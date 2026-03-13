Premier League GW30 Betting Tips: Chelsea vs Newcastle, Man United vs Aston Villa & Liverpool vs Tottenham Predictions

Premier League GW30 predictions and best bets for Chelsea vs Newcastle, Man United vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Tottenham, including props, totals and betting angles.
March 13, 2026
Premier League GW30 Betting Tips: Chelsea vs Newcastle, Man United vs Aston Villa & Liverpool vs Tottenham Predictions
March 13, 2026
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Premier League GW30 Betting Tips: Chelsea vs Newcastle, Man United vs Aston Villa & Liverpool vs Tottenham Predictions

Gameweek 30 in the Premier League features several matches with major implications near the top of the table, including Chelsea hosting Newcastle, Manchester United taking on Aston Villa at Old Trafford and Liverpool welcoming Tottenham to Anfield.

Each of these fixtures presents betting angles based on form, fatigue from European competition and lineup concerns. Below are our favorite bets for the weekend slate, including sides, totals and player props.

Tools & Resources

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

Predicted & Confirmed Premier League Lineups - 75 Minutes Before KO

Injuries & News - Player Updates After Friday Press Conferences

Watch: GW30 Premier League Betting Picks

Listen: Full GW27 Betting Podcast

GW30 Match-by-Match Predictions

Chelsea vs Newcastle Best Bets

Chelsea enter this match coming off a disappointing midweek result against Paris Saint-Germain, while Newcastle were also in European action against Barcelona. With both sides dealing with fatigue and potential lineup rotation, this matchup could open up in attack.

Newcastle's away record this season has been underwhelming, with just three wins in 14 road matches. However, they've remained relatively solid defensively on their travels, conceding 19 goals across those games, roughly middle-of-the-pack in the league.

Despite that, recent trends suggest goals should be expected. Chelsea's last five matches have seen both teams score, and Newcastle have seen both teams score in 13 straight matches across all competitions.

With tired defenses and attacking talent on both sides, the goal markets provide the most appealing value.

Best Bets

Both Palmer and Pedro have carried Chelsea's attacking production this season and remain strong anytime scoring options if the match turns into the open contest many expect.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Best Bets

Manchester United may have a significant scheduling advantage in this matchup. Unlike Aston Villa, who traveled to France midweek for European competition, United have been able to focus entirely on league play.

That rest advantage could prove critical late in the season as both clubs push for Champions League places.

Villa have struggled for form domestically, winning just one of their last six league matches, while United have been largely consistent aside from a surprising loss to a 10-man Newcastle side last weekend.

Rather than picking a side, the betting value may lie in game flow. Both teams are capable defensively, and the match could become a cagey tactical battle.

Best Bets

  • Under 9.5 Corners (+110)
  • Aston Villa Under 4.5 Corners (-110)
  • Manchester United Over 18.5 Shots (+100)
  • Under 2.5 Goals (+100)

If Villa sit deep after their European trip, United could dominate possession and shot volume without necessarily converting their chances.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Best Bets

Liverpool are massive favorites heading into this matchup, and the betting line has continued to move heavily in their direction.

Tottenham are dealing with a severe injury and suspension crisis, particularly in defense. With multiple center backs unavailable, Spurs could be forced to field a makeshift back line at Anfield, a dangerous scenario against Liverpool's attacking unit.

Tottenham have also struggled throughout the calendar year and enter the match with poor momentum. Given their defensive absences, this game could become one-sided quickly.

Best Bets

  • Liverpool Over 2.5 Team Goals (-115)
  • Over 3.5 Total Goals (+105)
  • Dominik Szoboszlai Goal or Assist (+100)

Szoboszlai has been heavily involved in Liverpool's attack and set pieces, making him a strong option to record a goal contribution.

If Tottenham's patched-together defense struggles early, the total could climb quickly.

Final Thoughts

This slate offers several strong betting angles driven by scheduling and squad availability.

Chelsea vs Newcastle profiles as an open match with goals on both sides.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa could be a slower, tactical matchup with limited corners and scoring chances.

Liverpool vs Tottenham presents the biggest mismatch of the weekend given Spurs' defensive issues.

Keeping an eye on confirmed lineups will be critical, especially for teams coming off European fixtures earlier in the week.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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