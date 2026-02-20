Premier League GW27 betting tips including North London Derby prediction, Man City vs Newcastle odds, Forest vs Liverpool picks and best bets.

Premier League GW27 Betting Tips: North London Derby, Man City vs Newcastle & Forest vs Liverpool Predictions

Premier League Gameweek 27 delivers three high-profile fixtures with major betting interest, headlined by Manchester City vs Newcastle, Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, and Tottenham vs Arsenal.

Below are our GW27 betting tips and predictions, focusing on projected game script, tactical matchups, market pricing, and where value may exist across moneylines, totals, and derivative markets.

This article accompanies our full GW27 Premier League betting video and podcast, providing a structured written breakdown for bettors preparing ahead of kickoff.

Quick Betting Overview (GW27)

Man City vs Newcastle: Possession control vs transition threat

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: Tempo management vs attacking depth

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Derby intensity with tactical balance

GW27 Match-by-Match Predictions

We break down all three fixtures with game script expectations, betting leans, and total outlooks.

Manchester City vs Newcastle Prediction & Betting Odds

Manchester City enter as clear home favorites (-210), while Newcastle sit at +475 with the draw around +400.

City are healthier, rested and avoided midweek continental travel, while Newcastle had to go abroad and could feel that workload. With Bruno Guimaraes unavailable and squad depth stretched, this sets up as a strong spot for Pep Guardiola's side.

Betting Leans

Manchester City + Over 2.5 Goals (combo play around -115 range discussed in show)

(combo play around -115 range discussed in show) Over 10.5 Corners (-120) — Newcastle average the most corners in the league, while City push tempo at home

— Newcastle average the most corners in the league, while City push tempo at home Erling Haaland anytime scorer (price dependent)

Game script expectation: City control possession and territory, Newcastle threaten in transition, but fatigue and defensive absences tilt this toward a multi-goal City win.

Projected score lean: 3–1 type profile.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Prediction

Forest are +310 at home, while Liverpool are -125.

Forest come in riding the new manager bounce after an emphatic Europa League performance, but Liverpool avoided midweek travel and should be fresher.

Recent meetings often feature one side being shut out, and tempo could be compressed if Forest sit compact.

Betting Leans

Nottingham Forest Double Chance (-105)

Both Teams to Score – No (+120 range discussed)

Florian Wirtz to score or assist (+135)

Game script expectation: Liverpool dominate territory, Forest counter selectively. This profiles closer to 1–0 or 1–1 than a high-event shootout.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Prediction (North London derby)

Tottenham are +500 at home, Arsenal -180, with the draw at +310.

Spurs enter under new manager Igor Tudor, who emphasized work ethic over enjoyment in early comments. However, injuries remain significant, particularly along the back line.

Arsenal have controlled this rivalry in recent seasons, and despite recent defensive lapses, this sets up as a major opportunity for them in the title race.

Betting Leans

Over 2.5 Goals (-125)

Both Teams to Score + Over 2.5 Goals (+125 range mentioned)

Arsenal double chance for safer exposure

Game script expectation: High intensity, Arsenal push tempo, Spurs' injuries make defensive solidity difficult. A 3–1 Arsenal profile is plausible.

Final Thoughts

Gameweek 27 features three stylistically different matchups:

City in a rest advantage spot

Forest riding new-manager momentum

Arsenal navigating derby intensity with title implications

For full tactical breakdown, prop discussion and official best bets, watch the complete GW27 betting show.