Premier League GW32 predictions and best bets including Chelsea vs Man City, Man United vs Leeds, Brentford vs Everton and futures betting picks.

Premier League GW32 Predictions & Best Bets: Chelsea vs Man City, Man United vs Leeds & Top Futures Picks

Premier League Gameweek 32 marks the start of the business end of the season, with key matches impacting the race for Champions League spots, European qualification and relegation survival.

This week's slate features Chelsea vs Manchester City and Manchester United vs Leeds, along with several important fixtures that shape the futures market heading into the final stretch.

Below are our best bets and predictions for GW32, including sides, totals, props and futures angles.

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GW32 Match-by-Match Predictions

Chelsea vs Manchester City Best Bets

Manchester City head to Stamford Bridge in one of the marquee matchups of the weekend, and the odds have moved significantly in their favor.

City have shortened from around +140 to +115, reflecting both strong recent form and growing concerns around Chelsea's squad availability. Chelsea are dealing with key absences, including Reece James and Enzo Fernandez, while City are trending healthier with Jeremy Doku back at full fitness.

Chelsea's struggles against top teams this season are also notable, with few convincing results in big matches.

Best Bets

Manchester City Moneyline (+115)

Man City & Erling Haaland Anytime Goal (+210)

Under 2.5 Goals (+150)

This projects as a controlled match, with City more likely to capitalize on limited chances.

Manchester United vs Leeds Best Bets

Manchester United return from an extended break with a major rest advantage, while Leeds come into this match dealing with multiple injuries across the squad.

Leeds are missing key defensive and midfield pieces, which could limit both their attacking output and overall structure. Anton Stach and Joe Rodon are both confirmed out, meaning the starting XI will look different than prior contests.

United, meanwhile, have had time to recover players and focus on preparation, making them strong favorites at Old Trafford.

Best Bets

Under 2.5 Goals (+110)

Manchester United Under 5.5 Corners (-115)

Manchester United -1.5 Corners (-115)

Leeds have struggled to convert chances in recent matches, and this sets up as a slower game where United control possession without necessarily creating a high-scoring environment.

Brentford vs Everton Best Bets

One of the more under-the-radar but important matches this week features Brentford hosting Everton, with both teams pushing for European qualification.

Brentford's home schedule gives them a slight edge, while Everton have performed better away from home than expected.

Given the stakes, this matchup profiles as a tight, tactical contest with limited chances.

Best Bet

Under 2.5 Goals (-120)

This feels like a low-event game that could be decided by a single moment, potentially even a set piece or penalty.

Premier League Futures: Relegation & Top Five Race

As the season enters its final stretch, the futures market offers value in both the relegation battle and the race for European places.

Relegation Battle

Tottenham, West Ham and Nottingham Forest remain in a tight battle to avoid the drop, with Tottenham currently offering notable value.

Best Bet

Tottenham to be Relegated (+160)

With injuries mounting and inconsistent form, Tottenham could struggle down the stretch compared to their direct competitors.

Top Five Race (Champions League)

Liverpool and Chelsea are separated by just one point in the race for a Champions League spot.

Liverpool are currently priced as favorites, but their remaining schedule includes several difficult away matches.

Lean

Slight value on Chelsea (+120) to finish top five given schedule dynamics

Top Seven / European Qualification

Brentford and Everton are battling for a potential Europa Conference League spot, and this week's head-to-head matchup could be decisive.

Lean

Brentford (+350) to finish top six / European spots

Their favorable home schedule gives them an edge in the final weeks.

Final Thoughts

Gameweek 32 presents a mix of:

High-profile clashes

Rest vs fatigue advantages

Increasingly important table implications

Key betting themes this week:

Backing Manchester City in big matches

Targeting unders in slower, high-stakes games

Looking for futures value in tight table races

Keeping an eye on confirmed lineups will be critical, especially for teams coming off European fixtures earlier in the week.