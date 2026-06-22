Panama vs Croatia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L

Two sides reeling from opening defeats meet at BMO Field in Toronto in a game that already feels close to must-win. Panama lost 1-0 to Ghana, undone by a stoppage-time goal after a strong showing, while Croatia were beaten 4-2 by England in a result that exposed real defensive problems. Both sit on zero points in Group L, and the loser here is all but eliminated.

Croatia are favorites on pedigree, with Luka Modric still pulling the strings, but a team that just conceded four has questions to answer, and Panama showed enough against Ghana to believe they can compete. This has the makings of a tense, high-stakes night at BMO Field, with a tournament on the line for both.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Tuesday's Group L clash in Toronto.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Tuesday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Venue: BMO Field, Toronto

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Panama vs Croatia Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Croatia vs Panama Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Panama are projected in a 3-4-3 under coach Thomas Christiansen, with Cecilio Waterman leading the line and the pace of Jose Luis Rodriguez and Yoel Barcenas wide. Croatia set up in a 4-3-3 under manager Zlatko Dalic, with the veteran Luka Modric orchestrating midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic and Petar Sucic, and Petar Musa up top between Ivan Perisic and Martin Baturina. There is only one doubt for this game in the person of Adalberto Carrasquilla and he is in the final phase of his recovery of a groin injury.

Panama predicted starting XI (3-4-3): Orlando Mosquera (GK); Cesar Blackman, Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos (DEF); Michael Amir Murillo, Carlos Harvey, Cristian Martinez, Andres Andrade (MID); Yoel Barcenas, Cecilio Waterman, Jose Luis Rodriguez (FW).

Croatia predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic (GK); Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Marin Pongracic, Josko Gvardiol (DEF); Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Petar Sucic (MID); Martin Baturina, Petar Musa, Ivan Perisic (FW).

Panama Lineup Notes

Adalberto Carrasquilla appears on the World Cup injury table due to a groin injury. He is in the final phase of his recovery and not training fully yet, making him a doubt for this one. Cecilio Waterman leads the line with Jose Luis Rodriguez and Yoel Barcenas providing width and pace. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Coach Thomas Christiansen will set Panama up to be compact and organized, with a back three and hard-working wing-backs, and look to spring their quick forwards on the counter. Panama were the better side for long spells against Ghana before losing it late, so there is plenty to build on. The challenge is taking the chances they create against a more talented side, in a game they cannot afford to lose.

Croatia Lineup Notes

No Croatia players appear on the World Cup injury table in the projected XI after the 4-2 loss to England. Luka Modric anchors the midfield, with Petar Musa leading the line and Ivan Perisic and Martin Baturina either side. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Zlatko Dalic has the quality in midfield to control games, with Modric, Kovacic and Sucic, but the defense that shipped four against England is the concern, and Josko Gvardiol and Josip Stanisic will need to be far sharper. Croatia have to balance the urgency of needing a win with the discipline to avoid another leaky night. Musa gives them a focal point, and the creativity around him is considerable.

Panama vs Croatia Head-to-Head Record

The two nations have never met before. There is no history to draw on, which fits a meeting between sides separated more by reputation than by what they showed in the opening round, where both came up short.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Croatia will dominate possession and try to break Panama down through Modric and Kovacic dictating from midfield and the movement of Perisic and Baturina around Musa. Manager Dalic's side is comfortable controlling tempo, but the question is at the other end: if Croatia commit numbers forward and lose the ball, the pace Panama carry on the counter is exactly what undid Croatia's high line against England.

Panama will sit in, stay compact, and look to spring Waterman and Jose Luis Rodriguez in transition, where their speed is a genuine threat. Coach Christiansen's side will be happy to make this a low-event, frustrating game and pinch something late, much as Ghana did to them. If Panama can keep it level deep into the second half, the pressure shifts onto a Croatia team that has to win.

This is closer than the names suggest. Croatia have the better midfield and more quality overall, but their defense is vulnerable and Panama are organized and dangerous on the break. Croatia get the edge, but a draw or a Panama smash-and-grab would not be a shock given how both opened.

Panama vs Croatia Odds

Croatia are favorites on the strength of their midfield, but the four goals they conceded against England and Panama's counter threat should keep the price honest. The draw is live in a game both teams are desperate not to lose, and the over is worth a look given Croatia's defensive issues.

Sportsbook Panama Draw Croatia BetMGM +525 +290 -190 DraftKings +550 +310 -185 FanDuel +550 +300 -185 bet365 +550 +300 -188 Kalshi +527 +295 -191

Odds as of June 20 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Luka Modric vs Panama's Midfield Block

Croatia's control runs through Luka Modric dictating from deep. Carlos Harvey and the Panama midfield have to deny him time and force the play wide, because if Modric is allowed to pick passes, Croatia will pin Panama back and create. Disrupting him without overcommitting and exposing themselves on the counter is Panama's central tactical task.

Cecilio Waterman vs Croatia's Back Line

Panama's clearest route to a goal is their pace in transition, with Cecilio Waterman and Jose Luis Rodriguez attacking the space behind Croatia's full-backs. Gvardiol and the Croatian defense looked shaky against England, and if Panama can win the ball and break quickly, they have the speed to punish another lapse.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Panama

Croatia

Panama vs Croatia Prediction

Croatia have the better midfield and more quality, and with a tournament on the line they should find a way through. But their defense is a real worry after the England game, and Panama are organized and quick on the counter, so this is no formality. A narrow Croatia win is the lean, with Panama capable of dragging it level or worse for the favorites if that back line wobbles again.

Score Prediction: Panama 1-2 Croatia

Upcoming Fixtures

Panama: June 27 vs England, New York New Jersey Stadium

Croatia: June 27 vs Ghana, Philadelphia Stadium

For the full Group L tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.