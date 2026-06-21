Norway vs Senegal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group I

This is the most interesting game of Monday's Group I action. Norway announced themselves on their World Cup return with a 4-1 thrashing of Iraq, Erling Haaland scoring twice, while Senegal were beaten 3-1 by France in a result that flattered neither their talent nor their ambition. Norway sit on three points and can take a huge step toward the knockouts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Senegal sit on zero and need a response.

The market sees this as close, and it should be. Norway have momentum and the tournament's most fearsome striker; Senegal have arguably the deeper, more talented squad and a point to prove after a flat opener. Why so much faith in Norway's hot start over a Senegal side loaded with Premier League quality? That tension is what makes this the night's best matchup.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Monday's Group I clash in East Rutherford.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Monday, June 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Norway vs Senegal Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Senegal vs Norway Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Norway line up in a 4-3-3 built around Erling Haaland, with Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa either side of him and Martin Odegaard pulling the strings in midfield. Senegal counter in a 4-2-3-1 with Nicolas Jackson up top, Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr wide and the Gueye pair shielding the midfield. Edouard Mendy is starting in goal and neither side has a player on the World Cup injury table.

Norway predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland (GK); Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe (DEF); Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard (MID); Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth (FW).

Senegal predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Edouard Mendy (GK); Krepin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhate, El Hadji Malick Diouf (DEF); Pape Gueye, Idrissa Gueye (DM); Ismaila Sarr, Lamine Camara, Sadio Mane (AM); Nicolas Jackson (FW).

Norway Lineup Notes

No Norway players appear on the World Cup injury table after the 4-1 win over Iraq. Erling Haaland leads the line off the back of his brace, with Martin Odegaard orchestrating from midfield and Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa providing the width and runs. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Coach Stale Solbakken is expected to stick with the setup that overwhelmed Iraq, leaning on the quality of his front line and the creativity of Odegaard. Norway are direct and ruthless when they get Haaland and Sorloth running at a back line, and Nusa adds unpredictability out wide. The question is whether they can carry that ruthlessness against a far stronger defense than Iraq's.

Senegal Lineup Notes

No Senegal players appear on the World Cup injury table after the 3-1 loss to France. Nicolas Jackson leads the line with Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr wide, and the experienced Kalidou Koulibaly marshals the defense. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Manager Pape Thiaw has the personnel to respond, with Lamine Camara and the Gueye pair giving Senegal control in midfield and pace and power all over the front line. Senegal were second best against France but remain a side full of quality, and they know a defeat here leaves them on the brink. Expect a sharper, more urgent performance, with Mane and Jackson the men they look to for the goals they need.

Norway vs Senegal Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met just once, a 2006 friendly that Senegal won 2-1. There is effectively no meaningful history here, so the game will be decided by current form and the matchup, and both sides arrive in sharply different moods after the opening round.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Norway are at their most dangerous in transition, springing Haaland and Sorloth in behind and using Odegaard to find them. Coach Solbakken's side will be happy to let Senegal have the ball and hit them on the break, where their front line is lethal. Against Iraq that approach yielded four goals; against Senegal's experienced back line it will be a tougher proposition, but it only takes one ball over the top for Haaland to make it count.

Senegal will dominate possession and look to break Norway down through Mane and Sarr in wide areas and Jackson's movement through the middle. The Gueye pair gives them a solid base, but the concern is the space Senegal leave when they commit forward, exactly the kind of opening Norway thrive on. Manager Thiaw's side has to balance the urgency of needing a win with the discipline required not to get countered to death.

This is the closest game of the group, and a draw is a genuinely live outcome. Norway have the better striker and the momentum. Senegal have the better squad and the greater need. If Senegal are sharper than they were against France, they can win it, but Haaland on the counter means Norway will always carry a threat, and a shared result would not be a surprise at all.

Norway vs Senegal Odds

The market sees this as close to a coin flip, with the draw well in play and both sides carrying real attacking threat. Given how both teams are set up, the over and both-teams-to-score markets are worth a look alongside the result.

Sportsbook Norway Draw Senegal BetMGM +135 +240 +188 DraftKings +135 +250 +195 FanDuel +130 +240 +200 bet365 +130 +240 +210 Kalshi +130 +240 +210

Odds as of June 19 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

The game within the game is Erling Haaland against Kalidou Koulibaly. Haaland's movement and finishing against a defense that pushes up is Norway's clearest path to goal, and Koulibaly's experience and physicality are exactly what is needed to handle him. If Koulibaly can keep Haaland quiet and Senegal's line stays compact, the threat is blunted. If Haaland gets isolated in space, he punishes anyone.

Sadio Mane vs Norway's Right Side

Senegal's creativity runs heavily through Sadio Mane drifting in off the left and combining with Jackson and the runners. How Norway's right-back Julian Ryerson and the midfield handle him will go a long way toward deciding whether Senegal turn their possession into clear chances, or whether they end up passing in front of a compact block again.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Norway

Senegal

Norway vs Senegal Prediction

Norway are flying and have the most dangerous striker in the group, but Senegal have the deeper squad and a wounded pride after the France defeat. A tighter, more even contest than Norway's opener is the expectation, with both front lines getting chances. Haaland's threat on the counter should balance Senegal's quality and need, and a shared result is a real possibility here.

Score Prediction: Norway 1-1 Senegal

Upcoming Fixtures

Norway: June 26 vs France, Boston Stadium

Senegal: June 26 vs Iraq, Toronto Stadium

For the full Group I tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.