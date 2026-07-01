Portugal vs Croatia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Portugal and Croatia have never met at a World Cup before, and that alone makes this Round of 32 draw a little different from the usual knockout cliche. Cristiano Ronaldo, in his sixth and presumably final World Cup, against Luka Modric, still running a midfield at 40 years old as if the calendar does not apply to him. This is not really a changing-of-the-guard storyline. Both these players are still among the best players on their teams, full stop.

The bigger question is whether Croatia's defense can hold up against a Portugal attack that has more gears than it showed in the group stage. Croatia conceded four to England in the opener and has cleaned things up since, but Portugal's group form was its own mixed bag, a draw and a 5-0 blowout bookended by a flat finish against Colombia. Knockout football usually punishes whichever side blinks first.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Thursday's Round of 32 clash at BMO Field.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Thursday, July 2 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

Venue: BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Portugal vs Croatia Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Croatia vs Portugal Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Croatia CRO vs Portugal POR Croatia Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Portugal Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Portugal predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes (DEF); Joao Neves, Vitinha (DM); Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix (AM); Cristiano Ronaldo (FWD).

Croatia predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic (GK); Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Marin Pongracic, Josko Gvardiol (DEF); Petar Sucic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic (MID); Martin Baturina, Ante Budimir, Ivan Perisic (FWD).

Portugal Lineup Notes

Portugal's injury table is empty heading into this one, and player news has not flagged any late fitness questions for manager Roberto Martinez's group. That depth has been the story of Portugal's tournament so far. Goncalo Ramos has pushed for minutes through the middle, and both Leao and Conceicao give Martinez attacking options off the bench if the early picture against Croatia looks similar to the stalemate against Colombia. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Bruno Fernandes remains the engine of everything Portugal does in the final third, and he has been Cristiano Ronaldo's most reliable outlet for both service and set pieces. The concern through three group games has not been talent, it has been finding ways to break down a side that sits in and defends with numbers, which is more or less the approach Croatia figures to take here.

Croatia Lineup Notes

Croatia also have a clean injury table for this match, with no players appearing on the World Cup injury report and nothing notable in the latest player news. The bigger storyline is workload management for Modric, who coach Dalic has leaned on heavily through three group games and will need fresh for 90 minutes here, possibly more. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Andrej Kramaric has been Croatia's sharpest finisher with seven goals across recent international matches and gives coach Dalic a different look off the bench if Budimir is not getting service. The defense is the bigger worry. Four goals conceded to England exposed real issues in transition, and Portugal's wide attackers have the pace to test those same gaps again.

Portugal vs Croatia Head-to-Head Record

This is the first-ever World Cup meeting between these two nations, so there is no tournament history to lean on. Looking at the broader picture, Portugal hold a significant edge, winning six of eight meetings since 2005 against one Croatia win and one draw. The most recent meetings split close, with Portugal winning 2-1 at home in September 2024 before the sides drew 1-1 in Zagreb two months later. Croatia's lone recent win came in a June 2024 friendly in Lisbon, proof that coach Dalic's group can cause problems even against a stronger side on paper.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manager Martinez's Portugal wants the ball in good areas through Neves and Vitinha, then trusts Fernandes and the wide forwards to create something specific rather than just probing. The issue through the group stage was patience against teams willing to sit deep, and Croatia, even with their defensive issues, will likely take a similarly cautious approach in a knockout setting rather than chase the game from the opening whistle.

Coach Dalic's Croatia is built around controlling tempo through Modric and Kovacic, slowing the game to a pace that suits the older legs in midfield, then looking to spring Perisic and Baturina in transition. The problem is that this approach asks a lot of a back four that has already shown it can be exposed by quicker, more direct opposition, and Portugal have exactly that kind of speed on both flanks.

Portugal should control the bulk of this game, though this is far from the formality the head-to-head record suggests. Croatia have been here before in bigger moments than this, and a side with Modric and Kovacic in the engine room is never just going to fold.

Portugal vs Croatia Odds

Portugal are favorites here, with the price reflecting their squad depth and the head-to-head edge, though not by a margin that suggests a comfortable night. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Portugal Draw Croatia BetMGM -130 +240 +380 DraftKings -130 +265 +400 FanDuel -130 +250 +400 bet365 -134 +250 +400 Kalshi -131 +251 +372

Odds as of June 30 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Bruno Fernandes vs Croatia's Midfield Discipline

Fernandes has been Portugal's primary creative outlet all tournament, and how Sucic and Kovacic handle his movement between the lines will go a long way toward deciding whether Portugal's attack functions in rhythm or has to manufacture chances in isolation.

Portugal's Wide Speed vs Croatia's Full-Backs

Stanisic and Gvardiol have to defend in space against Neto and Felix, and that matchup was the difference in England's win over Croatia. Portugal have the pace on both sides to create the same problems if manager Martinez's wide options get isolated one-on-one.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Portugal

Croatia

Portugal vs. Croatia Prediction

Portugal have more talent at every position and the head-to-head history to back up the favorite tag, but Croatia have been here before and will not be intimidated by the stage. Manager Martinez's depth should eventually tell, with Ronaldo or one of the wide forwards finding a breakthrough in the second half against a defense that has already shown it can crack under sustained pressure.

Score Prediction: Portugal 2-1 Croatia

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to face either Spain or Austria in the Round of 16. For the full Round of 32 picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews and visit the RotoWire's World Cup hub for the latest lineups, odds and recaps throughout the knockout rounds.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.