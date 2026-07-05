Portugal vs Spain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 16

They met in the 2018 World Cup group stage, played to a 3-3 draw that is still one of the best games in tournament history, and neither side went on to win the competition. They met in last year's Nations League final and Portugal took that title. Now they meet again in Arlington on Monday, and this time there is no second chance, no other group game to recover from, just a quarterfinal berth on the line in what is probably the most anticipated fixture of the knockout rounds.

Spain is the more comfortable team at this moment in the tournament. Four clean sheets, a 3-0 win over Austria that was not nearly as difficult as Austria's pressing style should have made it, and manager Luis de la Fuente's group continuing to function the way Rodri and Pedri want it to without leaning on any of the individual moments that often define tournament games. Portugal needed a 94th minute header from Goncalo Ramos and a VAR call to beat Croatia 2-1 Thursday night. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first-ever World Cup knockout goal from the penalty spot, then came off at 81 minutes, and coach Roberto Martinez subbed out Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes simultaneously with 30 minutes to play, which is the kind of tactical reaction that raises questions about fitness and form going into what is essentially a one-game final against a European champion.

None of that means Portugal loses this game. It means Spain heads to Arlington with genuine momentum and a defensive record that has not been touched once in five games.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Monday's Round of 16 clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Monday, July 6 at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Portugal vs Spain Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Spain vs Portugal Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Coach Martinez faces his most consequential selection call of the tournament, with two decisions shaped by Thursday's Croatia match. Vitinha and Fernandes were both substituted around 60 minutes, which is early enough to raise a fitness flag that is worth watching before kickoff. If both are fully fit, the most likely outcome is the same 4-2-3-1 base that started against Croatia: Diogo Costa in goal, Joao Cancelo, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias and Nuno Mendes in defense, Vitinha and Joao Neves in double pivot, and Fernandes at the 10 with Pedro Neto and Rafael Leao wide behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Confirm the final XI via the widget and RotoWire's player news before kickoff. For Spain, manager de la Fuente's lineup wrote itself again against Austria with the same 4-3-3 shape: Unai Simon in goal, Marc Cucurella, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte and Pedro Porro in defense, Pedri, Dani Olmo and Rodri in the engine room, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal and Lamine Yamal to lead the attack. The key question for Monday is whether Nico Williams, who has been on the bench but not yet starting after his adductor injury, is now close enough to push for a starting berth with four additional days of recovery. Coach De la Fuente has managed him carefully through the Croatia and Austria results, so the more likely outcome is Williams returning as an impact option off the bench rather than regaining his starting spot immediately.

Portugal predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Joao Cancelo, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes (DEF); Vitinha, Joao Neves (DM); Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao (AM); Cristiano Ronaldo (FWD).

Spain predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon (GK); Marc Cucurella, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Pedro Porro (DEF); Pedri, Dani Olmo, Rodri (MID); Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal (FWD).

Portugal Lineup Notes

Portugal's injury table is clean, but the early double substitution of Vitinha and Fernandes against Croatia is the only fitness flag worth monitoring before Monday. Both are listed in the projected XI, but confirm via RotoWire's injury report and player news if there is any update on why they came off at the hour mark.

The bigger selection story is what happens around Ronaldo. He scored the penalty that pulled Portugal level and was electric in the moments immediately before his disallowed goal, but he came off at 81 minutes and coach Martinez's substitutions in the final half hour shifted the game's identity significantly. Ramos, who scored the winner from the bench, and Leao, who provided the assist, both made the case for larger roles in this game.

Spain Lineup Notes

Spain's injury table carries only one name heading into this match. Nico Williams suffered a right adductor injury in the game against Uruguay and was a bench option for the Austria game but has not played since the injury. Confirm his availability via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff.

The Spain that beat Austria 3-0 was the cleanest version of coach de la Fuente's setup in this tournament, with Baena and Yamal providing the width and Rodri's presence in front of the back four controlling every tempo battle Austria tried to create with its press. Spain have not conceded a single goal in this World Cup, and the discipline in de la Fuente's defensive structure has been as much a story of the tournament as Yamal's attacking brilliance. Going into the only genuinely equal matchup Spain has faced, that record adds real weight to the favorite tag.

Portugal vs Spain Head-to-Head Record

These nations met in the 2018 World Cup group stage in Sochi, producing a 3-3 classic in which Ronaldo scored all three Portuguese goals including a stoppage-time free kick that leveled the match and remains one of the signature moments of that tournament. Neither side has beaten the other in World Cup knockout football. Their most recent major meeting was the 2025 UEFA Nations League final, won by Portugal. Spain's 35-match unbeaten run heading into this game, excluding penalty shoot-out defeats, is the statistic that best frames the scale of the task for coach Martinez's group.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manager de la Fuente's Spain is built around controlling the ball through the midfield triangle of Rodri, Pedri and Olmo and then releasing Yamal and Baena in one-on-one situations against opposing full-backs. The system has no obvious weakness when it is running properly, but the one thing it has not faced in this tournament is an opponent with Portugal's midfield depth. Joao Neves and Vitinha are two of the best young central midfielders in European football, and Fernandes behind them gives coach Martinez a creative outlet that does not have a direct equivalent in any of Spain's previous opponents.

Coach Martinez's Portugal is at its most dangerous when Fernandes finds space between the lines and can play through to the front three before Spain's defensive structure sets. The problem is that Rodri is the best defensive midfielder in the world and does not give those spaces up without a fight. The key battle of this game is in the central midfield zone, not out wide, and whichever set of midfielders wins that argument first will control the game's tempo for the bulk of 90 minutes.

Spain's system and their defensive record make them the narrower favorite, but this is not a group stage mismatch. Portugal has the individual quality in every department to disrupt Spain's structure, and Ronaldo's presence in the box on set pieces alone keeps them dangerous in every dead-ball situation. A tight, physical game decided by a single moment of quality is the expectation.

Portugal vs Spain Odds

Spain are the narrow favorites given their clean defensive record and tournament momentum, but Portugal's Nations League title against this same opponent last year is a useful reminder that this matchup does not frighten Martinez's group. The draw is very much in play. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Portugal Draw Spain BetMGM +280 +260 -110 DraftKings +295 +265 -110 FanDuel +310 +260 -115 bet365 +300 +260 -111 Kalshi +295 +251 -112

Odds as of July 5 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

The game within the game is whether Fernandes gets room to operate between Spain's defensive and midfield lines. Rodri's ability to read and close those spaces without being dragged out of position will determine whether Portugal's attack flows through their most creative player or is forced to work around him all afternoon.

Yamal against Mendes is Spain's most reliable path to creating danger in wide areas. Mendes is an attacking full-back by nature who will look to get forward himself, and the space in behind him when he pushes up is exactly where Spain will look to spring Yamal in transition against a Portugal back line that has been solid but not immune to pace.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Portugal

Spain

Portugal vs Spain Prediction

Spain's defensive record, midfield control and tournament momentum all point their way. But Portugal has Ronaldo energized by his first-ever knockout goal, Fernandes as one of the most dangerous tens in the competition, and the Nations League trophy from a year ago as evidence that this specific matchup does not frighten coach Martinez's side. Spain should control the bulk of possession but Portugal should make it genuinely uncomfortable. A Spain goal from open play and Ronaldo's threat at set pieces make this one that goes deep into the second half before separating.

Score Prediction: Portugal 1-2 Spain

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the quarterfinals to face the winner of USA vs Belgium at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.