Paraguay vs France Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Paraguay pulled off the shock of the tournament, knocking Germany out on penalties, and their reward is the hardest possible draw in France. Paraguay did it the only way they can: defending deep, riding their luck and taking their moment, while Germany created chance after chance and could not finish. Now they meet a France side that is better than Germany in the exact area that decides these games, putting chances away.

That is the whole tie in a sentence. Paraguay will sit in, frustrate and hope to nick a goal on the counter or a set piece, exactly as they did against Germany. They will probably get a look or two. The questions are whether they can take them, and whether they can grab the kind of early goal that made the Germany game so uncomfortable, because France are ruthless and will not spurn openings the way the Germans did.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Saturday's Round of 16 clash in Philadelphia.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, July 4 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Paraguay vs France Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups France vs Paraguay Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Paraguay are projected in a compact 4-4-2 under coach Gustavo Alfaro, with Julio Enciso and Gabriel Avalos up top, though both are carrying knocks and are worth monitoring, and Diego Gomez returns from suspension in midfield. Omar Alderete is set to miss two weeks and will likely be out for this game. France set up in a 4-2-3-1 under Manager Didier Deschamps, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola behind him, and Adrien Rabiot alongside Aurelien Tchouameni. France have only one injury concern in the person of Marcus Thuram (calf) but he isn't in the projected XI.

Paraguay predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Orlando Gill (GK); Juan Jose Caceres, Jose Canale, Gustavo Gomez, Junior Alonso (DEF); Miguel Almiron, Andres Cubas, Diego Gomez, Matias Galarza (MID); Julio Enciso, Gabriel Avalos (FWD).

France predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan (GK); Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne (DEF); Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni (DM); Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola (AM); Kylian Mbappe (FWD).

Paraguay Lineup Notes

Both of Paraguay's forwards are worth watching: Julio Enciso is listed as questionable with a strain on the World Cup injury table and Gabriel Avalos is also questionable, though both are in the projected XI, so monitor their status closer to kickoff. Diego Gomez returns from suspension to bolster midfield, and goalkeeper Orlando Gill, so good in the shootout win over Germany, is central to any upset hopes. Omar Alderete is set to miss two weeks and will likely be out for this game. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Gustavo Alfaro will set Paraguay up to defend deep, stay compact and make the game as low-event as possible, then look to Julio Enciso and the counter for a moment. It worked against Germany, but it required a goal and a goalkeeping performance for the ages. Doing it again against France is a taller order.

France Lineup Notes

France are healthy and can rotate without dropping much, which is a luxury at this stage. Kylian Mbappe leads a loaded attack, with Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise providing the creativity and Bradley Barcola adding pace on the left. The projected midfield pairs Adrien Rabiot with Aurelien Tchouameni. Marcus Thuram is dealing with a calf issue but is not in the projected XI.. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Didier Deschamps has France looking like a genuine contender, most dangerous when the game opens up and Mbappe can run. Against a deep block they will need patience, but they have the finishers to make the chances count, which is precisely where Germany fell short against this same Paraguay side.

Paraguay vs France Head-to-Head Record

These two have history at the World Cup. They first met at the 1958 tournament, when Paraguay led 3-2 before France roared back to win 7-3, and again in the Round of 16 in 1998, when eventual champions France needed a 114th-minute golden goal from Laurent Blanc to get past a stubborn Paraguay. The pattern is familiar: Paraguay make France work, but France find a way through.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Paraguay will do what they do best, defending deep in a compact block, protecting goalkeeper Orlando Gill and looking to spring Julio Enciso on the break or threaten from a set piece. The Germany result showed the blueprint can work, but it also required Paraguay to take a rare chance and defend on the edge for long stretches. Against France they will have to be even more disciplined and even more clinical.

France will control the ball and probe for the openings, using Kylian Mbappe's movement to stretch the Paraguay line and the creativity of Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise to unlock it. The knock on France is a slow first half, but the quality eventually tells, and crucially they finish the chances that Germany wasted against this Paraguay block. Their patience and their ruthlessness are the difference.

Here is the thing that separates this from the Germany game: France are far better at putting the ball in the net. Paraguay will get one, two, maybe three half-chances, and the question is whether they can take any of them, or grab the opener that unsettled Germany. France making their own chances count and pulling clear is the expectation. This has the makings of a comfortable France win.

Paraguay vs France Odds

France are heavy favorites, with Paraguay's deep block the only thing standing between them and a routine win. The interest is in the margin and whether Paraguay can keep it close rather than the result. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Paraguay Draw France BetMGM +1400 +575 -525 DraftKings +1700 +600 -550 FanDuel +1700 +600 -600 bet365 +1600 +650 -600 Kalshi +1767 +622 -565

Odds as of July 3 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Kylian Mbappe vs the Paraguay Block

France's clearest route to breaking Paraguay down is Kylian Mbappe running at a defense that wants to sit deep. If Paraguay drop off and invite pressure, Mbappe will find the space behind eventually, and unlike Germany's forwards, he tends to finish. How long Paraguay can keep him quiet may decide how comfortable this gets.

Orlando Gill vs the France Attack

Paraguay's shootout hero against Germany, goalkeeper Orlando Gill, will be busy again. If Paraguay are to spring another upset, Gill likely has to produce another huge performance to keep them in it long enough to nick a goal. Against France's finishers, that is a very tall order.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Paraguay

France

Paraguay vs France Prediction

Paraguay have earned respect for their block and their nerve, and the Germany result proves they can frustrate a big side and take their moment. But France are a level above and, crucially, they finish the chances Germany squandered. Paraguay should get a look or two but fail to convert, while France take theirs and pull clear. This is where the run ends.

Score Prediction: Paraguay 0-3 France

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Canada vs Morocco in the same half of the bracket. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.