Portugal vs DR Congo clash at NRG Stadium in Houston for their 2026 World Cup Group K opener. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

Portugal vs DR Congo Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group K

Cristiano Ronaldo at what is almost certainly his final World Cup, leading a Portugal side that is deep enough to win the whole thing, that is the headline at NRG Stadium in Houston. The opponent, though, is no pushover: DR Congo are a physical, well-coached team with several Premier League names and a clear plan to make life difficult in this 2026 World Cup Group K opener.

Portugal are heavy favorites and rightly so, with one of the most complete squads in the tournament. DR Congo, under coach Sebastien Desabre, will set up to frustrate and counter, leaning on the pace of Yoane Wissa and the experience of Chancel Mbemba. This should be a comfortable Portugal win, but DR Congo are organized enough to avoid a hammering if they get their structure right.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Wednesday's Group K opener.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Wednesday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Portugal vs DR Congo Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups DR Congo vs Portugal Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. DR Congo COD vs Portugal POR DR Congo Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Portugal Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Portugal predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Nuno Mendes, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio, Joao Cancelo (DEF); Joao Neves, Vitinha (DM); Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva (AM); Cristiano Ronaldo (FW).

DR Congo predicted starting XI (3-5-2): Lionel Mpasi (GK); Steve Kapuadi, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe (DEF); Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Noah Sadiki, Arthur Masuaku (MID); Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa (FW).

Portugal Lineup Notes

No Portugal players appear on the World Cup injury table heading into the opener. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Manager Roberto Martinez is expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Diogo Costa in goal behind Nuno Mendes, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio and Joao Cancelo. The midfield is the strength of this team: Joao Neves and Vitinha anchor it, with Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings as the number 10 and Bernardo Silva and Pedro Neto either side. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line. Portugal have a frightening blend of midfield control and attacking depth, and the only real selection debate is who sits among an embarrassment of riches. This is a genuine title contender.

DR Congo Lineup Notes

No DR Congo players appear on the World Cup injury table. Check RotoWire's player news for any late updates.

Coach Sebastien Desabre is expected to set up in a 3-5-2 built to be hard to break down. Lionel Mpasi starts in goal behind a back three led by the experienced Chancel Mbemba, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Arthur Masuaku as the wing-backs, both Premier League-tested defenders. The midfield trio of Moutoussamy, Mukau and Sadiki gives DR Congo legs and ball-winning, and up top Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu provide a counter-attacking threat with genuine quality. DR Congo are organized and physical, and their plan will be to absorb pressure and hit Portugal in transition.

Portugal vs DR Congo Head-to-Head Record

There is no head-to-head record to speak of. These nations have not met at senior competitive level, so this is a first meeting with no history to inform it. For DR Congo, back at the World Cup for the first time in decades, the occasion itself is the story.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Portugal will dominate the ball and use their midfield superiority to control the game from the first whistle. Manager Martinez's side is built to pass through and around a block, with Bruno Fernandes finding pockets, Bernardo Silva and Pedro Neto stretching the width, and the full-backs pushing high to overload the flanks. Against a team that will sit deep, Portugal's patience and the quality of their final ball will determine how quickly the goals come.

DR Congo's approach is clear: stay compact in the back five, let the midfield three screen, and try to spring Wissa and Bakambu on the break. Wan-Bissaka and Masuaku as wing-backs give them defensive solidity out wide and an outlet in transition. Mbemba's experience organizing the back line is crucial, because DR Congo's whole hope rests on keeping their shape and not getting pulled apart by Portugal's movement. If they can stay in the game past the hour, the counter-attacking threat is real enough to nick something.

Realistically, the gap in quality, especially in midfield, is large. Portugal have too many ways to break a team down, and once they score, DR Congo's deep block becomes harder to maintain. But coach Desabre's side is well-drilled enough that a blowout is not guaranteed if they get their defensive work right.

Portugal vs DR Congo Odds

Portugal are heavy favorites, as a genuine title contender opening against a team expected to sit deep. DR Congo's outright win is a long shot, and the draw is priced for the small chance Portugal are kept frustrated.

Sportsbook Portugal Draw DR Congo BetMGM -350 +475 +825 DraftKings -350 +475 +1000 FanDuel -370 +470 +1000 bet365 -350 +475 +900 Kalshi -360 +454 +1070

Odds as of June 15 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Bruno Fernandes vs DR Congo's Midfield Three

The game runs through whether Bruno Fernandes can find space between DR Congo's lines. Moutoussamy, Mukau and Sadiki will try to clog the central areas and deny him the pocket where he does his damage. If they succeed, Portugal have to go wide and rely on crosses. If Bruno gets time, he will pick DR Congo apart with the through balls that have defined his career. It is the single most important battle on the pitch.

Yoane Wissa vs Portugal's High Line

DR Congo's clearest route to a goal is Wissa attacking the space behind Portugal's advancing full-backs and high defensive line. He has the pace and finishing to punish a turnover, and when Cancelo and Nuno Mendes push forward, there is room to exploit on the counter. If DR Congo can win the ball and release him quickly, they have their moments. Whether Ruben Dias and the Portugal midfield can snuff out those transitions is the subplot worth watching.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Portugal

DR Congo

Portugal vs DR Congo Prediction

Portugal are a class above and should win this comfortably, with their midfield control and attacking depth simply too much for DR Congo to contain over 90 minutes. DR Congo are organized enough to keep it respectable and could threaten on the counter through Wissa, but the result is not in doubt. Portugal should break through before halftime and manage the game from there.

Score Prediction: Portugal 2-0 DR Congo

Upcoming Fixtures

Portugal: June 23 vs Uzbekistan, NRG Stadium (Houston)

DR Congo: June 23 vs Colombia, Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

For the full Group K tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.