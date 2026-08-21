Premier League Gameweek 1 best bets, picks and odds, including Manchester United corners, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and more opening-weekend wagers.

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Premier League Gameweek 1 Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions

The futures talk is done. Premier League Gameweek 1 is here, with 10 matches across four days and betting markets already moving before the first ball is kicked.

Our favorite Gameweek 1 bets include Manchester United corner handicaps against Hull City, Liverpool at Newcastle, Chelsea against Fulham and a couple of ways to attack Arsenal's opener against Coventry City.

Odds below were discussed Thursday and will move, so check the latest prices on the RotoWire soccer betting odds board before placing anything.

Premier League Gameweek 1 Best Bets

Match Bet Odds Rating Manchester United vs. Hull City Man United Corners -1.5, First Half +100 Best Bet Manchester United vs. Hull City Man United Corners -2.5, Full Match Even Best Bet Newcastle vs. Liverpool Liverpool Moneyline -105 Strong Lean Chelsea vs. Fulham Chelsea Moneyline -105 Strong Lean Arsenal vs. Coventry City Arsenal -1.5 & Under 7.5 Arsenal Corners +144 Lean Brentford vs. Tottenham Brentford Moneyline +145 Lean Bournemouth vs. Manchester City Over 3.5 Goals Even Lean Everton vs. Crystal Palace Under 2.5 Goals Even Lean Newcastle vs. Liverpool Liverpool Double Chance + Over 2.5 Goals -110 SGP Value

Best Bet: Manchester United Corners vs. Hull City

If we had to pick one angle from the entire Premier League Gameweek 1 card, it would be Manchester United's corners against Hull City.

Hull were one of the weaker promoted sides by underlying numbers and barely got through the Championship playoffs. They also enter the opener with injury concerns, including several summer additions, so this could still look a lot like the squad that came up rather than one fully rebuilt for the Premier League.

That matters against a Manchester United side that should spend long stretches in Hull's half.

The market has Hull under 3.5 corners and United over 5.5, while the full-match corner handicap is Manchester United -2.5 at even money. We like the handicap more than simply betting United's team total because it gives us another way to win if Hull struggle to generate anything going forward.

The first-half line may be even better.

Best Bet: Manchester United -1.5 first-half corners (+100)

We also like Manchester United -2.5 full-match corners at even money.

The read is simple: United should control territory from the opening whistle, and Hull may spend most of the first half defending their own box. If United have trouble breaking them down, that can actually help the corner bet.

For a bigger price on the same game script, Manchester United to reach seven corners first was sitting around +130.

Liverpool Moneyline at Newcastle (-105)

Newcastle hosting Liverpool is probably the biggest measuring-stick match of the opening weekend.

Liverpool were around +190 underdogs when this market first opened and are now roughly -105 favorites. That is a massive adjustment, but Newcastle have also gone through a major reset close to kickoff.

The managerial change came late, the midfield has been picked apart and Anthony Gordon is gone. Newcastle have also spent much of preseason without a settled option at right back.

Liverpool have their own questions after losing Mohamed Salah, but there is still more continuity in this squad than there is at Newcastle. They are largely leaning on a group that already knows how to win together rather than trying to assemble a new identity days before the season starts.

It is not the most exciting bet on the board, but Liverpool moneyline at -105 is one of our stronger Gameweek 1 plays.

Liverpool Same-Game Parlay

If you do not want to rely entirely on a Liverpool win, there is another route.

Liverpool have won nine of the last 10 meetings with Newcastle, while seven of those 10 have gone over 2.5 goals. Recent meetings have included 4-1, 3-2, 3-3 and 4-2 scorelines.

The straight over is not especially attractive, but Liverpool double chance + over 2.5 goals was available around -110.

That gives up some upside compared to the moneyline but protects against the kind of high-scoring draw St. James' Park can produce.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injuries in the tracker.

Chelsea Moneyline vs. Fulham (-105)

Chelsea close Gameweek 1 at home against Fulham, and the moneyline looks almost identical to Liverpool's price at Newcastle.

Chelsea are around -105. Fulham are roughly +300.

Fulham enter the season with a new manager and some important turnover. Joachim Andersen is suspended, while Harry Wilson and Sasa Lukic are no longer part of the squad. The replacements may make Fulham younger and more athletic, but there are still more questions than answers entering a difficult opening fixture.

Chelsea, meanwhile, added quality and depth without European football hanging over the schedule.

That lack of European competition will probably matter more later in the season than it does in August, but the broader point remains: this looks like a deeper Chelsea squad against a Fulham side still figuring out what it is under a new manager.

At -105, Chelsea moneyline is one of the stronger straight bets on the opening card.

Arsenal vs. Coventry City Best Bets

Arsenal's league-title price has already shortened since our futures show, but Friday's opener against Coventry City is not a match where we want to pay the moneyline tax.

Arsenal are around -560 to win, which tells you everything you need to know about the market's expectation.

The value is elsewhere.

Arsenal -1.5 & Under 7.5 Arsenal Corners (+144)

Arsenal -1.5 on its own is playable, but pairing it with under 7.5 Arsenal corners gets the same-game parlay up to around +144.

The corners leg has some actual logic behind it.

Arsenal played six league matches against promoted opponents last season, and five of those finished below 7.5 Arsenal corners. The totals in those matches included six, six, five, five and three. The lone major outlier was a 12-corner performance in a 4-0 win.

The theory is that when Arsenal dominate these weaker opponents, they are often getting into good shooting positions rather than repeatedly settling for wide service and blocked crosses.

If this game follows the expected script and Arsenal win comfortably, Arsenal -1.5 combined with under 7.5 Arsenal corners at +144 is an interesting way to avoid laying an enormous moneyline price.

Arsenal Over 2.5 Team Goals

If you want something simpler, Arsenal over 2.5 team goals was available around even money.

Arsenal went 5-0-1 against promoted sides last season, and most of those wins were comfortable. Coventry are stepping into the Premier League against one of the deepest squads in the division, and Arsenal should spend most of this match in the attacking third.

We are expecting something close to Arsenal 3-0 Coventry City, which makes over 2.5 team goals a reasonable standalone alternative to the same-game parlay.

Brentford Moneyline vs. Tottenham (+145)

Brentford-Tottenham is one of the harder games on the board to price, which is exactly why the home side at +145 is interesting.

Tottenham spent heavily in the summer and should be a better team over the course of the season. The problem for Gameweek 1 is fitness and continuity.

Several expected contributors finished preseason short of minutes, and Tottenham are still integrating a significant amount of new personnel.

Brentford are not without questions after their own managerial change, but they are one of our preseason top-half targets and have the advantage of opening at home.

This is not a bet we would make at a short number. At +145, Brentford moneyline gives us enough margin for a match where Tottenham may still be figuring out how all the pieces fit together.

A draw would not surprise us, which is why this stays in the lean category rather than the best-bet tier.

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City Over 3.5 Goals

Bournemouth against Manchester City is one of the better goal environments on the opening weekend.

Over 3.5 goals at around even money is the angle we prefer.

Bournemouth should remain aggressive and high-event, while Manchester City are still adapting after major changes in midfield. City's defensive mistakes in the Community Shield were unusual by their standards, but Bournemouth are exactly the kind of opponent capable of forcing another chaotic game.

This does not need to be 4-0 City to cash.

A 3-1 or 2-2 scoreline works just as well, and both teams have enough attacking quality to get there.

Everton vs. Crystal Palace Under 2.5 Goals

Not every Gameweek 1 bet needs goals.

Everton against Crystal Palace looks like one of the better under spots on the slate, with under 2.5 goals around even money.

Palace are adjusting after a managerial change and personnel turnover, while Everton home matches rarely become track meets unless the game state forces them there.

There is not much here that makes us expect either attack to be especially sharp in the opening weekend.

A 1-0, 1-1 or even 0-0 outcome would fit the matchup, and even money is enough to make the under playable.

Other Premier League Gameweek 1 Games to Watch

Not every game needs a bet.

Nottingham Forest against Leeds may be one of the more interesting matches of the weekend even though we do not have a number we love. Forest enter with changes under Oliver Glasner, while Leeds finished last season well and added more attacking quality.

Sunderland against Ipswich is another game worth monitoring because it carries one of the tightest moneylines of the weekend. An Ipswich result away from home would immediately tell us something about both clubs, particularly with Sunderland already being mentioned among the early relegation candidates.

Those are more useful as information games than betting games for now.

Premier League Gameweek 1 Picks Summary

Our favorite bet is Manchester United -1.5 first-half corners against Hull City at +100, with the full-match -2.5 corner handicap another strong play.

Liverpool and Chelsea are our preferred moneyline bets, while Arsenal's team total and same-game parlay offer better ways to attack a match where the straight moneyline is almost unusable.

Best Bets

Manchester United -1.5 first-half corners vs. Hull City (+100)

Manchester United -2.5 full-match corners vs. Hull City (Even)

Liverpool moneyline at Newcastle (-105)

Chelsea moneyline vs. Fulham (-105)

Leans and Value Plays

Arsenal -1.5 & Under 7.5 Arsenal Corners (+144)

Arsenal Over 2.5 Team Goals (Even)

Brentford Moneyline vs. Tottenham (+145)

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City Over 3.5 Goals (Even)

Everton vs. Crystal Palace Under 2.5 Goals (Even)

Liverpool Double Chance + Over 2.5 Goals (-110)

Odds can move quickly during the opening weekend, particularly around injury news and confirmed lineups. Check the latest Premier League injury news, soccer betting odds and soccer player props before placing any bets.