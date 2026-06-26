Panama vs England Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group L

Kickoff: Saturday, June 27, 5:00 p.m. ET.

England top Group L and are effectively through, but the projected XI is a strong one with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham starting, so this is not a side that plans to coast. Panama sit bottom on zero points and have to chase a result they are not equipped to get, which is the setup for a comfortable England win. This projects as a 3-0, so the card is built around the margin and the shutout rather than the moneyline that pays nothing.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Panama vs England Odds

Market Odds England win -600 Draw +700 Panama win +1700 England -2.5 +125 England over 2.5 team goals -130 Jude Bellingham anytime scorer +230 Over 9.5 corners -125 SGP: England to win to nil -135

Panama vs England Team News

England have a knockout spot in hand but project a strong side, with Harry Kane leading the line and Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford and Noni Madueke around him. The thing to watch is rotation, since England are essentially safe, but the projected XI is close to first choice. Panama have to open up and chase the game from the bottom of the group, which plays directly into England's hands. No major injury is flagged, but confirm the lineups before kickoff given England's cushion in the table.

Panama vs England Best Bets

England -2.5 +125

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money on the projected margin. England have far too much quality for a Panama side that has not scored in the group and now has to push forward, and a 3-0 covers this line comfortably. At +125 you get plus money on England winning by three or more, which is the cleanest way to back their class without laying the -600 moneyline that returns almost nothing. Even a 3-1 or 4-1 still cashes.

England Over 2.5 Team Goals -130

The same 3-0 has England scoring three, and backing their goal count is a tidy way to play the rout. England should carve out chances at will against a Panama defense that has to leave space chasing the game. Yes, -130 is short, but it is the most trusted read on the England end of the scoreline, and it pairs naturally with the handicap.

Jude Bellingham Anytime Goalscorer +230

With Harry Kane laid at -175, Jude Bellingham at +230 is the value scorer on the card. He arrives late into the box from midfield and will get his looks in a game England dominate, and plus money on a player this involved in the final third is the better number than the short price on Kane. In a 3-0, England spread their goals around, and Bellingham is a live bet to be among them.

SGP: England to Win to Nil -135

This is the bet that captures the whole read: England win and Panama do not score, which lands on the 3-0 or 2-0 projected against a team with nothing going forward. Win to nil pays a far better number than the short moneyline, and it prices the controlled shutout.

Panama vs England Score Prediction

England have the quality and the projected lineup to win this comfortably, and Panama have to chase from the bottom of the group, so a routine, professional rout with a clean sheet is the expectation.

Score Prediction: Panama 0-3 England

Panama vs England Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence England -2.5 +125 Best bet England over 2.5 team goals -130 Strong lean Jude Bellingham anytime scorer +230 Value scorer SGP: England to win to nil -135 Value

Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for exclusive betting picks and our daily betting articles, including the full Saturday best bets roundup. Betting apps vary on their lines, so use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and others. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.