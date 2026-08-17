Track the latest Premier League injuries, suspensions and return dates for all 20 clubs. Get updated player status, team news and expected availability.

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Premier League Injuries: Latest Injury News, Updates & Suspensions

Track the latest Premier League injuries, injury news, suspensions and return dates for all 20 clubs. The table below updates whenever our staff logs new information, showing each player's status, injury, estimated return date when available and the latest news behind the ruling.

Filter the table by club or status, and use the timestamp on each news note to judge how current the update is. Injury and availability changes also feed into our predicted Premier League lineups, helping show how each absence could affect the next starting XI.

Key Premier League Injuries and Suspensions for Gameweek 1

Arsenal are without William Saliba and Jurrien Timber for the opener, with Saliba dealing with a longer-term back injury and Timber still a few weeks from returning. Manchester United are monitoring Benjamin Sesko and Mason Mount, while Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs De Ligt remain sidelined. Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez have returned to the squad.

Brighton have major concerns around Yankuba Minteh and Kaoru Mitoma. Minteh is expected to miss two to three months with a leg injury, while Mitoma is managing a hamstring problem. Aston Villa will be without Amadou Onana and could also manage the workloads of Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Emiliano Martinez.

Liverpool travel to Newcastle without Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez. Newcastle are monitoring Valentino Livramento ahead of the same match.

Tottenham have several players to watch before facing Brentford. Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert are long-term absentees, while James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus are carrying their everlasting problems.

Suspensions are more straightforward. Joachim Andersen and Wesley Fofana will miss Fulham-Chelsea, while Ryan Christie is suspended for Bournemouth's trip to Manchester City.

Check the injury table below for the latest player status, expected return date and timestamped news update.

Latest Premier League Injuries and Suspensions

Premier League Injury Table RotoWire · Premier League Premier League Injury Table 20 injured/suspended players across 5 clubs Preview mode - showing a saved snapshot. The live feed loads automatically once this is embedded in the CMS. All teams Arsenal Aston Villa Liverpool Nottingham Forest Tottenham Hotspur All statuses Out Doubtful (GTD) Suspended Has news note Refresh Out Doubtful Suspended News Arsenal 3 players ▾ Doubtful Jurrien Timber D Ankle · est. return 31 Jul 2026 Doubtful Ben White D Knee · est. return 31 Jul 2026 Out William Saliba D Back · est. return 20 Aug 2026 Aston Villa 3 players ▾ Doubtful Tammy Abraham F Shoulder · est. return 23 Jul 2026 Doubtful Boubacar Kamara M/D Knee · est. return 23 Jul 2026 Out Amadou Onana M Knee · est. return 9 Apr 2027 Liverpool 6 players ▾ Doubtful Stefan Bajcetic M Hamstring · est. return 24 Jul 2026 Doubtful Wataru Endo M Undisclosed · est. return 24 Jul 2026 Doubtful Giovanni Leoni D Knee · est. return 24 Jul 2026 Doubtful Andrew Robertson D Ankle · est. return 21 Aug 2026 Out Conor Bradley D Knee · est. return 19 Sept 2026 Out Hugo Ekitike F Achilles · est. return 31 Dec 2026 Nottingham Forest 3 players ▾ Doubtful Murillo Costa dos Santos D Hamstring · est. return 7 Aug 2026 Doubtful Callum Hudson-Odoi F/M Quadriceps · est. return 7 Aug 2026 Doubtful Nicolo Savona D Knee · est. return 7 Aug 2026 Tottenham Hotspur 5 players ▾ Doubtful Mohammed Kudus F/M Quadriceps · est. return 14 Aug 2026 Doubtful Dejan Kulusevski F/M Knee · est. return 14 Aug 2026 Doubtful Guglielmo Vicario G Ankle · est. return 14 Aug 2026 Doubtful Cristian Romero D Undisclosed · est. return 21 Aug 2026 Out Wilson Odobert F/M Knee · est. return 6 Nov 2026

Premier League Injury Statuses Explained

Out means the player is ruled out of the next fixture. Either the club has confirmed it, or there is a known return date still in the future.

means the player is ruled out of the next fixture. Either the club has confirmed it, or there is a known return date still in the future. Doubtful means the call is a game-time decision (GTD). The player is in contention, but the manager has not committed to a status, and the decision often lands on matchday morning or with the teamsheet itself. In Sean Dyche terms, this is when a player is "touch and go."

means the call is a game-time decision (GTD). The player is in contention, but the manager has not committed to a status, and the decision often lands on matchday morning or with the teamsheet itself. In Sean Dyche terms, this is when a player is "touch and go." Suspended means the player is unavailable through accumulated yellow cards or a red card ban.

means the player is unavailable through accumulated yellow cards or a red card ban. News means there is a written update attached to that player from the last few days. Open it for the quote and its timestamp.

Treat a doubtful tag as an open question, not an answer. Managers hold pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday for a weekend fixture, and that is when most of the week's uncertainty resolves. Trust the news note over the estimated return date, and cross-check anyone you are counting on against the predicted lineups before you commit. A player can be perfectly fit and still start on the bench.

Premier League Suspension Rules Explained

Suspensions are the most predictable part of team news and the part people get wrong most often. The Premier League runs three yellow card thresholds, each tied to a cut-off point in the season.

Five yellow cards in a club's first 19 league matches brings an automatic one-match ban. Reach five after that cut-off and nothing happens, which is why bookings pile up harmlessly through the second half of the season, assuming they're below 10.

brings an automatic one-match ban. Reach five after that cut-off and nothing happens, which is why bookings pile up harmlessly through the second half of the season, assuming they're below 10. Ten yellow cards in the first 32 matches brings a two-match ban.

brings a two-match ban. Fifteen yellow cards across all 38 brings a three-match ban.

Only Premier League bookings count toward those totals, and the resulting bans are served in Premier League fixtures. Cards picked up in the FA Cup or the EFL Cup accumulate on separate counts.

Red-card suspensions depend on the offence. Dismissals for two yellow cards or certain professional fouls generally carry shorter bans, while serious foul play and violent conduct can result in longer suspensions. Unlike yellow-card accumulation bans, red-card suspensions can carry across the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Clubs can appeal a red card as wrongful dismissal. Yellow card accumulation bans cannot be appealed at all, which makes the players sitting on four bookings the ones worth watching as a gameweek approaches.

Premier League Injury FAQs

Before making a transfer, compare the latest injury status with our FPL player rankings and predicted lineups.

Who is injured in the Premier League right now?

The table at the top of this page covers all 20 clubs, with the most recent news note attached to each player. It updates as news breaks, so what you see is the current picture.

What does doubtful or GTD mean?

The club has not committed either way, and the player could go in either direction. Expect the resolution at the pre-match press conference or with the confirmed teamsheet. A doubtful player may still start, appear from the bench or miss out entirely, so the latest manager comments and predicted lineup are more useful than the tag alone.

When will an injured Premier League player return?

Expected return dates are estimates and can change as a player progresses through treatment and training. Check the player's latest timestamped news update in the injury table for the most current information. Manager press conferences later in the week often provide a clearer timetable for players nearing a return.

How many yellow cards is a suspension in the Premier League?

Five, so long as they arrive inside a club's first 19 league matches. Ten through 32 matches and 15 through all 38 are the later thresholds, worth two matches and three.

How long is a red card ban in the Premier League?

One match for a second yellow or a professional foul, and three for serious foul play or violent conduct. The Football Association can go longer where an incident warrants it.

Do Premier League suspensions carry over to the FA Cup or Champions League?

Domestic competitions share a red card ban, so a league sending-off can cost a cup appearance. UEFA keeps its own count, and yellow card bans stay inside the Premier League.

When is Premier League injury news updated?

Updates land continuously, with the biggest wave on Thursday and Friday when managers face the press. Confirmed teamsheets bring a second, smaller one on matchday.

How do I check whether one specific player is fit?

Filter the table to his club and open the news note on his row for the latest quote and its timestamp. Every player name also links through to a full profile with his complete news history.

Which Premier League team has the most injuries?

It shifts week to week. Set the status filter to Out and work through the club dropdown to compare squads before you commit to a transfer or a team-news bet.

How do Premier League injuries affect FPL?

Injured and doubtful players can affect both expected minutes and whether a player appears at all. Before making an FPL transfer, check the latest injury news, expected return date and projected lineup. If an FPL player does not appear, an eligible bench player may automatically substitute into the lineup under FPL rules.

Where can I find Premier League injury news today?

The injury table above contains RotoWire's latest Premier League injury news, with player status, injury details, expected return dates and timestamped updates for all 20 clubs.

More Premier League Injury and Team News Tools

Injury tables for other competitions: Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, MLS.