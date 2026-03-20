Premier League GW31 predictions and best bets including Fulham vs Burnley, Newcastle vs Sunderland, Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest and EFL Cup final picks.

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Premier League GW31 Predictions & Best Bets: Fulham vs Burnley, Newcastle vs Sunderland, Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

Gameweek 31 in the Premier League features a split schedule with matches spread across multiple days, alongside the EFL Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City.

With several teams battling relegation and others dealing with European fatigue, this slate offers strong betting opportunities across totals, corners and team-based markets. Here are the best bets and predictions for GW31.

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GW31 Match-by-Match Predictions

Fulham vs Burnley Best Bets

Fulham enter as one of the biggest favorites of the weekend at home against Burnley, who have struggled badly on the road this season.

Burnley have picked up just nine away points and conceded 35 goals in 15 away matches, averaging over two goals allowed per game. While Fulham aren't an elite attacking side, this matchup sets up well for them to control play.

Burnley did manage a 0-0 draw last weekend, but they were largely under pressure throughout and may face a similar situation here.

Best Bets

Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals (+125)

Fulham Over 6.5 Corners (-110)

Fulham Moneyline & Over 1.5 Goals (-130)

Fulham should dominate territory and chances, while Burnley's defensive issues make goals likely.

Newcastle vs Sunderland Best Bets

Newcastle return home after a heavy defeat in Europe and face a Sunderland side that has regressed after a strong start to the season.

Sunderland have struggled in attack, scoring just three goals across their last six matches, while Newcastle haven't been particularly efficient in front of goal either.

This matchup projects as a low-scoring, physical contest, with Newcastle expected to control play but not necessarily run away with the game.

Best Bets

Under 2.5 Goals (-110)

Newcastle Over 6.5 Corners (-110)

Newcastle Double Chance

Sunderland are likely to sit deep, limiting chances and forcing Newcastle into a slower, possession-based approach.

Aston Villa vs West Ham Best Bets

Both Aston Villa and West Ham come into this match with inconsistent form, but scheduling plays a key role.

Villa are dealing with fatigue after European competition, while West Ham have had slightly more rest and could take advantage, especially in transition.

One consistent trend has been West Ham conceding corners at a high rate, particularly away from home.

Best Bets

Aston Villa Over 6.5 Corners (-115)

Both Teams to Score (-165)

West Ham Double Chance

There hasn't been a clean sheet in this matchup since 2022, making goals on both sides a strong angle again.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Best Bets

This is one of the biggest relegation battles of the weekend, with both teams desperate for points.

Tottenham's defensive issues continue to be a major problem, conceding multiple goals in six of their last seven matches. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, could be dealing with fatigue depending on their midweek European result.

Given the stakes and defensive vulnerabilities, this game sets up well for goals.

Best Bets

Over 2.5 Goals (-115)

Nottingham Forest Over 1.5 Goals (+155)

Tottenham's defensive errors alone create value in backing goals, regardless of overall match control.

EFL Cup Final: Arsenal vs Manchester City Best Bets

The weekend also features the EFL Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arsenal have been in strong form domestically and in Europe, while City continue to show inconsistency against top opposition.

Cup finals tend to be tighter, more cautious matches — especially between elite sides.

Best Bet

Under 2.5 Goals (-120)

Both teams are capable defensively, and this matchup projects as a controlled, tactical battle rather than a high-scoring game.

Final Thoughts

Gameweek 31 offers a different kind of betting slate, with fewer matches and more focus on:

Relegation battles

Teams managing European fatigue

Slower-paced, lower-scoring matchups

Key angles this week:

Target goals in Tottenham matches

Fade Burnley away from home

Look for unders in tighter matchups like Newcastle vs Sunderland and Arsenal vs City

Keeping an eye on confirmed lineups will be critical, especially for teams coming off European fixtures earlier in the week.