Panama vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L

England arrive at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford in control of Group L. On four points alongside Ghana, England are all but through already, so this is about whether they top the group, with a win likely sealing first place. Panama, on zero points after two narrow defeats, are all but out: even a win would only lift them to three points and a poor goal difference, leaving them needing a great deal of help.

There is not much mystery here. England have far more quality, they are effectively playing to settle their seeding, and Panama have been competitive but toothless, losing 1-0 twice without scoring. The interest is whether England click into gear with top spot on the line, and whether Panama can make it the kind of frustrating night they specialize in.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Saturday's Group L finale in New Jersey.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, June 27 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Panama vs England Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups England vs Panama Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Panama are projected in a 5-4-1 under coach Thomas Christiansen, sitting deep with Cecilio Waterman up top and looking to frustrate. England set up in a 4-2-3-1 under manager Thomas Tuchel, with Harry Kane leading the line and Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford and Noni Madueke in support. Panama list Adalberto Carrasquilla as doubtful and not in the projected XI. England's Reece James is questionable but projected to start, with Declan Rice (calf) doubtful and out of the XI.

Panama predicted starting XI (5-4-1): Orlando Mosquera (GK); Michael Amir Murillo, Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos, Andres Andrade, Cesar Blackman (DEF); Cristian Martinez, Yoel Barcenas, Carlos Harvey, Jose Luis Rodriguez (MID); Cecilio Waterman (FW).

England predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford (GK); Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly (DEF); Eberechi Eze, Elliot Anderson (DM); Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford (AM); Harry Kane (FW).

Panama Lineup Notes

Panama list Adalberto Carrasquilla as doubtful on the World Cup injury table, and he is not in the projected XI. Coach Thomas Christiansen will set Panama up to defend in a back five, with Cecilio Waterman isolated up top and the midfield packed to frustrate England. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Panama have battled but created little, and their task is damage limitation as much as anything against a side with England's firepower. Staying compact and hoping to nick something on the counter is the plan, but it is a tall order with their tournament effectively over.

England Lineup Notes

England's Reece James is questionable on the World Cup injury table but is projected to start, with Declan Rice also doubtful and not in the projected XI. Manager Thomas Tuchel still has plenty, with Harry Kane up top and Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford and Noni Madueke in support. With top spot on the line, some shuffling is possible, but the projected side is strong. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

England have been solid if unspectacular, beating Croatia and grinding out a draw with Ghana, and against a deep Panama block, patience and quality from Kane and Bellingham will be key. They have the tools to break this down and the motivation of securing first place.

Panama vs England Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met once, at the 2018 World Cup, when England won 6-1 in the group stage. That remains their only meeting, and while Panama will be far better organized this time, the gulf in quality that produced that scoreline has not closed.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Panama will defend deep in a back five, stay compact and try to make England work for every opening, looking to spring Waterman on the rare counter. Coach Christiansen's side is well drilled, but sitting that deep invites pressure, and against England's attacking talent, keeping a clean sheet for ninety minutes is a heavy ask.

England will dominate the ball and look to pull Panama's block apart through Bellingham's movement, Rashford and Madueke out wide and Kane's finishing. Manager Tuchel's side can be patient with the game in their control, and set pieces, where they are dangerous, could be a key route against a packed defense. Their quality should tell.

England get the edge comfortably. They are a level above Panama, they want top spot, and Panama's deep block, while organized, will struggle to hold them out. Panama may frustrate for a while, but England should find the goals.

Panama vs England Odds

England are heavy favorites against a Panama side that has to defend deep, with the line reflecting the gulf in quality. With both teams' approaches set, England's winning margin and the total are the more interesting markets than the result.

Sportsbook Panama Draw England BetMGM +1250 +700 -600 DraftKings +1400 +700 -575 FanDuel +1600 +650 -650 bet365 +1200 +700 -600 Kalshi +1457 +682 -565

Odds as of June 25 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Harry Kane vs Panama's Back Five

Breaking down a deep block needs a focal point who can finish the chances that come, and Harry Kane is exactly that. His movement and link play against Panama's three center-backs should give England a route to goal, and he is the most likely man to settle it early and take the tension out of the night.

Jude Bellingham vs Panama's Midfield

With Panama sitting deep, England need a runner who can break the lines, and Jude Bellingham's late arrivals into the box are a problem for any massed defense. How Panama's midfield tracks his runs will go a long way to deciding whether England turn control into goals.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Panama

England

Panama vs England Prediction

England have the quality and the motivation of top spot, and Panama, already all but out, will sit deep and hope to limit the damage. England should be patient, break through and pull clear, with Panama battling but lacking the firepower to trouble them. A comfortable England win.

Score Prediction: Panama 0-2 England

Upcoming Fixtures

Group L concludes after this match. England are all but through already and chasing top spot, Panama are all but out.

For the full Group L tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.