Portugal vs Croatia Picks, Odds & Best Bets | 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Kickoff: Thursday, July 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Portugal and Croatia have never met at a World Cup before, and this Round of 32 tie at BMO Field in Toronto has the look of a game with goals at both ends. Portugal's attack has more talent at every position, but Croatia's defense has shown real cracks against quicker opposition, most notably the four goals conceded to England. Croatia, meanwhile, still carry enough up front through Ante Budimir, Martin Baturina and a fit Ivan Perisic, plus Luka Modric pulling the strings at 40 years old, to trouble Portugal's back line on the counter. This projects as an open game where Portugal control the bulk of possession but Croatia find a way to score as well, so the card is built around the goal total and Cristiano Ronaldo finding the net rather than a clean-sheet favorite hold.

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Portugal vs Croatia Odds

Market Odds Portugal win (90 min) -129 Draw (90 min) +265 Croatia win (90 min) +420 Over 2.5 goals +110 Cristiano Ronaldo anytime goalscorer +120 Portugal to score over 1.5 goals -105 Both teams to score +102

Portugal vs Croatia Team News

Portugal project a fully fit, first-choice side, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line and Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings behind him, flanked by Pedro Neto and Joao Felix. The depth off the bench, with Rafael Leao, Francisco Conceicao and Goncalo Ramos all available, gives manager Martinez options if the early picture is similar to the stalemate against Colombia. Croatia counter with Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic controlling tempo, Ante Budimir leading the line, and Ivan Perisic and Martin Baturina working the channels in transition. Both squads carry a clean injury table into this one, but confirm the lineups before kickoff.

Portugal vs Croatia Best Bets

Both Teams to Score +102

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money close to even on the shape this matchup is built for. Portugal's attacking quality should be more than enough to find the net against a Croatia defense that has already shown it can be exposed by pace and movement in behind. At the other end, Croatia carry real attacking threat through Budimir, Kramaric off the bench and Perisic's delivery, and they are not the kind of side that simply parks the bus for 90 minutes in a knockout game with this much history and pride on the line. Two sides capable of scoring against the other is the most natural read of this tie.

Portugal to Score Over 1.5 Goals -105

Even accounting for the fact Croatia will sit in and try to make Portugal work, the talent gap in attacking areas is significant enough that two goals is a reasonable floor rather than a stretch. Ronaldo, Fernandes, Neto and Felix combine for a front line capable of breaking down most defenses given enough of the ball, and Portugal should see plenty of it here. The price is close to even money, which fits a team this talented being backed to clear a modest scoring threshold against a defense already shown to be vulnerable.

Cristiano Ronaldo Anytime Goalscorer +120

In what may be his final World Cup, Ronaldo remains Portugal's most dangerous weapon in the penalty box, and a Croatia center-back pairing that has been breached before gives him exactly the kind of opportunities he still converts at an elite rate. He leads the line as the central focal point of everything Portugal do in the final third, gets service from Fernandes and the wide players, and carries genuine motivation in a tie of this magnitude. At +120, plus money on the best player on the pitch finding the net is strong value.

Over 2.5 Goals +110

The combination of Portugal's attacking depth and Croatia's defensive vulnerabilities, paired with Croatia's own ability to score through Budimir and company, points toward a game that clears three goals rather than stays tight. Knockout football can produce cagey, low-event affairs, but this particular matchup has the attacking talent on both sides to avoid that outcome, and the goal total is the cleanest way to back an open game without picking a winner outright.

Portugal vs Croatia Score Prediction

Portugal have more talent at every position and should control the bulk of this game, but Croatia have been here before and will not be intimidated by the stage.

Score Prediction: Portugal 2-1 Croatia

Bet Odds Confidence Both teams to score +102 Best bet Portugal to score over 1.5 goals -105 Strong lean Cristiano Ronaldo anytime scorer +120 Value Over 2.5 goals +110 Lean

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