questionable, and he is not in the projected XI. The bigger story is that with Norway already qualified, Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard are both projected out, which would suggest Solbakken is prioritizing fresh legs for the knockouts, though nothing is confirmed and both could yet start. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

That is a lot of quality to potentially leave out, and if it holds it tilts the game toward France. Jorgen Strand Larsen and Oscar Bobb are capable, but a Norway side without Haaland and Odegaard would be a different, less threatening proposition, so their status is the thing to watch.

France Lineup Notes

France have no players on the World Cup injury table. Didier Deschamps is projected to keep his strongest hand to lock up top spot, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line and the dazzling trio of Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki and Desire Doue in behind. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

France have cruised through, scoring six and conceding one, and the attacking options are frightening. They are through as well, so some rotation would be no surprise, but even a changed France carries plenty of threat.

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Norway vs France Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met 16 times, with France winning seven, Norway five and four drawn, so the all-time record is closer than reputations suggest. They have never met at a World Cup, however, making this a first on the biggest stage. The recent balance of power, and the projected team sheets, point firmly toward France.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Norway, even rotated, will try to stay compact and hit on the counter, with Bobb's dribbling and Strand Larsen's hold-up play the main outlets. If Odegaard and Haaland do sit, the threat drops sharply, and Solbakken's side may spend much of the day defending their box against French pressure, but their inclusion would change that calculus quickly.

France will dominate the ball and let Olise, Cherki and Doue rotate between the lines around Mbappe, with Kone and Tchouameni screening behind. Deschamps has the personnel to break any block, and against a Norway team missing its two best players, the question is less whether France score than how many. Their pace in transition makes any Norwegian push doubly dangerous.

I lean France, with a caveat. If the projected lineups hold, a stronger France against a Norway side missing Haaland and Odegaard points one way, but both teams are through and either could rotate, so the team news may yet shift. Norway might nick something if France ease off, but the smart read is still a French win.

Norway vs France Odds

France are favorites, though at around -160 the price is more modest than the team news suggests, perhaps a sign the market expects a looser, rotated game with both sides already through. A Norway win to steal top spot is the longshot.

Sportsbook Norway Draw France BetMGM +380 +310 -160 DraftKings +425 +330 -160 FanDuel +410 +330 -165 bet365 +425 +310 -167 Kalshi +396 +330 -168

Odds via OddsJam (BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Kalshi) and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

France's Front Four vs Norway's Back Line

If Norway rest key men, the spotlight falls on whether their back line can contain Mbappe, Olise, Cherki and Doue. That is a brutal ask for any defense, let alone a changed one, and the movement and pace of France's attackers should create chances all afternoon. This is the matchup that decides how lopsided the scoreline gets.

Oscar Bobb vs France's Full-Backs

Norway's best hope of a moment is springing Oscar Bobb at France's advancing full-backs in transition. With Kounde and Theo Hernandez pushing on, the space in behind is where Bobb's dribbling could hurt France, and he is the likeliest source of a Norwegian goal if they get the chance to break.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Norway

France

Norway vs France Prediction

The projected lineups point toward France, who look set to field their stars for top spot while Norway are tipped to rest Haaland and Odegaard, but neither is confirmed and both sides are already through, so expect some fluidity. If the XIs hold, I expect France to control the game and edge it, even if the modest odds hint at a tighter night than the team news implies.

Score Prediction: Norway 1-2 France

Upcoming Fixtures

Group I concludes after this match. Both France and Norway have qualified; the winner takes top spot, with a draw enough for France.

For the full Group I tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.