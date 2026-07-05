Portugal vs Spain Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Kickoff: Monday, July 6 at 3:00 PM ET

This is the most anticipated Round of 16 matchup in the tournament, and the card tells a single story: these are two of the best attacks in the competition, and neither defense has faced anything close to this quality of opponent yet. Spain is the favorite after five clean sheets and a dominant 3-0 win over Austria. Portugal needed a 94th minute header from Goncalo Ramos to see off Croatia. The result says Spain is the colder side heading into Dallas. The underlying talent says this is genuinely even.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Portugal vs Spain Odds

Market Odds Portugal win (90 min) +320 Draw (90 min) +265 Spain win (90 min) -109 Both Teams to Score -130 Over 2.5 goals -115 Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goalscorer +150 Cristiano Ronaldo Anytime Goalscorer +210

Portugal vs Spain Team News

Spain is unchanged in its starting structure after the 3-0 win over Austria, with Unai Simon behind a back four of Marc Cucurella, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte and Pedro Porro, Rodri and Pedri anchoring the midfield alongside Dani Olmo, and Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena providing the width behind Mikel Oyarzabal. The injury watch heading into Monday is on Nico Williams, who has been managing a groin issue since the Uruguay game. An additional four days of recovery time could bring him into contention for a starting berth, but manager De la Fuente has shown no urgency to rush him back.

Portugal's biggest selection question is Cristiano Ronaldo's workload. He scored the penalty that leveled the game against Croatia in the 68th minute, then came off at 81 minutes as manager Roberto Martinez also substituted Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha simultaneously around the hour mark. Those early double substitutions were notable enough to merit a fitness check before kickoff via RotoWire's injury report and player news. Goncalo Ramos, who came off the bench to head in the winner, and Rafael Leao, who assisted it, both now push for larger roles. The most likely outcome is Ronaldo starting, but the minutes management question matters for bet timing if his scorer line moves.

Portugal vs Spain Best Bets

Both Teams to Score -130

Spain has not conceded in five games at this tournament, and that is the number that will put people off this pick. The counter: none of those five opponents had Bruno Fernandes as a creative outlet, Cristiano Ronaldo on penalties, or the aerial threat at set pieces that Portugal brings from multiple sources. The 2018 World Cup meeting between these sides ended 3-3. Their Nations League final last year produced goals in regulation. Spain's clean sheet run is real and it matters, but Portugal is a categorically different opponent from Austria, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde and Uruguay who failed to score against La Roja.

At -130, the price is fair for a matchup between two teams with the attacking quality to find the net even in tight knockout games. Portugal has scored in three of four games at this tournament, including two against Croatia, a team with genuine defensive organization. Fernandes and Ronaldo at set pieces are a threat to any back four, and Spain has not been tested from dead-ball situations at anything close to the level Portugal can create.

Over 2.5 Goals -115

This pairs directly with the BTTS read. Both teams to score at -130 implies a high-tempo, open game, and the over at -115 is essentially the same bet at a better price. If both teams find the net, the most likely path to that outcome involves an early goal that opens the game up and forces one side to commit more forward.

The 2018 meeting produced six goals between two sides who look very similar to the ones entering Monday. Spain has now scored three consecutive times in this tournament after netting against Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Austria, and Portugal's attack, when given space to move, has produced quickly. Near even money on three or more goals in this specific fixture is the best-priced bet on the card.

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goalscorer +150

Oyarzabal is Spain's starting striker and the player who most recently showed what he can do in a knockout final, having scored the winner in Euro 2024. He is on penalties and he finishes cleanly in the box, and manager De la Fuente's system runs through him as the central reference point of the attack. Getting a starting center forward for a team in this kind of form at +150 is the value pick on the card.

The realistic concern is that Spain wins this match with Yamal or Baena creating the decisive moment rather than Oyarzabal finishing it, which is a fair read of how their tournament has played out. But Oyarzabal starts every match and has had two clear penalty-area opportunities in each of the last two games. At this price, the anytime scorer tag is the most straightforward route to a profitable return on the card.

Cristiano Ronaldo Anytime Goalscorer +210

He scored his first-ever World Cup knockout goal against Croatia on Thursday and did it from the penalty spot, which is exactly the route by which a 41-year-old striker with managed minutes can continue to impact these games. Portugal draws penalties at a meaningful rate, Ronaldo takes them all, and at +210 the price reflects his status as a squad player rather than the first-choice striker he effectively remains in this setup.

The risk is minutes. He came off at 81 against Croatia, and coach Martinez will be conscious of not burning him out in a game where Ramos has already proven he can win a knockout match from the bench. But Ronaldo has started every tournament game, and the penalty threat alone makes +210 defensible. If he starts and Portugal are within a goal either way through the second half, the chance of a spot kick or a late header from a corner is real.

Portugal vs Spain Score Prediction

Spain's defensive record and midfield control make them the narrower favorite, but Portugal's set-piece threat, the Ronaldo penalty wildcard and the quality of Fernandes between the lines give coach Martinez's group the tools to score here even against the best defense in the tournament.

Score Prediction: Portugal 1-2 Spain

Portugal vs Spain Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Both Teams to Score -130 Best bet Over 2.5 Goals -115 Strong Lean Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goalscorer +150 Scorer lean Cristiano Ronaldo Anytime Goalscorer +210 Value Scorer

Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for exclusive betting picks and our daily betting articles. Betting apps vary on their lines, so use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and others. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.