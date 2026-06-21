Portugal vs Uzbekistan Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group K

Portugal did not get the opener they wanted, held to a stunning 1-1 draw by World Cup debutants DR Congo after Joao Neves had put them ahead. Now they need a win at NRG Stadium in Houston to steady the ship, and Uzbekistan, beaten 3-1 by Colombia in their own first-ever World Cup match, are the opponent. Group K is led by Colombia on three points, with Portugal and DR Congo on one and Uzbekistan still searching for theirs.

Portugal are heavy favorites, and given the gulf in talent that is fair, but the DR Congo result is a reminder that nothing is automatic. Uzbekistan are organized and took real belief from Abbosbek Fayzullaev's goal against Colombia. The question is whether Portugal are sharper than they were in the opener, or whether another deep block frustrates them.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Tuesday's Group K clash in Houston.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Tuesday, June 23 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Uzbekistan vs Portugal Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Portugal line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line, Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings and Francisco Conceicao and Pedro Neto wide. Ruben Dias is back in the projected XI after missing the opener, partnering Renato Veiga in central defense. Uzbekistan set up in a compact 3-4-2-1 under coach Fabio Cannavaro, built around Eldor Shomurodov up top and Abbosbek Fayzullaev's creativity. Rustamjon Ashurmatov is a game-time decision but is in the projected XI.

Portugal predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes (DEF); Joao Neves, Vitinha (DM); Francisco Conceicao, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto (AM); Cristiano Ronaldo (FW).

Uzbekistan predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Utkir Yusupov (GK); Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev (DEF); Bekhruz Karimov, Otabek Shukurov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Sherzod Nasrullayev (MID); Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Oston Urunov (AM); Eldor Shomurodov (FW).

Portugal Lineup Notes

Ruben Dias is expected to be back after resuming full team training. He had appeared on the World Cup injury table and missed the opener, but he is in the projected XI here alongside Renato Veiga, a boost to a back line that leaked an equalizer against DR Congo. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Manager Roberto Martinez is expected to keep the 4-2-3-1, with the midfield of Joao Neves and Vitinha behind Bruno Fernandes, and Neto and Conceicao after his decent performance off the bench against the Leopards providing width for Ronaldo. Portugal have a frightening blend of control and attacking depth, the issue in the opener was finishing and concentration rather than personnel, and they will expect to put that right against a side ranked well below them.

Uzbekistan Lineup Notes

Rustamjon Ashurmatov is a game-time decision on the World Cup injury table with a calf issue, but he is in the projected XI as part of the back three. Check RotoWire's player news for confirmation.

Coach Fabio Cannavaro will set Uzbekistan up to defend deep and in numbers, with the back three and a hard-working midfield screening the box, and look to spring Fayzullaev and Shomurodov on the break. They competed well for spells against Colombia and scored their first World Cup goal, so the belief is there. The challenge is doing it against a side with Portugal's quality, where one lapse can be punished repeatedly.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Head-to-Head Record

The two nations have never met before. There is no history to draw on, which fits a meeting between an established power and a team playing in its first World Cup, and the gap in pedigree points heavily one way.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Portugal will dominate the ball and try to break Uzbekistan down through Bruno Fernandes between the lines and the width of Conceicao and Neto, with Ronaldo and the runners attacking the box. The DR Congo game is the warning: Portugal created enough but were wasteful and switched off once, and a disciplined deep block can hang around if the finishing is off. Patience and quality in the final third are the keys.

Uzbekistan will sit in, stay compact, and try to frustrate, breaking through Fayzullaev and Shomurodov when they win the ball. Coach Cannavaro's side will be comfortable without much possession and will fancy their chances of staying in the game and nicking something, much as DR Congo did to Portugal. If they can keep it level into the second half, the pressure grows on a Portugal team that has already dropped points.

Portugal should win, and should be sharper than they were in the opener, but the result against DR Congo means it is not a total formality. If Portugal score early it could get comfortable. If they do not, Uzbekistan will grow in confidence.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Odds

Portugal are heavy favorites, with Uzbekistan a long shot and the draw priced as a long shot of its own after the opening round. The total is the more interesting market given how deep Uzbekistan will sit.

Sportsbook Portugal Draw Uzbekistan BetMGM -450 +550 +1150 DraftKings -500 +600 +1400 FanDuel -550 +600 +1400 bet365 -500 +600 +1100 Kalshi -490 +622 +1457

Odds as of June 20 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Bruno Fernandes vs Uzbekistan's Midfield Block

Portugal's creativity runs through Bruno Fernandes finding space between the lines. Otabek Shukurov and the Uzbek midfield have to deny him time, because if Fernandes is allowed to turn and pick passes, Portugal will carve out chances for Ronaldo and the wide men. Crowding him out is Uzbekistan's best hope of staying in the game.

Eldor Shomurodov vs Portugal's Center-Backs

Uzbekistan's threat leans heavily on Eldor Shomurodov holding the ball up and running the channels. Ruben Dias and Renato Veiga will have to deal with his movement on the rare counter, and if Uzbekistan can get him isolated or release Fayzullaev in behind, they have their moments against a high Portuguese line.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Portugal

Uzbekistan

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Prediction

Portugal were below their best against DR Congo, but the talent is overwhelming and they will be desperate to bounce back after dropping points. Uzbekistan will defend deep and make it awkward for a while, and they carry a counter threat, but Portugal's quality should tell once they find the opening goal. A comfortable Portugal win, with the margin depending on how quickly they break through.

Score Prediction: Portugal 2-0 Uzbekistan

Upcoming Fixtures

Portugal: June 27 vs Colombia, Miami Stadium

Uzbekistan: June 27 vs DR Congo, Atlanta Stadium

For the full Group K tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.